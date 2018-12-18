20 Last Minute 2018 Gift Ideas From Target, Because You Always End Up Adding People To Your List
No matter how early I start my holiday shopping, every year it seems like I'm forced to run out on Christmas Eve for one more present. Braving the last minute crowds at the mall and trying to find the perfect gift when the shelves have been picked over pretty much everywhere isn't fun. But luckily, more and more stores are offering shipping deals, including Target. There are tons of last minute gift ideas from Target that come with free two-day shipping, so you have time to get your order in.
My last minute holiday gifts tend to be things my kid suddenly decided to ask Santa for, or presents for people I added to my list late. Whatever the case may be for you, you can find what you need at Target and get it delivered on time. And if you're reading this and you've waited so late that not even shipping can save you (no judgment, it's a crazy time of year), don't forget about Target's pick up in store option. You can pay online and just pop over to customer service to snag your order, no searching the aisles required.
Here are 20 great gift ideas for kids of all ages (grown-ups, too).
1Joanna Gaines' Book
Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave
Fans of HGTV's 'Fixer Upper' will love unwrapping Joanna Gaines' latest book on home decor.
2Selfie Light
Those holiday selfies will look extra merry and bright with this selfie ring light from heyday.
3Throwback Video Game
There's nothing like unwrapping nostalgia during the holidays. Adults will love this throwback gaming system from Nintendo, but kids will probably want a turn, too.
4Throwback Card Game
Another nostalgia gift, this one from Pressman will be a hit with those old enough to remember one of the original computer games.
5Airpods
They'll never have to worry about untangling their headphones again thanks to Airpods. They connect to an iPhone via bluetooth, and get rave reviews for sound quality.
6Cookie Monster Doll
Your little cookie monster will love snuggling up with this Cookie Monster plush from Hasbro, and they'll crack up hearing him say, "Me love cookie!" and "One more cookie, please!"
7Slime
8Baby Toy Set
Oball toys are great for babies practicing their grip and other fine motor skills.
9Sled
This awesome new sled from Flexible Flyer will have kids wishing and hoping for a snow day.
11Building Set
Tonka Mighty Builders Deluxe Construction Tire Case Set
A kid-powered construction zone in a handy portable case, this 50-piece play set from Amloid is a Target exclusive and includes a cement truck, construction block-fit figure, blocks, stickers, and much more.
12Costume Jewelry
A little bling is the perfect addition to a holiday outfit. This affordable purple ring from A New Day definitely looks more expensive than it is.
13Phone Charging Bank
Watching your cell phone battery drain down to its last percentage is an anxiety inducing feeling, but they'll never have to feel it again with this portable power bank from heyday.
14Chocolate
The sweet tooth on your shopping list will delight in this giant Hershey's Kiss. It's three quarters of a pound of chocolatey goodness.
15Egg Cooker
There's something so intriguing about 'As Seen on TV' products. This egg cooker can whip up 4 eggs at a time, cooked to perfection.
16Water Bottle
A glass water bottle with a pretty print is so much cuter than a plain old plastic jug.
17Nail Polish
Metallic Mirrors Holiday Nail Polish Kit
These gorgeous metallic shades from Essie, including a gold, silver, pink, and purple, are perfect for the holidays.
18Drone
Take an amateur photographer's game to the next level with a drone. It lets them take amazing aerial pictures and video.
19Board Game
The classic Christmas movie is now a fun board game — you've gotta stop the Wet Bandits before they ruin the holiday.
20Whiskey Glasses
This set of glasses will definitely help a whiskey drinker get into the holiday spirit.
