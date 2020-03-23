You're going to be in your home for a while — spend some time making it extra wonderful.

868. Clean all the windows.

869. Organize everything into rainbow colors — books, markers, toys. Everything.

870. Condition all of your dolls' hair.

871. Find a spot in your room to turn into a reading nook.

872. Give the plants a shower.

873. Charge all the batteries around your house.

874. Clean under your bed.

875. Pick up all the toys in your room and organize them.

876. Vacuum your room.

877. Find a place to store all your favorite drawings and writings.

878. Dust your shelves and dresser.

879. Organize your closet by rainbow colors.

880. Hang twinkle lights in your favorite reading nook.

881. Cut out pictures of underwater animals and turn your bedroom into an ocean.

882. Go through the house and pick up everything on the floor.

883. Hang up Christmas lights for some extra cheer.

884. Wipe down all the baseboards in your house with a wet towel.

885. Go through your clothes and put aside anything you don't like to wear.

886. Then go through that discarded pile and pick what can be donated and what can't.

887. Go through any DVDs in the house and make a donate pile for titles you can watch on Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc.

888. Mop the kitchen floor.

889. Pretend like you're hosting an HGTV show and clean and decorate your room.

890. Clean out your pajama drawer and make a pile of PJs you don't like or wear anymore.

891. Pair up all the socks.

892. Clean your fish tank.

893. Dust all your plants.

894. Wipe down your toaster.

895. Clean under your toaster.

896. Wipe the toothpaste out of your sink.

897. Pretend to be a robot and clean your room like one.

898. Pretend to be a robot vacuum and clean up all the little things you find on the floor.

899. Repot your plants.

900. Clean out a cupboard somewhere in the house.

901. Make a space in your house to create art.

902. Find items in your house to recycle.

903. Organize the family junk drawer.

904. Wipe down all the door frames in the house.

905. Take a basket into each room and put whatever doesn't belong in that room in the basket. Then put everything in the basket back where it goes.

906. Look under all the couches for random toys.

907. Wipe down all the doorknobs with a disinfectant wipe.

908. Then wipe down all the light switches.

909. Go find all the cups you've used throughout the house and put them in the kitchen.

910. Go under your bed and see what you can find.

911. Take all your dirty clothes to the laundry room.

912. Sharpen all the pencils in the house.

913. Color stars on paper to cut out and tape on sheets. Drape the sheet over your bed so it looks like you're sleeping under the stars.

914. Do a load of laundry.

915. Dust all the bookshelves.

916. Wipe down the coffee table.

917. Wipe down the refrigerator handles.

918. Wipe down the dishwasher.

919. Wipe down the washing machine and dryer.