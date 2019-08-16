So much gets put on the back burner after you have kids: girls' nights out, reading for fun, your sex life. But you can take control of that last one by creating time for some grown up fun, with or without a partner. And the best affordable vibrators can help with that endeavor. You'll be counting down the hours until bedtime.

I'm a huge proponent of vibrators. Whether you want to use one alone or with your significant other, personal massagers can make sex more pleasurable, both because it offers a new, titillating sensation and because they can help you get to know your body better. Plus, they can make the big finish happen faster, which is a huge bonus when you're trying to squeeze in some fun in the few hours you aren't on kid duty. But these sexy toys can get really expensive, and it might be hard to convince yourself it's worth spending over $100 when you could just use your hand to get the job done.

Luckily, there are some great vibrators on the market with price points you'll love, and they're surprisingly effective. Read on to check out 11 vibrators that are all under $30 and have rave reviews from buyers. Treat yourself; you deserve it.

1. plusOne Waterproof Rechargeable Vibrating Bullet Waterproof Rechargeable Vibrating Bullet plusOne | $16 SEE ON TARGET The plusOne is a great choice if you're new to the electronic toy world, since nothing about it is too crazy. It will fit in the palm of your hand, recharges with a USB port, and it has 10 different vibration settings so you can find the rhythm that works for you. As one reviewer put it, "I did not have high expectations for a $15 vibrator. But wow this little thing delivers." That's pretty much all you need to hear, right?

2. Bussba Personal Cordless Handheld Wand Massager Bussba Personal Cordless Handheld Wand Massager Bussba | $19 SEE ON AMAZON The price point on this vibrator is great, but you'll love how effective it is even more. One Amazon reviewer described her experience with it as "Absolutely mind blowing. Life changing. I will never be the same." (You had me at mind blowing.) Aside from the vibrating effects, the Bussba is rechargeable, has a quiet motor so you can use it without being overheard, and it's water-proof. Bonus? It's small enough that you can discreetly pop it in your makeup bag when you're traveling.

3. Blush Novelties Gaia Blush Novelties Gaia LUVOQA | $14 SEE ON LUVOQA Looking to be environmentally responsible with your toy purchase? The Blush Novelties Gaia is the world's first biodegradable and recyclable vibrator, so you won't be creating waste when you purchase it. The price point is perfect, and it'll get the job done. It's battery-operated (not included with purchase), so be sure to keep some AA on hand.

4. iroha-Mini Women Vibrator iroha-Mini Women Vibrator iroha | $25 $20 SEE ON AMAZON Another battery powered option, the best thing about the iroha-Mini is it's size. It will fit in the palm of your hand, but the size won't impact how satisfied you are either. "Don't be fooled by its appearance, this little guy is INTENSE," says one Amazon reviewer. The iroha can be fully submerged in up to 15 feet of water so you can enjoy it in the tub, and it has a multitude of vibration settings.

5. Trojan Vibrations Fingertip Massager Trojan Vibrations Fingertip Massager Trojan | $13 SEE ON WALMART This vibrator by Trojan attaches to your finger, allowing you to get the exact angle you want during your me time. It only has one setting, but you'll still get a variety of sensations since you have more control over where it goes than you do with other vibrators. And reviewers say the battery is surprisingly long lasting.

6. BASICS Bullet BASICS Bullet BASICS | $10 $8 SEE ON LOVE HONEY This bullet vibrator is the most affordable option on the list, and you'll get plenty of bang for your buck thanks to its "insanely powerful single-speed vibrations" as Love Honey describes it. It's a great beginner option since it only has one setting, and the battery will last for a full 30 minutes before weakening. It's got an average of 4.5 stars, so you can feel confident with the purchase.

7. plusOne Waterproof Rechargeable Dual Vibrating Massager plusOne Waterproof Rechargeable Dual Vibrating Massager plusOne | $30 SEE ON TARGET You get two toys in one with plusOne's Dual Vibrating Massager, as it can offer you simultaneous internal and external stimulation. The material is flexible so you can move it however you want, and there are 10 different vibration settings to suit whatever mood you're in. Target buyers give it 5 stars, raving about the way it makes them feel. And it's rechargeable, so you can use it over and over and over again.

8. PALOQUETH Silicone G Spot Vibrator Clitorial Vibrator Silicone G Spot Vibrator Clitorial Vibrator PALOQUETH | $27 $20 SEE ON AMAZON You'll love how quiet the PALOQUETH is when you're hoping to have a little fun after the kids go to sleep, and the slight arc is designed to fit the curves of your body. It's waterproof and has 9 vibration modes you can explore, with a USB rechargeable port. "The unique shape of the vibrator really hits every spot which sets it apart from others," says one reviewer. I'm sold.

9. Butterfly Kiss Butterfly Kiss Babeland | $17 SEE ON BABELAND You can have dual pleasure from this vibrator, or just go for a more traditional feel since the external portion is removable. The butterfly design of the exterior portion will provide a toe-curling sensation to your clitoris, while the interior is great for reaching your g-spot. It's splashproof, and you can explore with multiple speeds. The Butterfly Kiss gives you get the best of both worlds for a price you'll love.

10. O'Hare Rabbit O'Hare Rabbit Babeland | $25 SEE ON BABELAND If you're looking for an inexpensive toy you and your partner can use together, look no further than the O'Hare. You can slip the silicon ring onto a penis or dildo, and the bunny ears vibrate at three different speeds to keep you on your toes. And it's waterproof, so you can give it a try wherever you see fit. The world is your oyster.