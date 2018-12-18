We're in the final crunch time for Christmas gifts. For some fortunate people, it's the homestretch. All that stands between you and Christmas readiness is a few spools of ribbon and a glass of eggnog. For the rest of us sorry sods, we still need to finish shopping, and when you're waiting until the last minute, it can be a challenge to get what you want for your kids (and make sure you get it in time). Worry not, fellow procrastinating shoppers, I'm here to help you out with these 12 last minute toys at Walmart that will thrill your little ones... in part because they'll actually get to open them on Christmas morning, rather than an I.O.U. from late-shopping Santa.

There is not much time left if you plan on ordering online. However, now through 20 December local time, if you order from Walmart, they have guaranteed free, two day shipping on a ton of items, and you will get them before Christmas. We have two days, people. Let's make it happen.

Yes, you could always shop in-stores, which is convenient, especially if you need groceries or anything else, but it is hard to get out this time of year with all the recitals, class parties, holiday office parties, and just general lethargy these weeks bring. It's much easier to scroll through your phone and click, if you ask me.

1 Roblox Playset Roblox Zombie Attack Playset $42 $31 Walmart How well will your Roblox survive the zombie apocalypse? This set includes toys from The Neighborhood of Robloxia (created by Q_Q), Apocalypse Rising (created by Gusmanak and Zolarketh), and Zombie Rush (created by HomingBeacon). SEE ON WALMART My kids have been obsessed with Roblox for a few years now, and this set has all of the coolest mods involved. It's also a steal at $31, but you have to order it ASAP to get it in time and get the discount.

2 L.O.L. Surprise L.O.L. Surprise! Under Wraps 2-Pack Bundle $21 Walmart L.O.L. Surprise! Eye Spy Series UnderWraps dolls have 15 new surprises: Just open the spy glass to find codes and unlock surprises. Each doll is dressed in a mystery disguise; unbox each layer to discover who's inside. The disguise becomes multiple fashion accessories. SEE ON WALMART Admittedly, I do not understand the fervor behind the whole "surprise unboxing" toys. Sometimes the toy isn't the greatest, but kids love them anyway. (Thanks, YouTube.) (Luckily, these surprises are actually pretty cool.)

3 Lego Classic Box Lego Classic Large Box $60 $48 Walmart The original big box of Legos. Gird your bare feet, parents. This is the best multipack box of Legos out there, and at a great price. SEE ON WALMART Yes. You're going to step on these with your bare feet and curse the day you ever decided to have children. It's inevitable. Your husband might also become a weird Lego Dad with his own color coordinated boxes organized by size and shape. It's a thing that happens. But, your kids are also learning valuable math and science skills. That's what's important.

4 Slime Kit Elmer's Glitter Galaxy Slime Kit $12 Walmart Everything you need to make slime in one, easy kit. Galaxy everything is all the rage, and this kit makes the best of that trend. SEE ON WALMART This kit brings together everything for making slime in one easy kit. Not only that, it's galaxy slime. It's brightly colored and glittery AF, which every kid loves.

6 Easy Bake Oven Easy Bake Oven $59 $35 Walmart This is the best toy in the history of toys. I loved my Easy Bake Oven with a joy that can only be described as "fanatical." Bake tiny cakes in this glittery oven, and don't forget to lick that delicious batter from the spoon. SEE AT WALMART This is the best gift you could give a child. At least in my opinion. Why? Because they will bake you stuff in it. Cakes, muffins, pop tarts made of crescent roll dough. The snacking possibilities are as endless as their creativity. Roll with it.

7 XBox One Forza Bundle XBox One Forza Bundle $299 $199 Walmart Bundle includes: Xbox One S console, wireless controller, full-game download of Forza Horizon 4, 1-month Xbox Game Pass trial with access to over 100+ games, and 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial. SEE ON WALMART You buy this gorgeous set for your 9 year old, and then at night, you and your partner can battle it out playing Tekken or Mortal Kombat as was intended by your '90s upbringing. I get to be Magneto always.

8 Fingerlings Fingerlings Bella $30 $25 Walmart The interactive toy on every kid's list is on sale and will get to your house in two days. It's a win all the way around. SEE ON WALMART Fingerlings are the interactive toys that all the kids love and all of the parents try to find on sale, kind of like the 2018 version of "My Buddy" and "Kid Sister" which came out at the same time as Chucky, and resembled the murderous doll just a bit too much. Sure, it's weird, but your kids adore it, and you might warm up to it, eventually.

9 Step2 Art Desk Step2 Art Master Desk and Stool $90 Walmart A sturdy, solid, washable art desk with a stool. Your child can paint all day long and not mess up your dining table or desk. (Even better if they can play with it in the garage or basement.) SEE ON WALMART Kids are super messy, but this desk keeps them confined and organized, as well as seated. Step2 is known for their sturdy plastic toys, and this one is sure to be a hit.

10 Jurassic World Helicopter Set Jurassic World Destruct-a-saurs Pteranodon Copter Attack Set $40 $18 Walmart This super cool magnetically powered helicopter splits apart when the pteranodon hits it. Just like in the movie. Best part? No batteries required. SEE ON WALMART Holy discount, Batman! This is over 50 percent off and is one of the cooler toys I've seen. It actually breaks apart when the pteranodon hits it.

11 Fortnite Monopoly Fortnite Monopoly $20 $16 Walmart This game flips Monopoly on its head by introducing health points and all of the other exciting elements of the uber popular Fortnite game. SEE ON WALMART My son has been bugging me for this, and with two-day shipping and his class having "board game" day this Friday, I just bought it. Oy. I'm a sucker for a bargain.