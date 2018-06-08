Reading a book 200 times is a surefire way to find out whether you love it or want to throw its rhyming llama couplets into the diaper pail. Children's books especially do a tricky dance for an audience of squinty-eyed parents and wide-eyed tots: the best ones, like a syringe of infant-suspension Tylenol, have a little something for the parent at the end. These are the ones we are celebrating in This Book Belongs To — the books that send us back to the days of our own footed pajamas, and make us feel only half-exhausted when our tiny overlords ask to read them one more time.

Is there anything better than a) seeing your kid riffle through their little bookshelves, or b) becoming a human armchair for them as they toddle over with a beloved book and plop themselves into your lap expectantly? For parents of teeny bookworms, there can never be enough stories — you quickly burn through the requisite library of picture books that are gifted at birth, along with those impulse-purchased after your tot retrieves them from the lower shelves at your local bookshop and refuses. to. let. go. The sweet thing about those early reading years when kids are hungry for new stories is that it's an opening to introduce them to characters who are different from them — to expand their world — as well as characters who are a lot like them — to help them feel seen.

Aware of the power books have in shaping our children, we've rounded up 100 of the best progressive children's books. These books are "progressive" in that they encourage forward thinking and create space for everyone to feel like they belong. In putting together the list, we looked not for books with a progressive agenda, so much as books that teach kids to question bias and power, to recognize their feelings, and to break down ideas and expectations about how they should act. They are playful, funny, sweet, and moving. There are teddy bears wrestling with gender identity, boys who want to be mermaids, little girls who grew into rousing leaders, stories from across the globe; there are sneetches, sensitive potatoes, and evil archdukes. What a world.

We hope these titles will become favorites on knee-high bookshelves everywhere.

1 'Introducing Teddy: A Gentle Story About Gender And Friendship' by Jessica Walton Bloomsbury USA Introducing Teddy by Jessica Walton ($17, IndieBound) If you want to softly deconstruct gender stereotypes or explain gender transitions, Introducing Teddy is your best bet. Without getting into terminology, this story covers the basics of not feeling like the gender you've been assigned fits, and teaches you that true friends will still love you, no matter your gender.

2 'Ada Twist, Scientist' by Andrea Beaty, illustrated by David Roberts Abrams Books for Young Readers Ada Twist, Scientist ($18, IndieBound) This is a great book for kids who always ask "why?" The story encourages kids to question everything and always be on the lookout for answers. Starring a girl of color who has a passion for STEM, it's a sneaky way to teach perseverance to your kid.

3 'Mommy's Khimar' by Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow Salaam Reads / Simon & Schuster Books for You Mommy's Khimar by Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow ($18, IndieBound) Not only is this a sweet story about a daughter looking up to her mother, it also introduces Islamic experiences such as going to a mosque and wearing a headscarf. Muslim kids will love seeing their culture represented, and non-Muslim kids will find that a different culture feels more familiar by the end of the story.

3 'The Journey' by Francesca Sanna Nobrow Press The Journey by Francesca Sanna ($18, IndieBound) Explaining refugees to a child who takes bedrock concepts like a home and peaceful country for granted is tricky, but The Journey delicately manages to help them understand the ways in which the world is broken. A family flee war with only a few possessions... and each other.

5 'The Story Of Ferdinand' by Munro Leaf Grosset & Dunlap The Story of Ferdinand ($5, IndieBound) This classic tale of a bull who would rather smell flowers than fight is all about being yourself and doing what makes you happy. Ferdinand is quietly radical in rejecting ideas about how a bull is supposed to be.

6 'Windows' by Julia Denos Candlewick Press Windows by Julia Denos ($16, IndieBound) A simple story about a boy walking his dog as night falls is about a lot more. It's about community, feeling connected to your neighbors, and exploring the world beyond your family.

7 'Drawn Together' by Minh Lê, illustrated by Dan Santat Disney-Hyperion Drawn Together by Minh Lê, illustrated by Dan Santat ($17.99, Amazon) A boy and his grandfather don't speak the same language... until they get out their pencils and inks. This mixed-media storybook is a work of art and a genuinely moving look at intergenerational love and the ways we can work to collapse distance.

8 'It Takes A Village' by Hillary Clinton Simon & Schuster/Paula Wiseman Books It Takes A Village ($20, IndieBound) Written by pantsuit icon and devoted public servant Hillary Clinton, this book depicts a community coming together to build a playground. In this story about change-making, everyone takes care of each other and works together. As Clinton told Romper in 2017, the book was intended to inspire kids to action. "I also hope it will be one small part of a lifelong conversation about the importance of service and helping others — a conversation that can grow along with your kids," she said at the time.

