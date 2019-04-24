I am all for hunkering down to embark on a 10-hour long marathon of my favorite Netflix show, but there is still something to be said for a movie marathon. Netflix is now home to so many top original series that we sometimes forget it also hosts dozens of movies, both new and older. And these movies leaving Netflix in May will make you wish you had added them to your list sooner. Luckily, all of these titles won't be removed from the streaming platform at the same time, so you will be able to pace yourself with the titles you choose to watch before they’re gone. However once May is over, all of these will be wiped from Netflix to make room for other movies that you probably won't want to miss either.

Personally, I didn't even know that all four Jaws movies were on Netflix, so before they are all taken off on May 1, you might want to have a marathon that will make swimming in the ocean nearly impossible this summer. I also didn't realize how much I wanted to re-watch I Know What You Did Last Summer until I learned that, come May 31, it will no longer be available for streaming anytime I want. It’s the little things, right?

So before April is over, I highly suggest adding some of these movies to your list so you can get your fill before it’s too late and you have to physically rent them like a caveman.

8 Mile (May 1) Giphy Back when Marshall Mathers went by his real name, or Eminem, or Slim Shady on any given day, he tried to be an actor in 8 Mile. It’s not the worst story about a young white rapper trying to come up in a world where he doesn't fit in and it’s kind of nostalgic for those of us who actually saw it in the movie theater years ago.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (May 1) Giphy Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey star in this sci-fi romantic drama about a couple who breaks up and each get a procedure to forget the other ever existed. Only they end up finding their way back to each other again, which might make you believe in true love in a weird way.

Godzilla (May 1) Giphy Before you see Godzilla: King of the Monsters in theaters on May 31, watch 2014’s Godzilla before it leaves Netflix on May 1. You don't necessarily have to see it to understand or appreciate the upcoming big budget film, but it could help you get in the proper mindset.

Hostel (May 1) Giphy Hostel started a chain reaction of increasingly more shocking and gory movies in the franchise and made some viewers hesitant to trust strangers on a train in a foreign country. Side note: you should probably never trust strangers anywhere, but if you love gore and a little bit of horror, you should definitely treat yourself to Hostel before it’s gone.

The Jaws Franchise (May 1) Giphy All four official Jaws movies are leaving Netflix on May 1. That means you only have so much time before you can watch them all and become terrified of open water.

Sixteen Candles (May 1) Giphy I wasn't born when Sixteen Candles was originally released in 1984, but it’s one of John Hughes' classic coming-of-age movies that any teenager from any generation can appreciate. And let’s face it — they don't make romantic teen comedies like it anymore.

The Lovely Bones (May 1) Giphy Whether you read the novel that The Lovely Bones is based on, about a missing girl and the man who kidnapped and murdered her, or not, you can appreciate the movie. A young Saoirse Ronan plays the 14-year-old victim as she watches her family from Heaven and struggles with wanting revenge on the man who killed her and wanting her family to heal and move on.

The Notebook (May 1) Giphy I’m not much of a sucker for romance movies, but The Notebook is a classic. If you haven't forced your partner to watch it at one point or another, are you even in a relationship?

Watchmen (May 1) Giphy If you’re a comic book nerd, you probably know all about the heroes and antiheroes of Watchmen. So before HBO releases the upcoming series based on the graphic novels, you might want to watch (or re-watch) the 2009 movie.

The Boss Baby (May 22) Giphy The Boss Baby animated series isn't going anywhere, but if your kid loves The Boss Baby as much as mine, you might want to let them know they have a limited time to watch it on a loop, as kids so often do. The movie is leaving Netflix on May 22.