Every year we see the same costumes available for our babies. You have your choice between the pumpkin, the strawberry, and the ubiquitous ladybug. Yes, they're all adorable, and likely will remain very popular for that reason alone. However, if you're looking for something slightly different for your little sugar pie, you'll be happy to know that unusual baby costumes are a big deal in 2018, and they're taking Halloween up a notch or two.

There is something to be said about the ease and convenience of ordering a complete costume from a store, but if you're more of a DIY sort of person, there's no reason why you can't take inspiration from these costumes and put your own twist on them. You could find one that you want use as the starting point for the theme of your whole family's outfits. You see a cute baby sailor costume, maybe you decide to dress the whole gang up as the characters from Popeye, complete with Olive Oyl, Bluto, and J. Wellington Wimpy.

The great thing about these unusual baby costumes is that they seem to present so much opportunity for creative expression for the rest of the family. Not to mention, you'll likely be the only one on the block with such a well-dressed infant.

1 Baby Snail OKidz on Etsy Baby Snail Costume $19 Etsy This little gem is just the cutest, isn't it? As per the maker, "It consists of a snail shell with elastic attachments that go around the arms and one hat." The colors may be lighter or darker, but you just put it over some cute neutral clothes, and you're in. We'll pretend their drool is snail slime for the night. Buy Now

2 Say His Name Three Times Fancy Schmancy Baby on Etsy's Baby Beetlejuice Costume $52 Etsy ‌You never even thought about a baby Beetlejuice did you? Honestly, how many black dresses are in your closet just waiting to become Lydia? Ok, personally, I'd rather dress up as Lydia's mom, but that's just because she had the fun hair. I bet if you say "Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice," to your little one, you'll get some sort of surprise. It will need wipes. Buy Now

3 For The Slightly Creepy Parents Fancy Schamancy Baby on Etsy's Chucky Romper $63 Etsy If you have a kid with wild red hair and don't dress them up as Chucky at least once, I am personally disappointed. I am a ginger, but my children have the darkest brown hair. This would never work for them without a wig. However, for all you ginger parents, get on it. Buy Now

4 Our Nation's Bird Eagle Swaddle Set $39 Chasing Fireflies Y'all, the wings fold over the baby like a swaddle blanket. I don't care if real eagle nestlings look like evil, scalded chickens. Your baby can appear both majestic and like he might attack a presidential candidate... with cuteness. Plus, it just looks supremely cozy. Buy Now

5 For The Most Delicious Babies Chef and Lobster Baby Carrier Costume $62 Chasing Fireflies This couldn't get simpler. Throw a hat on your head, your baby in the carrier, cover and go. Why did these not exist 10 years ago when I couldn't get my kid out of his carrier? My how times have changed. Buy Now

6 Too Hot To Handle Buzz Bear Studio on Etsy's Sriracha Costume $29 Etsy Had I known that my son would start treating Sriracha like most kids treat ketchup when he hit 3, I would've dressed him up as the famous Thai rooster sauce so fast. I love that it comes in with a green hat like the cute green cap. Buy Now

7 Your Little Pumpkin... Spiced Latte Cappuccino Baby Costume $32 Chasing Fireflies Oh mylanta, how cute is this. It's the sweetest, frothiest costume I've ever seen. Be still my basic momma heart. I would so dress my baby up in this while wearing yoga pants and Uggs. Buy Now