9 'Harriet Gets Carried Away' by Jessie Sima Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers Harriet Gets Carried Away by Jessie Sima ($18, IndieBound) Aside from the fact that this is a really fun book about a girl who loves to dress up, Harriet also has two dads. It's not a book about gay families, her family is just one part of who Harriet is.

10 'Jacob's New Dress' by Sarah Hoffmann and Ian Hoffman Albert Whitman & Company Jacob's New Dress by Sarah and Ian Hoffman ($17, IndieBound) For all the gender-creative kids out there, this story will be very reassuring. All kids could do with a reminder that gender expression is up to the individual.

11 'Julián Is a Mermaid' by Jessica Love Candlewick Press Julián Is a Mermaid by Jessica Love ($14, Amazon) A little boy is inspired by beautiful mermaids, and wants to be one himself, but worries about what his Abuela will think. Absolutely winning.

12 'Baby Dance' By Ann Taylor HarperFestival Baby Dance by Ann Taylor ($8, IndieBound) This fun book for the littlest progressive readers is rhythmic and engaging. It also has a dad providing the care for his baby so mom can nap. "Naps for moms" is a ~progressive platform~ we can definitely support.

13 'In My Heart: A Book Of Feelings' by Jo Witek, illustrated by Christine Roussey Crossway Books In My Heart: A Book Of Feelings by Jo Witek, illustrated by Christine Roussey ($17, IndieBound) The soft power in this book about feelings can break down toxic masculinity, teach empathy, and knock bigotry flat.

14 'Pearl Power And The Toy Problem' by Mel Elliott I Love Mel Pearl Power And The Toy Problem by Mel Elliott ($14, IndieBound) Pearl thinks that labeling things as "girl things" or "boy things" is pretty ridiculous. Yeah. Pearl is onto something there. She's also a budding activist.

15 'Jasmine Toguchi, Drummer Girl' by Debbi Michiko Florence, illustrated by Elizabet Vuković Farrar Straus Giroux Jasmine Toguchi: Drummer Girl by Debbi Michiko Florence, illustrated by Elizabet Vuković ($16, IndieBound) Hand this fun series to any kids who like to march to their own beat. Jasmine embraces her Japanese culture while also smashing the patriarchy by participating in traditionally male activities.

16 'Super Manny Stands Up' by Kelly DiPucchio, illustrated by Stephanie Graegin Atheneum Books for Young Readers Super Manny Stands Up by Kelly DiPucchio, illustrated by Stephanie Graegin ($18, IndieBound) Any true progressive knows that sometimes you have to stand up to bullies. Super Manny loves pretending to be a super hero, but when he sees a bully picking on a classmate, he realizes that he can be a hero IRL.

17 'Be Kind' by Pat Zietlow Miller, illustrated by Jen Hill Roaring Brook Press Be Kind by Pat Zietlow Miller, illustrated by Jen Hill ($18, IndieBound) This title says it all, right? This book is so great because it identifies the ways in which kids might be on the lookout for for their friends' feelings. Little actions can make a big difference.

18 'Can You Say Peace?' by Karen Katz Square Fish Can You Say Peace by Karen Katz ($8, IndieBound) Teach your kids how to say "peace" in many languages. It's such a great way for kids to learn about the many cultures there are on the planet, but also introduces the idea of peace; so easy to take for granted.

19 'You Are Special' by Max Lucado, illustrated by Sergio Martinez Scholastic You Are Special by Max Lucado, illustrated by Sergio Martinez ($17, IndieBound) There's an underlying Christian message in this book, and it's pretty radical: "God loves everyone regardless of what's on the outside." You don't have to be the prettiest or the most talented to be worthy.

20 'What Should Danny Do?' by Adir Levy, illustrated by Matt Sadler www.whatshoulddannydo.com What Should Danny Do? by Ganit and Adir Levy, illustrated by Mat Sadler ($18, self-published) Let your child choose the path of Danny's story. This book empowers kids to make decisions and see what impact those decisions have. This interactive book can be read over and over to reach the many different endings.

21 'She Persisted' by Chelsea Clinton, illustrated by Alexandra Boiger Philomel Books She Persisted by Chelsea Clinton, illustrated by Alexandra Boiger ($18, IndieBound) Never underestimate the strength of girls who want to make a difference!

