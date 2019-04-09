For most parents, choosing a baby name is a mostly private affair; in fact, it seems many moms and dads would prefer their family and friends to keep their opinions on the subject to themselves. For royal parents-to-be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the other hand, it's been practically impossible to keep anything about Markle's pregnancy private — and people especially love to speculate about what the couple will name their first child (along with the child's still-unknown gender). So which royal baby boy names might Meghan Markle be considering? If you're a betting sort, you could even turn a profit with your prediction.

As Town & Country reported, betting websites including Betfair and Ladbrokes started taking wagers on the royal baby's name mere days after the pregnancy was announced last October. Unsurprisingly, the majority of people expect the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to pick a traditional name, one that's likely shown up on the royal family tree already. But who knows? Harry and Meghan are arguably the most modern majestic pair yet; there's no guarantee they'll adhere to any conventions they consider outdated.

Perhaps they're even open to suggestions. Because according to CNN, while on a tour of New Zealand, Fiji, and the Kingdom of Tonga, Meghan told a young fan that she and Prince Harry had "been given a long list of names from everyone," and that they planned "to sit down and have a look at them."

Hmmm. I'm not personally convinced that these two will find the name of their dreams from the slush pile, so to speak, but it's sweet that Meghan acted as if she might. Still, she and Harry will likely pick a name that's more along the lines of these following candidates... if, that is, they have a boy. (See royal baby name predictions for girls here.)

1. Albert As Harper's Bazaar reported, "if the royal baby is a boy, betting odds suggest that he could be named after Queen Victoria's beloved husband, Prince Albert." The name would make sense, especially as Meghan and Harry have moved to Frogmore Cottage to start their family (which has a special connection to both Queen Victoria and Prince Albert).

2. James James started off as a top contender for the winning baby name when the pregnancy was announced last year, according to Good Housekeeping.

3. Henry WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Did you know that Prince Harry's name isn't actually Harry at all? He was born Prince Henry of Wales, according to Cosmopolitan; or, to be more accurate, Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales. Henry would make a perfectly customary choice.

4. Edward Another regal name that sounds like it should come after a title like King or Prince, the current odds for Edward as the baby's name are 16/1, according to The Telegraph.

5. Arthur Arthur has been associated with royalty since the days of knights and round tables, which perhaps explains why its current odds are 12/1, according to The Telegraph. Arthur is also the middle name of Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Louis.

6. Spencer It wouldn't be a surprise at all if Harry and Meghan named a girl Diana, but they could honor Harry's late mother with this boy name, too: Spencer was Diana's maiden name.

7. Alexander Another popular prediction listed by Good Housekeeping, Alexander is a name often associated with great rulers. Will this baby grow up to be such a king? He (or she) will be pretty far down the line of succession, but one never truly knows.

8. Philip Just as with Edward and James, the current odds for Philip are 16/1. Another oft-used royal moniker, Philip means "lover of horses," according to Nameberry.

9. Shane Following Harry and Meghan's trip to Australia last fall, Prince Charles made a joke about how they'd probably pick an Australian name for the baby: "Incidentally ladies and gentlemen my son Harry tells me that during their recent tour of Australia, he and his wife were offered countless thoughtful suggestions for the naming of their forthcoming baby," Charles said, according to the Evening Standard. "Just between us, I suspect that Kylie and Shane may possibly make the shortlist." Well, Shane *is* very Australian.

10. Jake Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One of Princess Diana’s godsons, according to Australian Vogue, Jake Warren grew up with Prince Harry, both of them attending the same primary and high schools; they're still seen together often, and "as the son of the Queen’s horse racing manager, Warren is often found trackside." Not everyone wants to name their firstborn child after a friend, but Jake would be a good choice if Harry were to try that tactic.

11. Francis Princess Diana's middle name was Frances, according to Brittanica. Frances is a girl's name, yes, but change the 'e' to an 'i' and instantly get a boy's name (a meaningful one at that).