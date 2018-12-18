We're in the final crunch time for Christmas gifts. For some fortunate people, it's the homestretch. All that stands between you and Christmas readiness is a few spools of ribbon and a glass of eggnog. For the rest of us sorry sods, we still need to finish shopping, and when you're waiting until the last minute, it can be a challenge to get what you want for your kids (and make sure you get it in time). Worry not, fellow procrastinating shoppers, I'm here to help you out with these 12 last minute toys at Walmart that will thrill your little ones... in part because they'll actually get to open them on Christmas morning, rather than an I.O.U. from late-shopping Santa.
There is not much time left if you plan on ordering online. However, now through 20 December local time, if you order from Walmart, they have guaranteed free, two day shipping on a ton of items, and you will get them before Christmas. We have two days, people. Let's make it happen.
Yes, you could always shop in-stores, which is convenient, especially if you need groceries or anything else, but it is hard to get out this time of year with all the recitals, class parties, holiday office parties, and just general lethargy these weeks bring. It's much easier to scroll through your phone and click, if you ask me.
1Roblox Playset
How well will your Roblox survive the zombie apocalypse? This set includes toys from The Neighborhood of Robloxia (created by Q_Q), Apocalypse Rising (created by Gusmanak and Zolarketh), and Zombie Rush (created by HomingBeacon).
My kids have been obsessed with Roblox for a few years now, and this set has all of the coolest mods involved. It's also a steal at $31, but you have to order it ASAP to get it in time and get the discount.
2L.O.L. Surprise
L.O.L. Surprise! Under Wraps 2-Pack Bundle
L.O.L. Surprise! Eye Spy Series UnderWraps dolls have 15 new surprises: Just open the spy glass to find codes and unlock surprises. Each doll is dressed in a mystery disguise; unbox each layer to discover who's inside. The disguise becomes multiple fashion accessories.
Admittedly, I do not understand the fervor behind the whole "surprise unboxing" toys. Sometimes the toy isn't the greatest, but kids love them anyway. (Thanks, YouTube.) (Luckily, these surprises are actually pretty cool.)
3Lego Classic Box
The original big box of Legos. Gird your bare feet, parents. This is the best multipack box of Legos out there, and at a great price.
Yes. You're going to step on these with your bare feet and curse the day you ever decided to have children. It's inevitable. Your husband might also become a weird Lego Dad with his own color coordinated boxes organized by size and shape. It's a thing that happens. But, your kids are also learning valuable math and science skills. That's what's important.
4Slime Kit
Elmer's Glitter Galaxy Slime Kit
Everything you need to make slime in one, easy kit. Galaxy everything is all the rage, and this kit makes the best of that trend.
This kit brings together everything for making slime in one easy kit. Not only that, it's galaxy slime. It's brightly colored and glittery AF, which every kid loves.
5Paw Patrol Truck
PAW Patrol Ultimate Rescue: Rocky’s Ultimate Rescue Recycling Truck with Moving Crane and Flip-open Ramp
Rocky's recycling truck (and Rocky, of course) for $13. An essential toy for any Paw Patrol fan, particularly those who love Rocky the best... because all kids have a favorite member of the Patrol. It's a fact.
You can hear the song in your head right now, admit it. This is a fantastically basic toy that won't annoy the ever-loving crap out of you. No lights, no music, no batteries required. It's all about your child's imagination and less frustration for you. You're welcome.
6Easy Bake Oven
This is the best toy in the history of toys. I loved my Easy Bake Oven with a joy that can only be described as "fanatical." Bake tiny cakes in this glittery oven, and don't forget to lick that delicious batter from the spoon.
This is the best gift you could give a child. At least in my opinion. Why? Because they will bake you stuff in it. Cakes, muffins, pop tarts made of crescent roll dough. The snacking possibilities are as endless as their creativity. Roll with it.
7XBox One Forza Bundle
Bundle includes: Xbox One S console, wireless controller, full-game download of Forza Horizon 4, 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial with access to over 100+ games, and 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial.
You buy this gorgeous set for your 9 year old, and then at night, you and your partner can battle it out playing Tekken or Mortal Kombat as was intended by your '90s upbringing.
I get to be Magneto always.
8Fingerlings
The interactive toy on every kid's list is on sale and will get to your house in two days. It's a win all the way around.
Fingerlings are the interactive toys that all the kids love and all of the parents try to find on sale, kind of like the 2018 version of "My Buddy" and "Kid Sister" which came out at the same time as Chucky, and resembled the murderous doll just a bit too much.
Sure, it's weird, but your kids adore it, and you might warm up to it, eventually.
9Step2 Art Desk
Step2 Art Master Desk and Stool
A sturdy, solid, washable art desk with a stool. Your child can paint all day long and not mess up your dining table or desk. (Even better if they can play with it in the garage or basement.)
Kids are super messy, but this desk keeps them confined and organized, as well as seated. Step2 is known for their sturdy plastic toys, and this one is sure to be a hit.
10Jurassic World Helicopter Set
Jurassic World Destruct-a-saurs Pteranodon Copter Attack Set
This super cool magnetically powered helicopter splits apart when the pteranodon hits it. Just like in the movie. Best part? No batteries required.
Holy discount, Batman! This is over 50 percent off and is one of the cooler toys I've seen. It actually breaks apart when the pteranodon hits it.
11Fortnite Monopoly
This game flips Monopoly on its head by introducing health points and all of the other exciting elements of the uber popular Fortnite game.
My son has been bugging me for this, and with two-day shipping and his class having "board game" day this Friday, I just bought it. Oy. I'm a sucker for a bargain.
12Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts
Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Kit
The perfect gift for your little Potterhead. Especially if you chose not to buy the $300 version released earlier in the year.
Not the most-elaborate or most-expensive Hogwarts Lego kit around, but this is definitely spendy, so it's best for your older kids. Or yourself. I won't judge.
After experiencing a traumatic c-section, this mother sought out a doula to support her through her second child’s delivery. Watch as that doula helps this mom reclaim the birth she felt robbed of with her first child, in Episode Three of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below. Visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes, launching Mondays in December.