22 'Moody Cow Meditates' by Kerry MacLean Wisdom Publications Moody Cow Meditates by Kerry Lee MacLean ($17, IndieBound) Help your kids deal with negative emotions and bad days with mindfulness! It works for the grumpy cow in this story. Dealing with bad feelings is crucial to making progress in tough situations.

23 'The Ocean Story' by John Seven, illustrated by Jana Christy Picture Window Books The Ocean Story by John Seven, illustrated by Jana Christy ($24, IndieBound) Your budding environmentalist will love this book. It introduces the importance of the world's oceans and how each drop of water is part of our most important resource.

24 'My Body, What I Say Goes' by Jayneen Sanders, illustrated by Anna Hancock Educate2empower Publishing My Body: What I Say Goes by Jayneen Sanders, illustrated by Anna Hancock ($10, IndieBound) Body safety is so crucial. Jayneen Sanders has written many picture books on this topic, but this one gets right to the heart of it. Even the smallest kids should understand that they have body autonomy.

25 'Ramadan' by Hannah Eliot, illustrated by Rashin Little Simon Ramadan by Hannah Eliot, illustrated by Rashin ($9, IndieBound) Not only does this beautiful board book introduce the Muslim traditions during the month of Ramadan, it also emphasizes taking time to feel thankful and help others. It's the first in a new series of board books called Celebrate The World.

26 'Dad By My Side' by Soosh Little, Brown Books for Young Readers Dad By My Side by Soosh ($17, IndieBound) This is such a charming book that shows what a hero a dad can be in their child's life. More important than the old-fashioned standards of dads being tough or making money, this shows the father in a nurturing and loving role.

27 'I Am Jazz' by Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings, illustrated by Shelagh McNichols Dial Books I Am Jazz by Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings, illustrated by Shelagh McNichols ($18, IndieBound) This sweet autobiography of young transgender activist Jazz Jennings is a simple and sweet explanation of what it is like for your brain to be one gender and your body to be another. Jazz puts it simply, explaining that she was "born this way."

28 'Rot, The Cutest In The World' by Ben Clanton Atheneum Books for Young Readers Rot, The Cutest In The World by Ben Clanton ($18, IndieBound) If a mutant potato can have radical self-acceptance and view himself as the cutest thing in the world, then so can you! (Of course, Rot is actually super cute.)

29 'How Do You Wokka Wokka' by Elizabeth Bluemle, illustrated by Randy Cecil Candlewick Press How Do You Wokka Wokka? by Elizabeth Bluemle, illustrated by Randy Cecil ($6.99, Amazon) All the kids in the neighborhood have their own unique style in this bopping, rhythmic story about doing it your way.

30 'Ten Little Fingers And Ten Little Toes' by Mem Fox, illustrated by Helen Oxenbury HMH Books for Young Readers Ten Little Fingers And Ten Little Toes by Mem Fox, illustrated by Helen Oxenbury, Bi-lingual edition ($6.99, Amazon) Some babies are born in cities, some in tents, some with blonde hair and some with dark hair, but all have ten little fingers, ten little toes, and a special place in their parents' hearts. Kids love acting along with this sweet Australian favorite.

31 'Last Stop On Market Street' by Matt de la Peña, illustrated by Christian Robinson G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers Last Stop On Market Street by Matt de la Peña, illustrated by Christian Robinson ($18, IndieBound) This is a beautiful book with an urban setting. It emphasizes the importance of community, and teaches that there is beauty and joy everywhere, even on the bus.

32 'Can I Touch Your Hair? Poems On Race, Mistakes, And Friendship' by Charles Waters and Irene Latham, illustrated by Sean Qualls and Selina Alko Carolrhoda Books Can I Touch Your Hair by Irene Latham and Charles Waters, illustrated by Sean Qualls and Selina Alko ($18, IndieBound) Two classmates need to work together even though they have nothing in common. They are different races and they have none of the same interests. They stumble over discussing these things. It's a safe space for little progressives to explore race relations and learn that listening and respect is what matters, even if they misstep.

33 'Shaking Things Up: 14 Young Women Who Changed The World' by Susan Hood HarperCollins Shaking Things Up by Susan Hood ($19, IndieBound) This is an essential book for any young poetry collection. It tells about the bravery and innovation of young women such as Ruby Bridges, Maya Lin, and Frida Kahlo. It's as fun to read as it is inspiring.

