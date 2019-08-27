One of the best things to come out of Netflix, other than the ability to stream The Office at an almost constant rate, is its original programming. Over the years, viewers have come to expect quality original content. And when Disney+ launches on Nov. 12, it will follow suit in giving subscribers new TV shows they can only access from the app itself. Most of the original series coming to Disney+ will probably make it easier for you to decide if you want to add another subscription service to your docket or not.

With Netflix and Hulu already running the game on original and beloved TV shows, it can be a lot to keep track of. But if you were already a Marvel or Star Wars fan before Disney+ was ever a thing, then chances are, your interest was piqued when the newest streaming platform announced its plans for original content based on some established and well-loved franchises.

The ‘90s kids in me is basically chomping at the bit to see what the Lizzie McGuire reboot will be like. And since Hawkeye was never given his own Marvel movie in the theaters, giving him his own series, appropriately titled Hawkeye, can put some fans’ concerns to rest. Right now, a lot of the original series coming to Disney+ rely heavily on superhero, fantasy, or Disney backgrounds. But if I had to guess, I would imagine it’s likely in an effort to entice wide fanbases to Disney+ right away.

Although these aren't the only shows to be produced by Disney’s streaming platform, these are some of the best original series coming to Disney+.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum Disney+/YouTube Jeff Goldblum could talk about almost anything and people of all ages would listen and watch him with anticipation. I guess that’s why Disney+ is giving him his own show to do just that. He travels all around the world in the semi-educational series as he learns about literally anything that interests him, including square dancing and ice cream.

She-Hulk This live action series revolves around the life of the female version of the Hulk, who also happens to be Bruce Banner’s cousin. When she gets a blood transfusion from him, she inadvertently gains similar abilities and becomes his female counterpart. If this means She-Hulk will be in one of the Marvel movies eventually, I’m so down for this new female superhero in the Marvelverse.

Loki Marvel Studios/YouTube I loved Avengers: Endgame, but it was missing one key component that has made the other Avengers movies work so well — lots of Loki. Maybe that’s why Disney+ is giving the character his own show, starring Tom Hiddleston himself.

Be Our Chef If Disney+ is going to have a reality cooking competition show, then obviously its title has to be a play on words from a Disney movie. The show will have different families competing in a cooking competition at Walt Disney World. And although Disney could have gotten any available celebrity chef, The Office’s Angela Kinsey will host Be Our Chef. Unfortunately, I don't think Bandit or Sprinkles will be there to help her.

The Lizzie McGuire Reboot Disney/YouTube If Raven-Symoné can reprise her role as the title character of That’s So Raven in the modern day reboot Raven's Home, then Hillary Duff can reprise her role in the Lizzie McGuire reboot coming to Disney+. As someone who saw The Lizzie McGuire Movie when it was released in theaters in 2003, I am here for this.

Ms. Marvel Although Brie Larson was the first Captain Marvel to bring the character of Ms. Marvel to life in an action movie, the Disney+ series will feature a teenage girl named Kamala Khan. She is a Pakistani-American living with her family in New Jersey while trying to find herself. Maybe getting super powers makes that a little more complicated, but Peter Parker got the hang of it.

WandaVision Marvel Studios/YouTube Elizabeth Olsen first brought the character of Wanda, also known as the Scarlet Witch, to life in the Marvel movies in which she lost Vision, who was the love of her life. WandaVision looks like a different take on their tragic story and even brings back Paul Bettany, who played Vision in the movies.

Hawkeye Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) is another Avenger who never got his own movie, despite his storyline of living a double life as a superhero and family man playing a role in some of the Avengers movies. The series will focus on Hawkeye passing the torch to a younger hero from the Young Avengers group, according to Variety.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Disney+/YouTube This isn't a reboot of one of the original movies or a continuation of Troy (Zac Efron) and Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens)’s love story. Instead, it's a mockumentary about what happens when a film crew visits the high school where the movie was originally filmed and casts students for a live musical at the school. It's all very meta and looks hilarious.

Pixar In Real Life Another reality show coming to Disney+ is Pixar in Real Life. It’s actually a prank show wherein unsuspecting people on the street are approached by real life versions of beloved Pixar characters. Think Punk’d, but more family-friendly.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Marvel Studios/YouTube Bucky (Sebastian Stan) and Sam (Anthony Mackie) never got their own Marvel movies like some of the other Avengers. But they are getting their own Disney+ TV show with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to continue telling their story as secondary-turned-first-rate superheroes.