11 Astrology-Themed Beauty Products That Are More Fun Than A Horoscope

Stargazing types have relied on some form of astrology to guide their actions since, well, who knows? Probably as long as there have been stars, and humans to look at them. But it's safe to say that astrology is having a moment of particular popularity, with more and more products catering to specific zodiac signs — jewelry, clothes, home decor. So of course makeup, skin care, fragrance, and everything else you spend all your money on at Sephora are getting in on the action. Luckily, there are astrology-themed beauty products for every sign.

It makes perfect sense when you think about it. People consult their horoscopes for guidance on everything from romance to work to travel, and the traits that come with your sign are supposed to dictate pretty much your entire life: What kind of parent you'll be, what you need in a partner, even the method of childbirth you should choose and what kind of tantrums your toddler will throw (well, that last one is based on your toddler's zodiac sign, but you get the idea). Naturally, this celestial mindset would extend to the beauty products that work, look, and even smell exactly right for your sign.

Whether you're a fiery Aries, a watery Cancer, an earthbound Taurus or an airy Aquarius, you'll find something on this list that's perfect for you.

1 Bite Astrology by Bite Amuse Bouche Lipstick in Gemini $26 Bite Beauty If you're a fan of Bite's award-winning Amuse Bouche Lipstick, you'll be thrilled to hear that the company is mixing up a limited edition shade of Amuse Bouche for each sign (and releasing them monthly). Since Gemini (pictured above) is the sign of the twins, this sign's color is a two-sided affair featuring a warm nude and a bright red that can be worn together or separately.

3 Julep Julep Zodiac Collection Nail Color in Independent Aries $14 Julep Julep is known for their particularly pretty nail colors, and the 12 shades in their zodiac collection are otherworldly indeed. "Independent Aries" (pictured) is a sheer pink iridescent; other options include "Passionate Pisces," a deep burgundy, "Adventurous Aquarius," a sparkly blue violent, and many more astrologically appropriate choices.

4 Fresh Zodiac Oval Soap in Pisces $15 Fresh Leave it to Fresh to make trendy zodiac soap that still looks like it came straight from a French apothecary. Shown here, the Pisces Oval Soap is a "vegetable-based soap enriched with moisturizing shea butter and infused with the sheer aquatic floral scent of waterlily," and is hand-wrapped in green artisanal paper with an illustration of the Pisces symbol.

5 Wet n' Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Bar, Water $7 Wet n' Wild If you're the type that doesn't like to spend big bucks on trends, Wet n' Wild's zodiac collection is the way to go. Besides lip glosses and eyeshadows, there are also these ethereal highlighting bars (which come in Earth, Fire, Air, and Water). Can be applied both wet and dry!

6 NCLA NCLA Beauty What's Your Sign? Nail Lacquer in Taurus $8 Revolve More gorgeous, astrologically-influenced nail colors are available from NCLA, and every bottle has a unique design for your sign (note the bull on the bottle of lacquer pictured here. The "soft, creamy pink" color "represents the cool and collected nature of Tauruses," as the company's website explained. All NCLA nail polish is 100 percent vegan and made in California.

7 Spectrum 8 Piece Zodiac Brush Set in Air $65 Spectrum Collections Let's face it: You could use a new set of makeup brushes, and this super soft set from Spectrum comes with 8 brushes, all featuring gold ferrules and matte black handles. Plus, they come in a cute personalized velvet pouch bag (Air, Water, Earth, Fire).

8 Demeter Demeter Fragrance $40 Anthropologie Considering Demeter is known for such scents as "Kitten Fur" and "Sunshine," it's no surprise that the fragrance pioneers would offer scents based on individual zodiac signs. Take Cancer: Because this is a sign that needs to "feel safe," the sign's scent was designed to act as a "talisman of sorts" and includes Ylang Ylang, Black Davana, Ugandan Vanilla Bean and Burl Wood.

9 ColourPop The Zodiac Eyeshadow Palette $18 ColourPop A collaboration with YouTuber KathleenLights, ColourPop's zodiac collection includes lipsticks, liquid eyeshadow, highlighters, and the above eyeshadow palette. Each shade is for a different sign, like The Capricorn, a black with gold glitter, and The Aquarius, a matte periwinkle blue.