34 'I Love My Hair' by Natasha Anastasia Tarpley, illustrated by E.B. Lewis Little, Brown Books for Young Readers I Love My Hair by Natasha Anastasia Tarpley, illustrated by E.B. Lewis ($8, IndieBound) This is a classic book about feeling out of place, but celebrating who you are. Children will learn about self-esteem and empathy, which is fuel for progressive minds.

35 'Red: A Crayon's Story' by Michael Hall Greenwillow Books Red: A Crayon's Story by MIchael Hall ($18, IndieBound) The poor red crayon in this story is terrible at being red. The problem is he's a blue crayon with a red label. The other crayons around him tell him to try harder or practice more but none of it works. Nothing works until he does something radical: he lets himself be blue. This book is great because it defuses the damaging effects of labeling.

36 'Nevertheless, She Persisted' by Susan Wood, illustrated by Sarah Green ABRAMS Nevertheless, She Persisted by Susan Wood, illustrated by Sarah Green ($18.99, Barnes & Noble) Born of Mitch McConnell's dismissive attempt to silence Senator Elizabeth Warren, the leftist catch-cry, "nevertheless, she persisted" is here woven into a rich biographic story full of heart, designed to inspire little girls to fight for what they believe in.

37 'Draw The Line' by Kathryn Otoshi Roaring Brook Press Draw The Line by Kathryn Otoshi ($18, IndieBound) This wordless picture book deals with conflict and conflict resolution. Easy to understand, this story shows how fighting breaks things and teamwork builds bridges.

38 'Papa And Me' by Arthur Dorros, illustrated by Rudy Gutierre HarperCollins Papa And Me by Arthur Dorros, illustrated by Rudy Gutierre ($8, IndieBound) This bilingual book shows a father and his son speaking both Spanish and English. The bottom line in this story is that children thrive when their parents love them and spend time with them.

39 'Perfectly Norman' by Tom Percival Bloomsbury Perfectly Norman by Tom Percival ($17, IndieBound) The story of Norman and his unconventional talent encourages kids to share their gifts, no matter what they are.

40 'Here We Are: Notes For Living On Planet Earth' by Oliver Jeffers Philomel Books Here We Are: Notes For Living On Planet Earth by Oliver Jeffers ($20, IndieBound) This book offers a simple look at our world and our place in it. It's great for offering a bit of perspective. We might be small in the grand scheme of things, but what we do is important.

41 'The Big Umbrella' by Amy June Bates and Juniper Bates Simon & Schuster/Paula Wiseman Books The Big Umbrella by Amy June Bates and Juniper Bates ($17, IndieBound) Wouldn't it be great if we all looked at for each other? If we offered shelter to those in need? Well, the big umbrella in this book does just that. To make matters sweeter, it was written by a mother/daughter team.

42 'It's Okay to Be Different' by Todd Parr Little, Brown Books for Young Readers It's Okay To Be Different by Todd Parr ($9, IndieBound) This title says it all. Be yourself! Celebrate what makes you different! Be kind to people you don't understand. Kids and babies will love this colorful, progressive book.

43 'The Story of Ruby Bridges' by Robert Coles, illustrated by George Ford Scholastic Paperbacks The Story Of Ruby Bridges by Robert Coles, illustrated by George Ford ($7, IndieBound) Even small children can be heroes. Ruby Bridges was only six years old when she was the first black child to go to an all-white school. A thoughtful look at what bravery is.

44 'Little Leaders: Bold Women In Black History' by Vashti Harrison Little, Brown Books for Young Readers Little Leaders: Bold Women In Black History by Vashti Harrison ($17, IndieBound) If you want to dive into the lives of inspiring black women, this is your book. Over 40 women are profiled here, illustrating the various ways you can make a difference.

45 'The Sneetches' by Dr. Seuss Random House Books for Young Readers The Sneetches And Other Stories by Dr. Seuss ($17, IndieBound) This classic Dr. Seuss book is an allegory about the difference between the haves and have nots. (Spoiler: there's not a whole lot of difference, and the tides could change at any time.) Kids instinctually realize nobody is inherently better or more important than anyone else. It's great to hear them express these thoughts.

46 'All Our Wild Wonder' by Sarah Kay, illustrated by Sophia Janowitz Hachette Books All Our Wild Wonder by Sarah Kay, illustrated by Sophia Janowitz ($12, Strand Books) Educators are so vital in raising great progressives. This is a lovely tribute to a great educator. Parents will appreciate how the principal in the book cares for and nurtures each child in her school. And kids will appreciate how magical school can be.

47 'Love Always Everywhere' by Sarah Massini Random House Books for Young Readers Love Always Everywhere by Sarah Massini ($17, IndieBound) This story reminds the youngest readers that they are loved and that there are a million ways to love.

