With every new original series or addition to Netflix comes the inevitable loss of something else. Or, a lot of something elses that might have been your favorite. And right now, you’re going to have to say goodbye to these 11 movies leaving Netflix this November alone. To be fair, there will be plenty of additions to fill the handful of voids left behind, but it’s never easy to say goodbye to a movie that has no commercial interruptions and the ability to skip over credits at the push of a button.

Maybe we’re all just spoiled that way, but I don't want to have to pay to stream Cruel Intentions somewhere else. And although Halloween season is about to be over, there’s no rule that says you can't still enjoy the horror of Oculus over your Thanksgiving meal. I’m also pretty peeved that all three original Jurassic Park movies are also on their way out. But you can only hope that in their place come other movies to give you marathon watching sessions with your favorite fellow hermits once it gets too cold to actually leave the house.

That said, you only have a little time to catch up on these gems before they disappear.

Amélie (Nov. 1) Giphy If you’re in the mood for a quirky French romantic comedy that will make you want to move to Paris immediately, then Amélie will do it for ya. Until it's gone from Netflix, that is.

'Cruel Intentions' (Nov. 1) Giphy The soundtrack alone is enough to make you watch Cruel Intentions over and over again. And who doesn't love some vintage Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Reese Witherspoon.

'Hellboy II: The Golden Army' (Nov. 1) Giphy Ron Perlman reprised his role as the title character in the fantasy superhero movie. If you like a little sass with your otherworldly heroes, then it’s best to give this a whirl before it's gone.

'Jurassic Park' Trilogy (Nov. 1) Giphy All three of the original Jurassic Park movies are about to vanish from Netflix in November, so get ‘em before you can no longer see Jeff Goldblum in *all* of his glory.

'Oculus' (Nov. 1) Giphy Oculus is one of those hidden horror movies you may have forgotten to see in the theater. But in the comfort of your own home, where you can turn on the lights, it’s good for a few solid scares.

'Steel Magnolias' (Nov. 1) Giphy The only thing sadder than watching the funeral scene with a grieving Sally Fields in Sweet Magnolias is the thought of not being able to have a good cry over it again since the movie is leaving Netflix on Nov. 1.

'The Invasion' (Nov. 1) Giphy Daniel Craig and Nicole Kidman star in this science fiction thriller that follows the story of an alien-bred disease epidemic.

'The Land Before Time I-III' (Nov. 1) Giphy Call me sentimental, but the first few The Land Before Time movies were a big part of my childhood. They taught me the difference between triceratops and stegosaurus. OK, not really, but they’re still classic childhood movies.

'The Lazarus Effect' (Nov. 1) Giphy The Lazarus Effect is a science fiction thriller about medically resurrected scientists. What could go wrong?

'Anna Karenina' (Nov. 12) Giphy If you love 19th century gowns, British accents, romance, drama, and intrigue, then get it while it’s hot before Anna Karenina leaves Netflix on Nov. 12.