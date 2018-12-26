You might be knee-deep in your eighth rewatch of The Office on Netflix right now, but as 2019 approaches, there are a ton of new original TV shows to look forward to. I’m not saying that you should stop marathon watching The Office because who would ever? But I am saying that there are 13 shows premiering in 2019 that you won't want to miss. While there are some anticipated network TV shows returning after their respective winter hiatuses, and the final season of Game of Thrones set to premiere in April, there are also plenty of new original shows on network TV and streaming platforms that you’re going to want to add to your list.

Personally, I’m excited and nervous for the Roswell reboot, Roswell, New Mexico. Nothing could ever replace the chemistry between a young Shiri Appleby and Jason Behr on the WB. This could either be an amazing new version of the series on the CW, or a sloppy recreation that doesn't do it justice. Here’s to hoping!

There are also a handful of superhero themed shows premiering in 2019 to quench everyone’s growing thirst in between all of the DC and Marvel movie releases. Like the Watchmen series premiering on HBO and Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, for example. More than ever, there’s no excuse not to be watching tons of TV and I don't know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing. I’ll let you know after my tenth rewatch of The Office.

'Good Trouble' TV Promos on YouTube Good Trouble is essentially a Fosters spin-off that finds Callie and Mariana living their grownup lives in Los Angeles. Watch them adult on Freeform on Jan. 8 at 9 p.m. ET.

'Project Blue Book' HISTORY on YouTube This drama, co-starring Game of Thrones’ Aidan Gillen, blends UFO theories and real historical events as an X-Files for the next generation. It premieres on the History Channel on Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET.

'The Passage' The Passage on YouTube Based on Justin Cronin's book trilogy, The Passage is about scientists, patients and outsiders curious about Project Noah, a scientific testing facility that may or may not come up with the cure for every known disease that could also kill everyone. The mystery begins on Fox on Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

'Roswell, New Mexico' The CW Television Network on YouTube The characters are essentially the same as those of the original Roswell drama on the WB, except they’re all grown up and it’s a grownup Liz who finds out her childhood BFF Max and his siblings are aliens when she returns home to take care of her dying father. The reboot premieres on the CW on Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET.

'Carmen Sandiego' If you loved the international thief in the original '80s cartoon, then you’ll want to see the new and modernized version of the classic mystery cartoon. Get ready for that sweet sweet nostalgia on Netflix on Jan. 18.

'The Umbrella Academy' Netflix on YouTube Based on the comic book series of the same name created by My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy follows a family of superheroes who reunite to solve the murder of their father. The Netflix Original premieres on the streaming platform on Feb. 15.

'Watchmen' If you’ve never seen the Watchmen movie, that’s OK, because the TV series adaptation takes place 30 years after the events of the comic books and actually has nothing to do with the 2009 movie. It was, however, created by Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof, which already puts it a step above others. The superhero injustice begins on HBO in 2019 but a premiere date has yet to be announced.

'Russian Doll' JoBlo TV Show Trailers on YouTube Amy Poehler and Natasha Lyonne helped created this dark comedy about a woman who relives the day of her death every time she wakes up. It sounds like a TV version of Happy Death Day and with Poehler and Lyonne at the helm, I have high hopes. It premieres on Netflix on Feb. 1.

'Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club' MTV on YouTube Vanderpump Rules who? On Lindsay Lohan’s reality series, viewers will get to follow the employees of her latest club, Lohan Beach House, in Greece as she guides them through the business. The docuseries premieres on MTV on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET. and I can already smell the drama.

'The Other Two' Comedy Central on YouTube Imagine if Justin Bieber had two adult ne'er-do-well siblings when he was just starting out as a 13-year-old fresh-faced internet celebrity. That’s basically what The Other Two is about. It all starts on Comedy Central on Jan. 24 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

'Whiskey Cavalier' ABC on YouTube Scandal’s Scott Foley plays another FBI secret agent in Whiskey Cavalier by the name of Will Chase (code name Whiskey Cavalier, obvs). He’s helped along the way by his scientist BFF Susan Sampson and there’s bound to be a will they/won't they dynamic. The newest ABC drama premieres on Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. ET.

'Shrill' Giphy Aidy Bryant stars in her first ever solo series as Annie, a woman struggling with boyfriends, a hectic work life, and family issues. So basically all of us in a nutshell. It doesn't premiere on Hulu until Mar. 15, but it already seems like it will be well worth the wait.