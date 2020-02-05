The official day of love is the perfect holiday to spoil the new daddy in your home with a present from their little one (who's the best gift of all, of course). And it's so much fun to shop for Valentine's Day gifts for new dads: From matching t-shirts and personalized photo books to chocolate goodies and an engraved beer glass, there's something special for all the new papas out there.

There's no question that a new addition brings so many emotions into your life. When you become a parent for the first time, your existence instantly changes for the better in a thousand different ways (granted, with a lot less sleep). Even though Valentine's Day sometimes seems like a contrived holiday to sell greeting cards and boxes of heart-shaped chocolates, I still think it's the perfect excuse to send a little message of love from baby to their daddy. Every first holiday with a baby is so super sweet. Nothing big or extravagant is necessary, just a gift that helps show how much he's loved and appreciated by the newest member of the family (as if that wasn't obvious when he spit up on your shirt last night). Aww, love. Happy Valentine's Day!

1. Coordinating T-Shirts from Etsy Daddy and Me Matching T-shirts Etsy | $48 $34 See on Etsy Daddy and his little girl will be all set for the park (and a few photo ops along the way) in their light blue and white arrow pointing t-shirts. Plus, the set is currently on sale.

2. Personalized Photo Album from Mimeo Mimeo Photos Personalized Photo Book Mimeo | $30 See on Mimeo Mimeo is the same company that used to produce Apple photo books, and their quality is top notch. By using the Mimeo app, you can create a beautiful personalized photo book right from your phone. And let's face it, finding the photos will be easy: Your phone is likely already full of daddy and baby pics. Available in hard or soft cover, in a variety of sizes depending on how dad would like to display his memory book.

3. Matching "All You Need is Love" Long Johns from Hanna Andersson "All You Need Is Love" Adult Long John Top in Organic Cotton Hanna Andersson | $46 $32 Sizes XS to XXL See on Hanna Andersson Matching long johns for the win! These "All You Need is Love" rainbow long johns are perfect for layering or using as pajamas on Valentine's Day and all year round. (Adult pajama pants and kid's pajamas sold separately.)

4. Custom Photo Art from Minted Instant Gallery Custom Photo Art Minted | $29 See on Minted Display daddy's favorite moments of fatherhood thus far in this beautiful custom photo frame from Minted. Perfect for the office or home and guaranteed to make him smile whenever he passes by.

5. Calming Sleep Spray from This Works Sleep Together Calming Spray This Works | $34 see on this works Chances are nobody's getting a good night's sleep in your house at the moment (and a tired dad is oftentimes a grumpy dad). Help him wind down at night with a few spritzes of this aromatherapeutic spray on his pillow and around the bedroom; it uses a blend of Lavender, Vetivert and Chamomile to help everybody chill out (and it's safe around babies and pregnant women, too).

6. Dad Shirt from Lalabu Dad Shirt™ Simple Gray Lalabu | $75 $70 See on Lalabu Daddy can wear his baby close in this super soft "pouch" t-shirt from Lalabu. This brand gets rave reviews for comfort and safety, and it's currently available for pre-order in early February. The pouch t-shirt is intended for newborns between 7 and 15 lbs, but here's something cool: it looks like a regular shirt when there's not a baby inside!

7. Personalized Book from 'Put Me in the Story' "My Dad Loves Me" Personalized Book Put Me in the Story | $35 See on Put Me in the Story Make bedtime extra special for daddy while he reads "My Dad Loves Me!" by Put Me in the Story. Sure to be a keepsake, I love that this is a special book just for daddy and baby to share together.

8. Personalized M&Ms in a Football Box Personalized M&M's in a Football Gift Box M&M's | $40 See on m&m's Valentine's Day is all about chocolate, let's face it. Celebrate the winning Super Bowl team (or whatever team dad likes) with M&M’s printed with the Kansas City Chiefs logo and colors in a clear football-shaped container.

9. Personalized Beer Mug from Etsy Engraved Beer Mug Etsy | $17 See on Etsy Add a six pack of his favorite beer to this personalized beer glass for an extra special touch (baby's not old enough to purchase beer yet, so you'll have to do that part). Ha! Sorry, couldn't resist.