48 'Kat Writes A Song' by Greg Foley Little Simon Kat Writes A Song by Greg Foley ($15, IndieBound) Kat wants to solve the world's problems through writing a song. Sometimes changing the world is as simple as that. You might not be able to solve every problem you come across, but you can make the days brighter for the people around you.

49 'Lucy Loves Sherman' by Catherine Bailey, illustrated by Meg Walters Sky Pony Press Lucy Loves Sherman by Catherine Bailey, illustrated by Meg Walters ($17, IndieBound) This is the story of a young activist out to save the life of an ancient lobster that's about to become someone's meal. The power of a voice (with the help of the press) and you can make a change (and maybe save an awesomely huge lobster.)

50 'Counting On Community' by Innosanto Nagara Triangle Square Counting On Community by Innosanto Nagara ($10, IndieBound) You're probably going to be reading counting books with your kids, so why not layer in some progressive ideas while you're at it.

51 'The True Story Of The Three Little Pigs' by Jon Scieszka Viking Books for Young Readers The True Story Of The Three Little Pigs by Jon Scieszka ($18, IndieBound) This book is a hilarious take on the classic tale, but it's from the point of view of the "big bad" wolf, challenging assumptions and introducing a slightly contrarian look at representation and ownership of truth. Maybe the wolf knocked the houses down. Maybe he even ate some pigs, but he deserves to be heard.

52 'March' by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell Top Shelf Productions March: Book One by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell ($15, IndieBound) This groundbreaking trilogy of graphic novels tells the story of the Civil Rights Movement from Congressman John Lewis's point of view. It's a gorgeous collaboration and highlights some of the best progressive moments in our country's history.

53 'You Are Mighty: A Guide To Changing The World' by Caroline Paul, illustrated by Lauren Tamaki Bloomsbury Publishing PLC You Are Mighty: A Guide To Changing The World by Caroline Paul, illustrated by Lauren Tamaki ($18, IndieBound) If you want to make a difference, but don't know where to start, then this book is for you. Full of information and fun graphics, this is a primer on all things progress from letter writing to protest signs to boycotts.

54 'I Like Myself' by Karen Beaumont, illustrated by David Catrow Houghton Mifflin I Like Myself by Karen Beaumont, illustrated by David Catrow ($8, IndieBound) Can you be awesome even if you have stinky toes? Heck yeah, you can! Celebrate yourself and all your splendor. While toddlers will love reading this book, the adults will be delighted with it as well.

55 'When Sophie Thinks She Can't...' by Molly Bang Blue Sky Press When Sophie Thinks She Can't...by Molly Bang ($18, IndieBound) If you're going to make a difference, you're going to need to persevere! In this story, the eponymous character is super frustrated at what she can't do... yet.

56 'The One And Only Ivan' by Katherine Applegate HarperCollins The One And Only Ivan by Katherine Applegate ($9, IndieBound) Animal welfare is at the heart of this story about a captive gorilla in a run-down mall. It will make any reader question how we treat animals.

57 'The Paper Bag Princess' by Robert Munsch, illustrated by Michael Martchenko Annick Press The Paper Bag Princess by Robert Munsch, illustrated by Michael Martchenko ($7, IndieBound) This groundbreaking and hilarious book teaches kids that princesses can be the heroes. They can be feisty and tough and brave, and they just might find that dreamy princes are drips who deserve to be given the flick.

58 'Free To Be...You And Me' by Marlo Thomas Running Press Kids Free To Be...You And Me by Marlo Thomas ($21, IndieBound) This classic collection of songs and rhymes is all about celebrating and loving who you are. The world would be a better place if we all did this. Super progressive.

59 'Snowy Day' by Ezra Jack Keats Viking Books for Young Readers Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats ($17.99, Indiebound) Published in 1962, this simple story about a boy exploring a snowy landscape had an extraordinary impact on society's view of the prejudicial "inner city," and shows that all children are united in their delight for whacking a snow-covered tree with a stick.

60 'A Is For Activist' by Innosanto Nagara Triangle Square A Is For Activist by Innosanto Nagara ($10, IndieBound) If you're looking for baby's first progressive book, this one is a great bet. With fun rhymes and vibrant illustrations, this will set your child on the path of caring about their community and working for change.

