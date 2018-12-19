Let's face it, not all fake holidays are equal. Nutella day is good, onion ring day is bad — at least as far as your coworker's breath goes. Apparently, we're just a few days away from another fake holiday, and I don't hate this one, because it's actually pretty cute... if you don't mind things being hideous. A holiday celebrating all things ugly sweater related is right up my ridiculous alley, and I think everyone should be involved (including my own furry family). So I found 10 ugly sweaters for your pet for National Ugly Sweater Day, which just happens to be on December 21.
Most people don't know this about me, but I used to be quite the Goodwill-shopping mallrat in the late nineties and early aughts. I purchased a great many of my sweaters and shirts at charity shops, and I prided myself on the level of "ugly old guy" look they had to them. They paired quite well with my bell bottomed jeans and corduroy pants. I collected many a hideous sweater and sweater vest in those years, and while some of them were tragically lost in various clothing purges throughout the years, some real gems were saved, and I love them. And since I also love dressing my dog and cats up in clothing and taking pictures of them, finding holiday sweaters for your pet for National Ugly Sweater Day is a real boon for my 'gram.
1Cat Santa
This look is almost as fun as trying to put a dress on your cat. Worth it.
There is a distinct chance that in putting this on your cat you will get clawed, bitten, hissed at, or possibly cursed. However, beauty is pain (just ask anyone who's ever tried to bathe one of those little ungrateful balls of fur and teeth).
2Rudolph, The Funny-Bootied Puppy
Holiday Tails "Oh Deer" Ugly Christmas Dog Sweater
Nerdy Rudolph on your puppy for the win. Such a cozy accessory for your doggo.
You didn't even know that your dog needed a fleece sweater with a reindeer on it. Thankfully, the people at PetsMart knew. They knew and they made it.
3Fa La La La Llama Doggo
If there's anything as cute as a dog in a sweater, it's a llama. Combine the two and get magic.
My dog's fur resembles a llama already, and she has a wonderful underbite like a llama, so adding a sweater to the mix is just enhancing the magic.
3Let It Snow
Let It Snow Ugly Holiday Pullover Sweater
Your dog needs a hood with a pom pom on it. I'm sure it won't annoy them at. all.
This one is a winter classic. Sure, it's good for an ugly holiday sweater party, but it's also got a whole "puppy fairisle" thing going for it.
4Merry and Bright
Merry and Bright Dog Holiday Sweater
Is it a sweater? Is it a scarf set? Who knows. Is it adorable? Absolutely.
I had a dog that looked just like the one in the picture. She would've looked amazing in that sweater. Sure, she'd have filled it out a little more than what was strictly necessary, especially around the doggo midsection, but she loved food and lived with toddlers who dropped tons of it on the floor for her enjoyment.
5So Ugly It's Cute
Miyakoo Striped Reindeer Sweater
It definitely lives up to its "ugly" description.
The color is hideous, the stripes garish. The reindeer is another level of "nope." In short, it's perfect for the holiday.
6Because You Have A Guinea Pig That Wants In
Hey, guinea pigs need love at Christmas too. (In the form of ugly sweaters.)
So you're not taking your guinea pig out for a walk. So what. They shouldn't be excluded from the Christmas fun. Dress them up. Get them a fancy wheel. Have a party.
7Nostalgic Knit
This classy, cozy sweater features a hole at the neck for a leash, so it's both practical and pretty.
Deck the halls with your doggo in this delightful sweater. It's perfect for your holiday party, as the retro reindeer print is really ugly-cute.
8Pet or Elf? Why Not Both?
DOGGYZSTYLE elf ugly Christmas dog sweater
When your dog is having an existential Christmas crisis after losing attention for a month thanks to the Elf on the Shelf.
Just think of it this way: When your dog's tail really gets wagging, it will look like the elf is dancing. It'll be adorable.
9Jingle Bell Rock
Nothing says fun like bells on a hyper dog.
I give this collar one hour on your dog before it annoys the crap out of the cat and they attack it. At least they're entertained.
10Santa Cat Harness
Because when all else fails, take your cat for a walk dressed as Santa.
This is about all my cats might allow on a very good day. They're jerks. Alas, it's not going to stop me from trying.
