Between the cold winds, the dry heat, and the constant hand washing, there’s no denying that winter can wreak havoc on a mom's hands. And with coronavirus fears sending everybody's hygiene habits into overdrive (especially anyone with kids in the house), this winter has been especially punishing. So what are the best hand lotions for dry, cracked skin? By now, your once smooth mitts probably look and feel more like sandpaper than anything else.

The worst part is, it's not like you can stop soaping up or anything. Pretty much every medical expert on the planet agrees that washing your hands is the single most effective way to prevent the spread of coronavirus (not to mention almost every other contagious disease). But that doesn't mean you're doomed to a season of crusty, scratchy skin. All you need is some ultra strength lotion to get your hands smooth and supple again, despite washing them umpteen times a day. (Don't be surprised if you also have to apply the lotion umpteen times a day, or at least as often as you can after washing them.)

So if you’re getting a little obsessed with keeping your hands (and your kiddo's) clean, these hand lotions will help them feel normal again.

1. Eucerin Advanced Repair Hand Cream Eucerin Advanced Repair Hand Cream Amazon | $5 See on Amazon "Repair" is the important word to focus on with this Eucerin cream, since that’s what you’ll need to keep your hands soft to the touch. The lotion doesn’t have a greasy feeling, so you won’t have to wait for it to dry. And the best part: It leaves your hands feeling smoother after the first application.

2. Weleda Skin Food Weleda Skin Food Amazon | $13 See on Amazon This super rich cream from Weleda can help you if you’re feeling kinda flaky — literally. It has a mix of chamomile, pansy, and calendula for a sweet scent but is also free of artificial preservatives, colorants, and fragrances. You can slather it on your hands as well as your face for double duty protection.

3. Aveeno Skin Relief Hand Cream Aveeno Skin Relief Hand Cream Walgreens | $8 See on Walgreens If hand washing has left your hands feeling kind of thirsty, hydrate them with this hand cream from Aveeno. It has oatmeal as an ingredient to help your fingers feel fabulous again. It’s steroid and fragrance-free, and apparently can keep your hands feeling soft despite your soap obsession.

4. Burt’s Bees Ultimate Care Hand Cream Burt’s Bees Ultimate Care Hand Cream Amazon | $13 See on Amazon Your super dry skin doesn’t stand a chance when you slather on this hand cream from Burt’s Bees. It’s made with baobab, watermelon seed, and pumpkin oil, along with green tea extract. And in addition to making your rough skin smooth again, it exfoliates your hands, too.

5. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hand Gel Cream Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hand Gel Cream Ulta | $7 See on Ulta Unlike other lotions on this list, the Neutrogena Hydro Boost is a hand gel. It’s designed to give your hands 24-hour coverage, and absorbs almost instantly without leaving them feeling slippery, like you might imagine a gel would. The gel’s main component is hyaluronic acid, which works to keep your hands hydrated even in the roughest of weather.

6. Vaseline Intensive Care Healthy Hands Stronger Nails Lotion Vaseline Intensive Care Healthy Hands Stronger Nails Lotion Target | $3 See on Target As you’re working to get your hands back on a healthy path, make sure not to forget your fingernails. The Vaseline lotion works to get your hands supple while also strengthening your nails, too, and includes droplets of Vaseline Jelly to help heal hands without feeling greasy.

7. O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream O’Keeffe’s Working Hands Hand Cream Amazon | $8 See on Amazon You’re a momma, so naturally you have working hands. For those times when everyday moisturizing won’t cut it, O’Keeffe’s hand cream can provide a protective barrier between your hands and the elements. Slather it on after your shower or before bed to feel the full effect.

8. L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream Amazon | $29 See on Amazon Shea butter, almond extract, honey, and coconut oil all come together in this luxurious hand cream to soften without making your hands feel oily afterwards. Apply it after washing your hands for much-needed moisturizing.

9. Supergoop! Forever Young Hand Cream with Sea Buckthorn Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Supergoop! Forever Young Hand Cream with Sea Buckthorn Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Amazon | $14 See on Amazon If you thought that hand moisturizers only served to make your skin smooth, think again. The Supergoop! Hand Cream also has SPF 40 so that your hands can stay youthful looking, too. (And if you’re wondering what sea buckthorn is, it’s a plant that can help if you have skin issues like rosacea or even acne.)

10. Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Hand Balm Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Hand Balm Walmart | $12 See on Walmart If you already clean with Mrs. Meyer’s products, you’re probably going to love making your hands feel soft again with this hand balm from the same company. It’s full of good stuff (like Shea butter and almond oil), and is paraben and phthalates-free. It has a light, floral scent that leaves you feeling fresh all day long.