61 'Hidden Figures: The True Story Of Four Black Women And The Space Race' by Margot Lee Shetterly, illustrated by Laura Freeman HarperCollins Hidden Figures The True Story Of Four Black Women And The Space Race by Margot Lee Shetterly, illustrated by Laura Freeman ($18, IndieBound) The story of the women in Hidden Figures is available for young readers. This true story has it all, namely: women of color kicking butt in STEM fields.

62 'Grace For President' by Kelly DiPucchio, illustrated by LeUyen Pham Disney-Hyperion Grace For President by Kelly DiPucchio, illustrated by LeUyen Pham ($17, IndieBound) This is the perfect book to introduce the American electoral process. We're still on the lookout for our first female president. This book is sure to inspire kids to vote when they are old enough... and maybe even to run for president.

63 'The Wonderful Things You Will Be' by Emily Winfield Martin Random House Books for Young Readers The Wonderful Things You Will Be by Emily Winfield Martin ($18, IndieBound) Kids should be allowed to dream about their futures. Snuggle up with them and dream about the differences they might make one day.

64 'I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsberg Makes Her Mark' by Debbie Levy, illustrations by Elizabeth Baddeley Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark by Debbie Levy, illustrations by Elizabeth Baddeley ($19, IndieBound) Young RGB stands up for what's right. She doesn't take crap from anyone. And she grows up and continues to fight for justice and equality. No wonder RGB is such a childhood icon now.

65 'Piggybook' by Anthony Browne Dragonfly Books Piggybook by Anthony Browne ($8, IndieBound) Chauvinism hurts everyone. When the mom in this story leaves the boys to fend for themselves, they learn a lot about not being pigs. (No kid will want to be a pig after reading this.)

66 'The Gutsy Girl: Escapades For Your Life Of Epic Adventure' by Caroline Paul, illustrated by Wendy MacNaughton Bloomsbury USA The Gutsy Girl by Caroline Paul, illustrated by Wendy MacNaughton ($18, IndieBound) Girls will be inspired to face challenges and take risks. (Though, really, boys can totally benefit from this as well.) This book celebrates being bold.

67 'We're Different, We're The Same' by Bobbi Kates Random House Books for Young Readers We're Different, We're The Same by Bobbi Kates ($5, IndieBound) Sesame Street fans will adore this book that acknowledges that on the outside we're all pretty different, but that people also have a lot in common. We all have the same needs. We all have hopes and desires.

68 'Families, Families, Families!' by Suzanne Lang & Max Lang Random House Books for Young Readers Families, Families, Families by Suzanne Lang & Max Lang ($17, IndieBound) This is a celebration of all kinds of families. No matter the makeup of a family, it's all about loving and supporting each other, see: the pig fam.

69 The Queen Of The Hanukkah Dosas by Pamela Ehrenberg, illustrated by Anjan Sarkar Farrar Straus Giroux The Queen Of The Hanukkah Dosas by Pamela Ehrenberg, illustrated by Anjan Sarkar ($17, IndieBound) This sweet story not only has a multicultural family (Indian and Jewish), it also has a feisty girl who saves the day. Fun, diverse, and inspiring.

70 'This Little Trailblazer: A Girl Power Primer' by Joan Holub, illustrated by Daniel Roode Little Simon This Little Trailblazer by Joan Holub, illustrated by Daniel Roode ($8, IndieBound) Each spread in this boardbook has a sweet rhyme about an inspiring trailblazer. It's never too early to start teaching your kids about the awesome women who have shaped their world.

71 'Feminist Baby' by Loryn Brantz Disney-Hyperion Feminist Baby by Loryn Brantz ($13, IndieBound) This book is super cheeky and feminist AF. The baby in this book is smashing the patriarchy with her bold choices (such as not wearing pants and liking the color blue.)

72 'This Is The Rope: A Story Of The Great Migration' by Jacqueline Woodson, illustrated by James Ransome Puffin Books This Is The Rope by Jacqueline Woodson, illustrated by James Ransome ($9, IndieBound) Introduce kids to the Great Migration when African-American families left the south for better opportunities. It's the best kind of American dream story. A close-knit family works for a better life for their children and grandchildren.

73 'George' by Alex Gino Scholastic George by Alex Gino ($7, IndieBound) All George wants is to be seen as the girl she is, not as the boy everyone thinks she is. Older children will delight in George's quest for acceptance, and will learn that what's inside matters more than what's on the outside.

74 'Bus For Us' by Suzanne Bloom Boyds Mills Press Bus For Us by Suzanne Bloom ($8, IndieBound) Kids who love identifying vehicles will have fun with this one. It's a back-to-school book with a multicultural cast of kids waiting for their school bus.

