By now it's common knowledge that Netflix content comes and goes, but it's still not fun to be the messenger. The task falls to me this time, and I'm sad to report that there are 14 classic movies leaving Netflix in July. A lot of them are comedies, and I've been in desperate need of laughs lately. I guess I'm in for a lot of them if I want to catch all of the funny content before it's gone because as usual, most of these titles will be gone at the very beginning of the month.

Austin Powers isn't my favorite funny man. But if his flavor of comedy is your style, get your fix while you can. Two of the three films in the franchise that are on Netflix will be gone in July. Everyone has their own definition of a classic film, and if you take an adventurous angle on the term, there is a popular franchise you'll have to say goodbye to, too. All of The Mummy films that are currently on Netflix will be leaving July 1.

Keanu Reeves is experiencing a revival in his popularity lately, thanks in part to his amazing cameo in Netflix's romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe. But that's not stopping the streaming giant from removing all of The Matrix films from the site. While that move in particular seems particularly badly timed, removals happen mostly because contracts and licensing agreements are running out. But without further ado, here are all of the standout titles (in my opinion) leaving Netflix this July.

Definitely, Maybe Universal Pictures My favorite kind of comedy is the romantic kind, so I'm perhaps most bummed about the Ryan Reynolds rom-com Definitely, Maybe leaving Netflix. In the film a man tells his daughter (Abigail Breslin) the story of how he met three women, making her guess which one is her mother.

Doctor Zhivago For a more classic experience, check out the Oscar-winning 1965 film Doctor Zhivago, about "a young physician and his beautiful mistress who get swept up in the danger and drama of the Bolshevik Revolution" according to its Netflix description.

The Mummy Films The Mummy films span the late 90s and early 2000s. Starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz as a couple of archeologists/adventurers who get into mischief when they accidentally awaken ancient curses. Whoops.

Dumb and Dumber Dumb And Dumber - Trailer on YouTube This is going to be a really sad one for comedy fans to let go. But get ready because Lloyd and Harry (Jim Carey and Jeff Daniels) are roadtripping right off of Netflix at the beginning of the month.

Austin Powers Movies Austin Powers' presence on the streaming site will also diminish quite a bit because Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me are also leaving July 1. Does that make you sad, baby? Well, don't worry because Austin Powers In Goldmember is still streamable.

It Takes Two I'm really sad to say goodbye to It Takes Two, a classic Olsen Twins film that put a modern twist on The Prince and the Pauper. Before you ask, no, I hadn't rewatched this childhood favorite of mine yet but I found comfort in the fact that I could.

Monster-in-Law Youtube Who doesn't love a classic JLo romcom every once in awhile? I know I do but after July 1 Monster-In-Law will no longer be at my fingertips courtesy of Netflix. Jane Fonda stars as the foe in the way of JLo's happily ever after in this one.

Silence of the Lambs Horror films are totally not my thing, but if you need to say goodbye to this Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins classic by watching it as much as you can, be my guest. Just don't invite me over.

The Matrix Franchise All of Reeves' sci-fi fantasy films that make you question your definition of reality will be gone July 1.

The Terminator He won't be back. The Arnold Schwarzenegger classic is joining the mass exodous on July 1.

The Wild Bunch Warner Bros. on YouTube If you are a fan of Yellowstone, catch this classic western about "aging outlaws who collude with a Mexican general," according to Netflix's description.

Turner and Hooch If you love dogs, soak up as much Turner and Hooch as you can. The film stars Tom Hanks as a detective who is paired with a canine partner named Hooch when Hooch's owner is killed.