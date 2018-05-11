Nothing says quality time like watching your favorite Netflix shows with the people you love. For Mother’s Day, it’s no different and these 12 TV shows to watch on Netflix with your mom this Mother’s Day will definitely show her how much you care. It might also be an excuse to forego the usual Mother’s Day brunch at a crowded restaurant, so it’s definitely a win-win type of situation.

It might be a show she’s never watched before or one that warrants several rewatches of older seasons to really get that feeling of nostalgia. Either way, you can choose to introduce your mom to something new and totally blow her mind or bond over an old favorite you know you both enjoy.

Some people might argue that watching hours of television together doesn't really make for a great bonding experience, but have you ever watched an entire season of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt in one sitting and not laughed uncontrollably? TV isn't the only thing that brings people together, of course, but these fictional tales of humor, love, and even heartache are all stories we can relate to in some way. Why not share that with your mom so you can laugh and cry together instead of alone with empty boxes of tissue surrounding you? Here are a few suggestions:

1 'A Little Help With Carol Burnett' Giphy It’s essentially a talk show, only starring an iconic actress and some precocious kids. Since it’s not a serial show, you can jump around between the episodes.

2 'Grey's Anatomy' Giphy Grey's Anatomy might still be on TV, and may still be on for another 10 years with the way it's going, but nothing says bonding time with your mom like scrubbing in with some of your favorite Seattle Grace OG surgeons.

3 'Nailed It' Giphy Watching the sometimes hopeless bakers on Nailed It is sure to make you feel a little better about all of your own Pinterest dessert fails. Maybe it will even inspire your mom to whip up something totally homemade that only she can do.

4 'Fuller House' Giphy Honestly, Fuller House is fun to watch on any given day and with anyone who can appreciate it. But chances are, your mom will enjoy it better than almost anyone, especially with the frequent cameos from stars of the original series.

5 'GLOW' Giphy With GLOW Season 2 set to premiere on June 29, there’s no time like the present to catch up with all of these "gorgeous ladies of wrestling" to help find your inner-badass.

6 'Gilmore Girls' Giphy It might be another older show, but you can't tell me that you didn’t once imagine what your life would be like if you were Rory and your mom was Lorelei. What? Only me?

7 'New Girl' Giphy New Girl might be targeted toward a more millennial crowd, but you can't beat the genuine laughs that will come from it, especially if you’d rather partake in some comedy with your mom on Mother’s Day instead of emotional dramas.

8 'Jane the Virgin' Giphy It's got humor, motherhood, heart, and even romance. If your mom isn't already watching this show, then get her on it, stat.

9 'Grace and Frankie' Giphy There’s a reason these strong, fierce characters played by Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda have kept audiences hooked for four seasons and counting. By the end, you'll both be left feeling empowered and wondering whether you're more of a Grace or a Frankie.

10 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Giphy The new season premieres on May 31 (well, part one of Season 4 anyway), so there’s still time to watch or rewatch the first three seasons with your mom. Neither of you will be able to stop laughing — guaranteed!

11 'Parenthood' Giphy You can't have Mother’s Day programming with your mom without the most emotional family drama there ever was. You’ll both probably be blubbering messes by the end of the first episode, but in a good way.