75 'One Plastic Bag: Isatou Ceesay And The Recycling Women Of Gambia' by Miranda Paul, illustrated by Elizabeth Zunon Millbrook Press One Plastic Bag by Miranda Paul, illustrated by Elizabeth Zunon ($20, IndieBound) This story illustrates how littering can impact the environment, but it also teaches us that we can create lasting change when we try to take care of the world around us.

76 'And Tango Makes Three' by Justin Richardson and Peter Parnell, illustrated by Henry Cole Little Simon And Tango Makes Three by Justic Richardson and Peter Parnell, illustrated by Henry Cole ($10, IndieBound) This is the true story of inseperable male penguins Roy and Silo of the Central Park Zoo. When Roy and Silo were given a motherless penguin egg, they raised the chick together. It's such a sweet portrait of a same-sex family. (Love is love, y'all.)

77 'Leopold' by Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer with Pierre A. Lehu, illustrated by Suzanne Beaky Turner Leopold by Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer with Pierre A. Lehu, illustrated by Suzanne Beaky ($12, IndieBound) Progressive children are inevitably going to face some challenges. This story of a turtle who is afraid of the sea teaches that overcoming fear can lead to great opportunities.

78 'A Chair For My Mother' by Vera B. Williams Greenwillow Books A Chair For My Mother by Vera B. Williams ($8, IndieBound) Loving families are central in Vera B. Williams's work. This story is about a family recovering after everything they own is lost in a fire.

79 'The Day The Crayons Quit' by Drew Daywalt Philomel Books The Day The Crayons Quit by Drew Daywalt ($18, IndieBound) The crayons in this book have opinions and they demand to be treated fairly. When they've had enough, they quit! On one level, it's a funny story about crayons. On another, it's about activism. Make your voice heard!

80 'Swimmy' by Leo Lionni Dragonfly Books Swimmy by Leo Lionni ($8, IndieBound) In Swimmy, teamwork and bravery help a school of fish to come out of hiding. Swimmy is the brave fish that leads them. Leadership is an important part of this story.

81 'Golden Domes And Silver Lanterns: A Muslim Book Of Colors' by Hena Khan, illustrated by Mehrdokht Amini Chronicle Books Golden Domes And Silver Lanterns by Hena Khan, illustrated by Mehrdokht Amini ($8, IndieBound) This gorgeous book can teach your kid about colors at the same time as it relates some of the traditions of Islam.

82 'Festival Of Colors' by Surishtha Sehgal and Kabir Sehgal, illustrated by Vashti Harrison Beach Lane Books Festival Of Colors by Kabir Sehgal and Surishtha Sehgal, illustrated by Vashti Harrison ($18, IndieBound) Continuing the theme of cultural books that are gorgeous to look at, Festival Of Colors is a fun introduction to the Hindu holiday of Holi.

82 'Hairs/Pelitos' by Sandra Cisneros, illustrated by Terry Ybáñez Dragonfly Books Hairs/Pelitos by Sandra Cisnero, illustrated by Terry Ybáñez ($8, IndieBound) This bilingual book takes a vignette from Cisnero's bookThe House On Mango Street. It's a celebration of diversity, focusing on the differences in people's hair.

83 'The Name Jar' by Yangsook Choi Dragonfly Books The Name Jar by Yangsook Choi ($8, IndieBound) A Korean-American girl isn't sure she wants to go by her Korean name, because it's hard to pronounce. Her classmates offer her suggestions, but ultimately, they encourage her to use her Korean name. Inclusive and sweet.

84 'The World Is Not A Rectangle: A Portrait Of Architect Zaha Hadid' by Jeannette Winter Beach Lane Books The World Is Not A Rectangle by Jeanette Winter ($18, IndieBound) Hadid grew up in Iraq and dreamed of creating cities. This shows how her childhood influenced her art as well as chronicling the difficulties she faced as a Muslim woman with new ideas.

85 'Sometimes The Spoon Runs Away With Another Spoon Coloring Book' by Jacinta Bunnell, illustrated by Nat Kusinitz PM Press Sometimes The Spoon Runs Away With Another Spoon by Jacinta Bunnell, illustrated by Nat Kusinitz ($10, IndieBound) This coloring book takes old nursery rhymes and outdated gender stereotypes and turns them on their head. Fun activities with LGBTQIA inclusive flavor make this a perfect gift for a little progressive.

