At a time when the news cycle feels more like a real-life episode of The Handmaid's Tale, it's easy to feel disheartened. But it's important to remember that there are so many people working toward a better tomorrow. As these inspiring quotes for International Day of the Girl prove, there are still countless people engaged in vital, life-changing work all over the globe. Keep reading to feel a little bit better about the world.

Established in 2012, International Day of the Girl addresses the needs and challenges that girls face around the world, according to the United Nations. It promotes empowerment, education, and employment skills, alongside the attainment of basic human rights. This year's theme, “GirlForce: Unscripted and unstoppable” will "celebrate achievements by, with and for girls since the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action," according to the UN website. As International Day of the Girl 2019 is actively seeking solutions from some of the brightest minds in the world today. If you're intrigued, then there are countless ways to get involved with International Day of the Girl both in real life and online. In the meantime, reflect on these brilliant quotes about women in the world.

1. “In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders.” — Sheryl Sandberg Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images As the chief operating officer of Facebook and founder of the LeanIn movement, Sheryl Sandberg knows a thing or two about leadership. She's a highly influential executive and activist.

2. "I am now confident that I can bring about change in my own life as well as in others." — Jabeen, 15 Jabeen was profiled in Wonder Girls: Changing Our World by Paola Gianturco and Alex Sangster. The book features young women who are activists from around the world. Jabeen, and many other young women just like her, are unstoppable, as noted by the Global Fund for Women.

3. "I have chosen to no longer be apologetic for my femaleness and my femininity. And I want to be respected in all of my femaleness because I deserve to be.” — Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Jack Taylor/Getty Images News/Getty Images Author of We Should All Be Feminists and Americanah, Adichie is a prominent Nigerian writer. Her works on representation, gender, and feminism are required reading.

4. "I want every girl to know that her voice can change the world,” — Malala Yousefzai Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images Activist and Nobel Prize laureate Yousafzai hardly needs an introduction. Her work for female education has gained global acclaim.

5. "For most of history, anonymous was a woman." ― Virginia Woolf British writer Woolf is widely praised for the early feminist appeal of her modernist works.

6. "Never limit yourself because of others’ limited imagination; never limit others because of your own limited imagination." — Mae Jemison Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images The first African American woman to travel in space, Mae Jemison has worked as a NASA astronaut, engineer, and college professor. She knows all about dreaming big, in other words.

7. "Feminism isn’t about making women stronger. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength." – G.D. Anderson Writer, videographer, & feminist G.D. Anderson gets it.

8. "Girl power in my mind is to let girls be exactly what they are. Let them be angry. Let them be resentful. And rebellious. Let them be hard and soft and loving and sad and silly. Let them be wrong. Let them be right. Let them be everything, because they are everything." — Amy Sherman-Palladino Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Creator of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Gilmore Girls, Sherman-Palladino excels at crafting strong — but fully human — female characters.

9. "The spark in my eyes are my goals. Let me achieve them. I AM THE FUTURE." — Habiba Manzo beebee__em on Twitter Entrepreneur & public speaker Habiba Manzo says it perfectly.

10. "If you want to break the cycle of poverty, educate a girl." — Graça Machel Bryan Steffy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Widow of the late Nelson Mandela, Graça Machel is a politician, humanitarian, and advocate for the rights of women and children. Her work on behalf of refugee children and general support for women's equality is inspiring.