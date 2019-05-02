When you're a mom, it's enough of a challenge finding time in your crazy day for sex; making it satisfying shouldn't be an ordeal. And while long and luxurious bedroom sessions are still something couples should aim for, sometimes you only have time for a quickie — or maybe you have trouble climaxing no matter how much effort you put into it. Knowing how to orgasm more quickly can relieve that frustration (not to mention adding to your pleasure).

It may reassure you to know that one out of three women have trouble reaching climax through sex, according to Planned Parenthood. Sometimes it's a matter of the situation (feeling stressed or self-conscious), but in many cases, it's because we're just not turned on enough. "Insufficient arousal means a greatly reduced possibility of orgasm — especially orgasm that builds and happens fairly quickly," says sexologist Carol Queen, Ph.D., curator of the Antique Vibrator Museum and the co-author of The Sex & Pleasure Book: Good Vibrations Guide to Great Sex for Everyone. "So the first step is self-assessment: What DO you like? What gets you the most turned on, what positions feel the best and allow you to be most responsive, and have you communicated all that to your partner?"

There are no guaranteed positions or techniques that work for every single woman, adds Dr. Queen. Instead, it's a matter of experimenting to see what you enjoy. She suggests these tips to help make it easier to reach your peak.

1. Hit The Spot Sadly, many of us hold to the old Freudian belief that the "right" way to achieve orgasm is through genital penetration (he famously called clitoral orgasm "immature"). Time to get out of that mindset, declares Dr. Queen. "I am on a mission to get everyone to feel comfortable touching their clitoris during intercourse!" she says. "Intercourse alone isn't an efficient source of orgasm for women (or people with vulvas). Intercourse plus clitoral stimulation (via fingers or toys) is much more likely to result in climax, or to speed up the process. Want to orgasm with a partner, or faster? This is probably the best trick to try." Science backs this up: A recent study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine found that women who employ clitoral stimulation during sex not only had more control over their sexual arousal, they were also more likely to feel desire when looking at arousing visual stimuli like sexy movies.

2. Masturbate Giphy With that in mind, the do-it-yourself approach, either as part of foreplay or during the act itself, is a highly effective way to come quickly. "There are reasons why it might be more efficient to masturbate, with or without toys," says Dr. Queen. "It removes the 'wild card' factor of your partner's skills and knowledge; the feedback loop between your hand and brain is practically immediate, so you can move to the right kind of touch without talking to a partner about what you like; and any position and any fantasy is accessible to help arousal build." You can either bring yourself to orgasm, or get yourself right to the brink and let your partner do the rest.

3. Add Good Vibrations The added sensation of a vibrator is just what some women need to go from almost to all-the-way. In fact, one study cited by Psychology Today estimated that about half of women had tried one out, either alone or with a partner. "If you respond well to the vibe, this can be a great addition to play," says Dr. Queen. "Some like to use vibrating cock rings, but a handheld toy lets you focus it in an optimal way — the vibe on the cock ring is going to move a lot during intercourse and the stimulation won't be consistent. Slim vibrators that fit more easily between partners, vibes that are designed to fit in your palm, and wearable vibes (like the We-Vibe) might all be good choices, but where there's a will there's a way: Plenty of people love the large Magic Wand vibrator and incorporate that into sex too."

4. Try A New Position Giphy If you and your partner have fallen into the same-old same-old position rut, switching things up could make sex more exciting — not to mention more satisfying. "Positions associated with orgasm are often ones that allow the ability to move," says Dr. Queen. She suggests trying positions that give you more control and more of the pelvic motion that makes it easier to orgasm, such as sitting astride your partner, or "cowgirl" style with you on top, facing away from your partner's head. These positions also allow you or your partner to stimulate your clitoris for extra arousal.

5. Try Extra Stimulation "Adding extra arousing stimulation can also make a big difference," says Dr. Queen. That can range from the simple (nipple play, kissing during intercourse, licking during foreplay) to the kinkier (anal touch or a butt plug, spanking). It all depends on your preferences and comfort level. "Whatever the sexy sensation if you like it is likely to move you higher into arousal," she adds.