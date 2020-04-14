It’s hard to justify spending a lot of money on clothes for kids, especially when you know that they’ll only get one season’s wear out of them (maybe even less depending on how many grass stains and ripped knees your kiddo accumulates in a given week). If it seems like every time you turn around your little one is squeezing into too-tight shoes (cue the understandable tantrum) or their pants are beginning to look more like capris, then you’ll want to know about these 11 stores where you can buy affordable kids clothes, because you don’t have to go deeper in debt just to dress your kids in cute, cozy threads.

Every kid needs a bevy of everyday basics like tees and leggings, plus some fun items like a glittery ice cream shirt or a shark hoodie, but these cute pieces don't have to make you sweat when you see their price tags. With deals this good, you won't have to think twice about buying them that character tee they have to have, even if you know they'll be ready to let it go, let it go in a few months (seriously, how long can the Frozen phase really last?). Check out the following stores and stock up on inexpensive kids clothes that still look great.

1. Old Navy Straight Pull-On Pop-Color Jeans Old Navy | $20 $10 Available In Sizes 12M-5T see on old navy Old Navy is known for their affordable, well, everything. From kids' outerwear to seasonal basics and fun prints, they have something for everyone from baby to big kid (and you'll probably find something for yourself too). It seems like their website and stores are always running a great sale, too, so there's a good chance you'll get an additional discount at checkout.

2. H&M 5-Pack Organic Cotton Leggins H&M | $30 Available In Sizes 2Y-10Y see on H&M Back before kids, you thought of H&M as a place to get trendy jewelry and shoes for yourself or basics for next to nothing. Now you know that the Swedish store is a prime destination for affordable kids' clothes. From newborn up to size 14, you'll find something cool for all ages. Many of the clothes are made of airy organic cotton, plus they offer a wide range of character and band tees including Elsa, Mickey, and The Rolling Stones.

3. Carter's Floral Smocked Viscose Dress Carter's | $36 $22 Available In Sizes 4-14 see on carter's The Carter's clearance section is always worth a look if you're trying to find very discounted items, though all of their kids clothes are frequently on sale. They have everything your little one will actually want to weart (think bright colors, graphic tees, and comfy shoes) plus Carter's is partners with both accessories brand SkipHop (if your kiddo happens to need an animal backpack or lunchbox) and OshKosh, where you can always snag a classic pair of overalls for your kiddo.

4. Gymboree Boys Striped Polo, Whale Hello There Gymboree | $20 $8 Available In Sizes 2T through 5T see on gymboree From funky hoodies that will make your kiddo look like a shark to all the swimwear you'll need for splashing, Gymboree is the place for bright kids clothes at affordable prices. They also have hair clips, hats, and little bags (for the little one who just can't stop packing bags).

5. TJ Maxx You may already know that TJ Maxx is the place for affordable candles, sunglasses, or reasonably priced bras, but they also have a ton of kids clothes, some of which you can typically shop online (though their online store is temporarily closed). They carry brands that you'd find in a department store for way more.

7. Kohls Under Armour Prototype Logo Shorts Kohls | $20 $15 Available In Sizes S-XL see on kohls Kohls has anything you could need from kitchen appliances to sneakers for the whole family, and they also carry a ton of budget-friendly kids clothes. There always seems to be some sort of flash sale or buy one get one deal, and it's a great place to stock up on both trendier pieces and everyday basics.

8. Target Cat & Jack™ Glitter Ice Cream Shirt Target | $5 Available In Sizes 12M through 5T see on target Target has everything you could ever want (and many things you didn't know you absolutely needed), and their kids clothes are no exception. They carry certain styles and brands that you won't find anywhere else, plus a large selection of clothes inspired by kid-friendly favorite movies and games, like Minecraft, Jojo Siwa, and beloved Disney characters.

9. Gap Factory Kids Print Romper Gap Factory | $35 $18 Available In Sizes XS-L see on gap factory Gap Factory is Gap's outlet, and they always have amazing deals on kids clothes. While the styles and prints look almost identical to those at the Gap, the Factory items may be slightly less high-quality (which is totally fine when you're looking for leggings, jeans, or a jacket to get your children through one season).

10. French Toast Pull-On Shorts French Toast | $16 $8 Available In Sizes 4T- 20.5 Plus see on french toast While French Toast technically carries kids uniforms, it's a great spot for affordable basics like polos, khakis, and shorts. Even if your kiddo has nowhere to wear a uniform, you can still stock up on things they do need (like socks and tights) at unbeatable prices in a wide range of sizes.