Although most Halloween costumes are wonderful in their own way, baby Halloween costumes are beyond adorable. Really, what's better than a tiny kiddo dressed up like a woodland creature or movie character? As the cutest Halloween costumes for babies at Party City prove, the littlest trick-or-treaters can play dress-up like no one else. Babies kind of own this holiday, to be honest.

The great thing about baby costumes is the wide variety of choices you can make. There are loads of adorable animal costumes for your kiddo, from sweet lambs to scary sharks. If your family is super into movies, for instance, then iconic superheroes and even movie monsters have infant-sized costumes, too. And then there are the classic Halloween looks, because dressing your own pumpkin like a literal pumpkin is pretty irresistible.

And for all their cuteness, these costumes take practicality into consideration, too. Most have snaps to make diaper changes easy, because that chore never takes a holiday off. Plus, many of the costumes are made from fuzzy, cozy materials your baby will enjoy snuggling in all night long. Honestly? If you want to bust out the costume from time to time after Halloween is over, no one will blame you.

1 Baby Jack Jack Costume Baby Jack Jack Costume $20 Party City Of course your baby is already incredible, but this costume will just make sure the rest of the world knows it, too. The stretchy red jumpsuit is immediately identifiable. Buy Now

2 Baby Cozy Deer Costume Baby Cozy Deer Costume $30 Party City Everyone will fawn over your little one in this costume. The brown and white jumpsuit comes with a tail and booties, as well as a hood with attached antlers and ears. Buy Now

3 Baby Little Lamb Costume Baby Little Lamb Costume $30 Party City Ok, but how cute is this costume? With fluffy sleeves and a gingham bodice, this lamb costume is beyond precious. I mean, just look at the little pink booties. Buy Now

4 Baby Stay Puft Marshmallow Man Costume Baby Stay Puft Marshmallow Man Costume $20 Party City This costume is adorable, nostalgic, and basically perfect in every way. Just dress up as one of the ghostbusters for an easy and coherent family look. Hopefully your baby won't destroy any cities though. Buy Now

5 Baby Jack Skellington Costume Baby Jack Skellington Costume $25 Party City Dress your kiddo in this iconic striped suit, then spend the evening singing "This Is Halloween." Plus, the costume comes with snaps for simple diaper changes, because you don't want anything too scary going on during the holiday celebrations. Buy Now

6 Baby Cookie Monster Costume Baby Cookie Monster Costume $30 Party City The simple and soft jumpsuit will turn your kid into a monster. Well, it'll make them a cookie monster, who is a perfectly friendly creature. Buy Now

8 Baby Shark Costume Baby Shark Costume $37 Party City Stay out of the water. This adorable shark has a lot of teeth, but he seems friendly. Just look at the little fish buddy on his fin. Buy Now