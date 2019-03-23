Romper
Etsy

13 Aries Jewelry Items Under $50 That Are Guaranteed To Make Any Ram Feel Totally Glam

By
Share

We're officially under the Aries sign now that we've entered late March, so a big "Happy Birthday" to all the rams out there. Whether you're shopping for a gift for the special Aries in your life, or you're the birthday gal and want to treat yourself to something nice (get it, girl!), you'll love these amazing Aries jewelry items priced under $50. These pieces are just as stylish and creative as those born under this spring sign, and that's quite a complement.

If you're a little hazy on what qualifies someone as an Aries, they need to be born between March 21 and April 19, according to Astrology Zodiac Signs, which notes that personality-wise, Aries tend to be confident and charismatic. Astrology.com explained that an Aries is also likely to be fun and free-spirited, and the "life of the party." And since Aries is a fire sign, they also tend to be fiery and independent, noted Everyday Health.

So with that in mind, you can start getting a sense of what kind of jewelry an Aries would love. Perhaps something that feels one-of-a-kind, bohemian-inspired, or fearless and bold. One thing is for sure — the 13 stunning pieces below all seem destined to be worn by an Aries.

1. Zodiac Charm Necklace

Zodiac Aries necklace

$28

Rain Rain Rain

This hand-made necklace, available in silver, gold, or rose gold, features two delicate discs with Aries symbols. You can select the chain length, ranging from 14 to 33 inches.

2. Aries Sign Necklace

Aries Zodiac Necklace

$43

oNecklace

Shaped like the curve of a ram's horns, this Aries necklace is subtle and sweet. It's also the kind of piece that would be perfect for layering.

3. Aries Pendant

Celestial Charm Aries Pendant

$41

Kate Spade

This gold-plated ram necklace is the kind of simple statement piece you can wear every day, and you'll probably receive a compliment on it every time.

4. Zodiac Cuff Ring

Gold Zodiac Adjustable Ring

$9

ThePitAPat

One of these bold celestial rings would look right at home on an Aries' finger. You can choose from silver plated, gold plate, or rose plated.

5. Constellation Earrings

Cubic Constellation Sign Earrings

$16

YunheeStudio

Shaped like the Aries constellation, these delicate earrings shine bright. They are welcomingly lightweight too.

6. Medallion Pendant

Zodiac Coin Medallion Necklace

$24

Wild Heart Co

This medallion necklace has some nice heft to it. The chain and coin are 18-karat gold plated over stainless steel.

7. Zodiac Cuff Bracelet

Zodiac Cuff Bracelet

$23

J. Crew

I love a good cuff, and this Aries one from J. Crew is so elegant and understated. It features cubic zirconia for a fun little sparkle.

8. Constellation Zodiac Ring

Constellation Zodiac Rings

$25

Capricorn Honey

I adore this adjustable zodiac constellation ring that twists elegantly around the finger. It seems like the perfect nod to your Aries roots.

9. Birthstone Charm Necklace

Aries Necklace with Birthstone

$30

Orna Mina Custom Jewels

This sweet necklace features an Aries constellation charm and a shiny round birthstone crystal. You can choose either a March or April birthstone, depending on your birth date.

10. Aries Ram Ring

Aries Vintage Greek Ring

$28

Smithy HandCraft

If vintage-looking pieces are your jam, then you'll love this retro ram ring that cooly wraps around the finger.

11. Zodiac Crystal Necklace

Zodiac Crystal Necklace

$38

LAminiJewelry

A necklace that comes with 'power' birthstone crystals could be right up an Aries' alley. You can select the metal for the chain, either gold filled, rose gold filled or sterling silver.

12 Aries Astrology Ring

Aries Astrology Ring

$33

The Lee Cherry

This subtle ram ring is a playful way to express your Aries pride. It's available in sterling silver, yellow gold plated or rose gold plated.

13. Silver Aries Ring

Sterling Silver Aries Ring

$44

Mallet and Mandrel

Measuring about 15 mm in diameter, this sterling silver ring is a simple way to convey your ram status. It's great for pairing with other rings on your hand.