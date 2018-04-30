Here's The Right Birth Method For You, According To Your Zodiac Sign

If you're pregnant, you've probably given childbirth some serious thought. Some moms-to-be prepare a meticulous birth plan, while others are comfortable just going with the flow. And me? Well, I made a plan... but that plan was useless when faced with the real deal. So, how do you know whether you should attend childbirth classes, ask for an epidural, or prepare to dance or breathe your way through labor? Luckily for you, there is the right birth method for you out there, according to your Zodiac sign.

Now, I know what you might be thinking: how can your astrological profile tell you anything about giving birth? Well, I've birthed three babies in three different ways, so I say you get as much help from as many resources possible. And, in my experience, how labor and delivery goes down at least partially depends on your personality, your ability to take things as they come, and, frankly, your ability to lower your expectations. Want my advice? Set the bar low, my friends.

I'm not saying that you are predestined to prefer one childbirth method over another because you were born under a particular sign, but when I looked up my info on Astrology Zodiac Signs it was like they knew me better than I know myself. I'm a Cancer, and according to their profile we are sensitive, moody, insecure, and can lack coping skills — all true. When I think back to my first birth, I don't know what I was thinking. I attended a childbirth class and learned all about non-medication options for pain management, including massage, using a birthing ball, and laboring in a whirlpool tub. It turns out that non-medicated childbirth was just not a good fit for me, especially after 18 hours of back labor.

I wonder what childbirth would have been like had I really taken a long, hard look in the mirror beforehand and picked a childbirth method that was right for me. If astrology can teach other moms-to-be about how to set themselves up for the best birth imaginable, why not give the stars a shot? So with that in mind, here's what your Zodiac sign says about your preferred labor and delivery experience:

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Capricorns are the most disciplined sign of the Zodiac. They not only want to take a childbirth class, they will totally be willing to take the 12-week long Bradley method course. According to BabyCenter, this method focuses on intensive preparation for childbirth sans medication. Capricorns love to be prepared and are virtual masters of self control. If anyone can plan and execute a Bradley method birth, it'll be you.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Giphy According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, people born under the sign of Aquarius never stop moving and hate being bored. A perfect childbirth method for a laboring Aquarian just might be dancing. According to the website Dancing for Birth, moms-to-be can learn to dance their way through labor pains and pushing, especially with moves like the "dilation gyration."

Pisces (February 19 — March 20) Astrology Zodiac Signs notes that Pisces are gentle, intuitive souls, who, like, need alone time. In terms of childbirth, they might want to consider Lamaze, which according to the official website, teaches women how to breathe during labor and focus their attention inward. This method may give them the solitude they crave, and the boost of confidence they need to get through childbirth.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Giphy According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, people born under the sign of Aries treat life like a full-contact sport. They are self-assured, brave, and not afraid of anything. So, yeah, if you were born under this sign you might just go labor with no birth plan and full confidence in your ability to birth your baby no matter what happens.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Tauruses are ridiculously patient, which is an awesome skill to have in labor, because, guys, it can take a long time. People born under the sign of Taurus are so patient, in fact, that they will not be stressed at all by an induction that takes two days or a labor that starts and stops. You should note that Tauruses also hate pain. So, yeah, you might want to ask for an epidural as soon as you get checked in to labor and delivery.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Giphy According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Geminis are curious and adaptable, which is good because labor and delivery can be super unpredictable and unexpected. My advice to pregnant Geminis is to try not to get your heart set on a birth plan. Instead, trust your natural ability to respond to change and handle what life and labor throws at you.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) I'm a stereotypical Cancer — over-emotional and super sensitive. I thought I wanted a non-medicated water birth, but no. Turns out, I did not. Like a typical Cancer, though, I was so afraid that people would judge me for getting an epidural. It's really sad, because it turns out that getting an epidural was magical. I felt relaxed, confident, and at peace. I just wish I had asked for one sooner.

Leo Giphy According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Leos are passionate, stubborn, and inflexible. They are the type of moms-to-be who write a detailed five-page birth plan, including all of the aspects of birth that are super important to them. The good news is that they are also confident and communicative enough to get what they want, and not lose their friendly attitude.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) Virgos are known for being analytical, practical, and hardworking. They also hate being the center of attention. So, when it comes to birth, they might like hypnobirthing, which according to the official website for the technique, teaches laboring moms to "trust birth and release all fear and limiting thoughts" through self-hypnosis.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Giphy Libras are indecisive. It's kind of what they are known for. So, Libra moms-to-be will probably overthink their birth plan. Unfortunately, for them, they will eventually have to make up their mind about what kind of birth experience they want to have, or face labor with no plan, (which is OK, by the way).

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Scorpio are known for being assertive and decisive. To make birth choices, they are likely to do a ton of research about the best birth outcomes and ask their provider 100 questions. As a water sign, they might give laboring in water a try. Fortunately, no matter what happens, they have the ability to stay cool and calm under pressure, which will definitely come in handy.