86 'Santa's Husband' by Daniel Kibblesmith, illustrated by Ap Quach Harper Design Santa's Husband by Daniel Kibblesmith, illustrated by Ap Quach ($17, IndieBound) While Mr. Claus is out delivering presents, the other Mr. Claus is ready to support him with cookies. There's something so delightful about a Santa Claus who is black and gay. It's Christmas magic.

87 'Pride: The Story of Harvey Milk And The Rainbow Flag' by Rob Sanders, illustrated by Steve Salerno Random House Books for Young Readers Pride: The Story Of Harvey Milk And The Rainbow Flag by Rob Sanders, illustrated by Steve Salerno ($18, IndieBound) Trace the history of the Gay Pride Flag and how it symbolizes love and equality for all people. It starts with its creation and ends with White House bathed in the rainbow colors.

89 'The Breaking News' by Sarah Lynne Reul Roaring Book The Breaking News by Sarah Lynne Reul ($19, IndieBound) When tragedy affects a community, the kids learn to be on the lookout for helpers in times of crisis. In turn, they want to do small acts of kindness to spread the good. This book is super relevant in light of recent school shootings.

90 'Granddaddy's Turn: A Journey To The Ballot Box' by Michael S. Bandy and Eric Stein, illustrated by James E. Ransome Candlewick Press Granddaddy's Turn by Michael S. Bandy and Eric Stein, illustrated by James E. Ransome ($17, IndieBound) Set in the civil-rights era South, this is a loving story about a boy and his grandfather. It will make sure kids know just how much voting means in our country.

91 'El Deafo' by Cece Bell Amulet Books El Deafo by Cece Bell ($11, IndieBound) A graphic memoir about a girl with hearing loss and a cumbersome hearing aid, this is a great book for disability representation. It's especially uplifting because she takes her hearing aid and frames it as a super power.

92 'Sex Is A Funny Word: A Book About Bodies, Feelings, And You' by Cory Silverberg and Anna Smyth Triangle Square Sex Is A Funny Word by Cory Silverberg and Fiona Smyth ($24, IndieBound) This is an inclusive look at sexuality for elementary-aged kids. Progressive parents don't want to add shame into the discussion of sexuality, and this book is a perfect tool for starting honest and sex-positive talks.

93 'Ambassador' by William Alexander Margaret K. McElderry Books Ambassador by William Alexander ($8, IndieBound) A super fun sci-fi book that also deals with politics. The main character's parents are undocumented immigrants. So he has to deal with that, along with traveling through the galaxy.

94 'Extra Yarn' by Mac Barnett, illustrated by Jon Klassen Balzer + Bray Extra Yarn by Mac Barnett, illustrated by Jon Klassen ($17.99, Indiebound) When Anabelle finds a box of yarn one day, she begins to transform her dull town into something brighter and cozier. This playful classic is light on morals, but will teach your child that evil archdukes will never win, and that there is always enough kindness to go around.

95 'If The World Were A Village' by David J. Smith, illustrated by Shelagh Armstrong Kids Can Press If The World Were A Village by David J. Smith, illustrated by Shelagh Armstrong ($19, IndieBound) Help kids understand the people of our planet. By imagining all of the people in the world are represented by one hundred people, this book breaks down how many people have access to clean water or an education. Thinking globally is crucial.

96 'Somos Como Las Nubes / We Are Like the Clouds' by Jorge Argueta, illustrated by Alfonso Ruano Groundwood Books Somos Como Las Nubes/We Are Like The Clouds by Jorge Argueta, illustrated by Alfonso Ruano ($19, IndieBound) This bilingual collection of poetry depicts life as an unaccompanied minor immigrating from Central America. It's an unflinching look at the hardships these kids face.

97 'Thank You, Mr. Falker' by Patricia Polacco Philomel Books Thank You, Mr. Falker by Patricia Polacco ($14, IndieBound) This book is based on the author's own experiences with dyslexia and especially about the teacher who helped her identify her struggles. Overcoming frustration is important for every kid, and learning about learning disabilities is crucial to understanding themselves and their friends.

98 'Whoever You Are' by Mem Fox Houghton Mifflin Whoever You Are by Mem Fox ($5, IndieBound) This is one of the best books to teach children how all people are alike, but also how different our lives might look. This also makes for a soothing bedtime book.

99 'Brontorina' by James Howe, illustrated by Randy Cecil Candlewick Press Brontorina by James How, illustrated by Randy Cecil ($16, IndieBound) If you love dancing, you should dance. Even if your larger that the other dancers and even if you don't have the right shoes. Shine on, little stars!