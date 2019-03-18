I practically live in leggings. They're versatile, can be dressed up or down, and are the ultimate clothing item when it comes to being comfortable. And there is no time when a mom needs to be comfortable more than when she's pregnant. After all, you're growing an entire human inside of your body. With so many options to choose from, finding the best maternity leggings can be a struggle, but this handy list can help you narrow down your choices and find the perfect pair.

All leggings are usually stretchy, but maternity leggings have to be able to stretch to the point where they can accommodate an ever-growing belly without ripping a seam. This means using sturdier and stretchier fabrics than you might typically find in your favorite pair of regular leggings. It can get complicated wading through the myriad of fabric and style options available on the maternity wear market today. Add in a case of pregnancy brain (which is totally a real thing, btw) and shopping becomes a true nightmare. But this handy list can be your saving grace when shopping for the best maternity leggings is at the top of your to-do list. So go ahead and fill up your virtual shopping cart — you (and your growing bump) deserve the best.

1 Best Maternity Leggings For Everyday Wear ActiveWear Essential Leggings $99 Belly Bandit See on Belly Bandit This is a supreme choice for mamas who want an everyday legging that can be worn both before and after pregnancy. Belly Bandit's ActiveWear Essential Leggings feature moisture wicking material and a wide band that can be worn over the belly or rolled down underneath for light support.

2 Best Maternity Leggings For Workouts Active Legging ft. Crossover Panel $88 Ingrid & Isabel See on Ingrid & Isabel With four-way supportive stretch and Ingrid & Isabel's signature Crossover Panel, these activewear leggings will get you through just about any pregnancy workout with ease because they will stay put as you work out. Moisture wicking fabric keeps sweat away from your skin and versatile zippers at the ankle allow for extra room if your ankles swell.

3 Best Maternity Leggings For Soft Comfort MAMA Leggings $12.99 H&M See on H&M Made from soft organic cotton, these leggings are perfect for lounging and great for days when comfort is all you're seeking. The large, stretchy panel in front will cradle your growing bump. Choose from basic black or dark grey to go with a variety of tops.

4 Best Maternity Leggings For Plus Sizes Plus Size Secret Fit Belly Maternity Crop Leggings $21.98 Motherhood Maternity See on Motherhood Maternity Plus size moms will love the versatility of this cropped maternity legging. The cotton/spandex blend gives you a comfortable feel with plenty of stretch to accommodate for your baby bump, and the cropped style is great for dressing up with sandals or ankle boots depending on the season.

5 Best Maternity Leggings For Petite Sizes Storq Signature Leggings $60 Storq See on Storq According to The Bump, these leggings are great for petite moms-to-be because they are not too long and are available in a range of petite sizes. The panel can be worn over or below your bump for ultimate versatility.

6 Best Budget-Conscious Maternity Leggings Maternity Pure Body Full Panel Capri Leggings $29.95 The Gap See on The Gap Raising a kid is expensive, but maternity leggings don't have to be. This versatile pair of maternity leggings by The Gap comes in black and charcoal, is made from buttery soft modal material, and reasonably priced so that you can invest in multiple pairs to wear throughout pregnancy, as well as postpartum.

7 Best Compression Maternity Leggings Preggers Maternity Leggings $24.99 Amazon See on Amazon If you work long days on your feet during pregnancy, your doctor may recommend purchasing compression leggings to help support healthy circulation during pregnancy. Featuring 10-15mmhg of gradient compression and a belly support panel, these leggings are great for wearing under tunics and dresses to work during pregnancy.

8 Best Maternity Leggings For Belly Support Bump Support Leggings $59.95 Belly Bandit See on Belly Bandit These supportive leggings were made with your growing belly in mind. Built-in belly support that is stretchy yet completely cradles your bump with Belly Bandit's Wonder Weave technology is perfect for the end of pregnancy when your body is aching and you feel like you just can't make it a few more weeks.

9 Best Maternity Leggings To Splurge On David Lerner Secret Fit Belly Faux Leather Maternity Leggings $135 A Pea In The Pod See on A Pea In The Pod If you plan to attend any special events during pregnancy and need to be dress up while maintaining the comfort of your trusty leggings, these David Lerner faux leather maternity leggings have you covered. While the price tag is higher than most other maternity leggings, this pair offers a polished look while also featuring a built-in belly panel to keep your bump supported, which is priceless.

10 Best Fashion-Forward Maternity Leggings Bandia Maternity Over The Bump Legging With Zip Detail $56 asos See on asos A high-rise waist, zipper detailing on the side of the legs, and an oh-so-cute back pocket sets this pair of maternity leggings apart from the rest. Combining comfort with style, you can't go wrong slipping these on for work, an event, or a fun day out and about while pregnant.

11 Best Colorful Maternity Leggings Pink Blush Maternity Leggings $25 Pink Blush See on Pink Blush With eight colorful options to choose from, these comfortable maternity leggings are great for moms who want to add a pop of color to their maternity wardrobe.

12 Best Maternity Jeggings Maternity Front Low-Panel Rockstar 24/7 Released-Hem Jeggings $45.95 https://oldnavy.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=370313002 See on Old Navy Looking for legging comfort, but blue jean style? These maternity jeggings from Old Navy have the look of a cropped blue jean, but are made to feel just like the stretchy leggings you love with a built-in belly panel.