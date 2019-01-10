Every year my kids love going to pick out the perfect gift for their father for Valentine's Day. Usually, that means my husband will get some combination of Star Wars tee shirt and Reese's cups. Those are both delightful to receive and he adores them all, but this year, I want us to step up our game. I want us to find unique Valentine's gifts for Dad that will really wow him, and that he'll really love.

Yes, Valentine's Day is a holiday mostly drummed up by florists, the makers of greeting cards, and chocolatiers to provide a spike in sales during the lull after Christmas. Who cares? It's also a super fun holiday that celebrates love and connection, and that's something everyone can benefit from. Plus, when it comes to gifts from your kids to your partner or you to your dad (or you to your partner), there are so many ways to go. Forget the neckties and golf balls that fall under the heading of Father's Day gifts. VDay presents for dads can be tons of fun, full of fancy, or just plain silly.

Is a dad too old at 35 to get a macaroni portrait? I think not. My husband has always appreciated my eye for detail, and I have access to so many more shapes and colors of pasta now. But do I want to use Eataly noodles that way? (Of course I do.)

1 A Manly Candle Wax Buffalo Warm Ginger Candle $22 Wax Buffalo A line of richly-scented soy candles designed with men's tastes in mind, Wax Buffalo's rugged, spicy fragrance options include Warm Ginger (pictured), Cinnamon & Clove, and Evergreen (to name a few). See On Wax Buffalo This is a decidedly luxurious candle that smells nothing of the cotton candy candle my husband so loves to tease me about. Yes, even dads who run from Bath & Body Works like the scent is going to suffocate them will dig the warm ginger top note of this candle, and it's sure to be a big hit when your partner takes a shower or hangs out in his man cave. A little hygge for your hubs.

2 An Unexpected Liqueur Averna Amaro $19 Drizly Amaro is a traditional Italian liqueur that has hints of orange, licorice, and herbs like sage and pine. See on Drizly Anyone can buy a bottle of tequila or gin. For the distinguished drinker, this liqueur is made from a special blend of botanicals meant to be appreciated by a true connoisseur. It's fantastic on its own over ice, and even better in a cocktail.

3 A Turn Behind The Wheel Giphy Husband a fan of Grand Theft Auto? Get him a gift card to sit in the passenger side of a stock car as the (professional!) driver races along the track, speeding toward nowhere in particular. Some of the packages even allow you to drive the car, like the Stock Car Racing Experience at Pocono Raceway (racing packages start at $139). Yikes.

4 A Creed-Worthy Training Session Giphy Did your husband make a New Year's resolution to get fit but he's having a hard time getting excited about it? Consider buying him a gift certificate to a boxing studio, such as professional boxer Juan Roman's boxing gym in Brooklyn (or your local equivalent). It's probably something he never considered before, and it's incredibly fun. Plus, if he comes home looking like Michael B. Jordan, it wouldn't be the worst thing, would it?

5 His First Bespoke Shirt Giphy If your husband or father has never had a custom shirt made, they are missing out. I know my hubs thought it would be prohibitively expensive, but with clothiers like ModernTailor.com, it's actually pretty affordable. Pick the fabric, buttons, and design, send in your measurements, and it's done. Prices start at $70, and they look amazing. Order soon for VDay, though, because processing time is approximately 21 business days; expedited service is available for a fee of $5 extra per shirt (12 to 14 business days).

6 A Sneaker Gallery Sneaker Wallbox $50 Sneaker Glass Perfect for the sneaker head in your life, this wall-mounted glass box will show off those rare collectible kicks like the pieces of art they are. See on Sneaker Glass I know many a dad who loves their sneakers, and many of them have amassed some serious collections. These wall boxes allow the true collector to show off those sought-after shoes while safely storing them.

7 A Fancy Tent Bell Tent 6 Person 3 Season Tent $550 Frase Outdoors Glamping, anyone? This huge tent is a fantastic way to experience the great outdoors with many of the comforts of home. See On Frase Outdoors I hate camping. So much. However, my husband freaking loves it. This fancy AF tent is a compromise. The great outdoors is right outside of the fancy flapped entrance, and indoors, I'm making that thing fancy. I'm talking rugs and feather beds, y'all.

8 A Brewery In A Box Premium Home Brewers Kit $240 More Beer! Everything you need to start brewing your own beer at home. See On More Beer Beer is one of the world's greatest beverages. Why not make it at home? This kit has everything a dad could possibly need to make his first batch of the good stuff. Just make sure you show up when the first round is ready. You know, for science or whatever.

9 An Excuse To Get Inked Giphy If your hubs or dad has ever considered a tattoo, or if they're already an enthusiast, think about getting them a gift card to their favorite shop. Nothing says "I love you" like requesting they permanently emblazon their skin with your name. The fact that my dad doesn't have my name tattooed on his person and my mom has my birth flower tattooed on hers is a sticking point in my brain. Time to remedy that.