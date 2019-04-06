Who among us isn't guilty of spending as much time scrolling through Netflix as actually watching it? It feels like there are millions of titles to peruse. That can be a little overwhelming at times (especially if you're indecisive like me), but the great thing about it is that no matter what you're in the mood for, you can probably find it. If you're looking for a great date night movie, there are lots of Netflix movies perfect for hopeless romantics to choose from.

From decades-old classics to modern teen comedies, Netflix has basically got something for everyone when it comes to movie romance (which makes absolutely perfect sense, given the connotation that "Netflix and chill... " has come to take on). I personally prefer movies that give me some good laughs, but there are definitely a few tearjerkers on this list, too. There are time-traveling romps, a few period pieces, and modern day fairy tales as well. You really can't go wrong with any of them, so you may be tempted to clear your calendar and marathon watch a whole bunch of them back to back.

Here are 14 rom-coms, straight-up romances, and classic love stories you can start streaming on Netflix tonight.

1. Sixteen Candles Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Sixteen Candles is an '80s classic that will give you all the feels, whether you're old enough to apprecite the nostalgia factor or not. Molly Ringwald stars as birthday girl Samantha, who's pining after the most popular boy in school.

2. To All The Boys I've Loved Before Netflix on YouTube Netflix original To All The Boys I've Loved Before was a smash hit when it came out last year. The rom-com about a high-schooler whose secret crushes are publicly revealed is based on a book of the same name.

3. Chocolat Miramax on YouTube If a quaint French village and a chocolate shop aren't a recipe for romance, I don't know what is. Chocolat stars Johnny Depp and Juliette Binoche.

4. Music And Lyrics Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube I adore Music and Lyrics for the spectacularly '80s opening scene, which will be stuck in your head for days. Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore are adorable co-stars in this cute rom-com about a washed-up former pop star trying to make a comeback.

5. The Notebook eOnefilms on YouTube If you don't mind needing a box of tissues handy, The Notebook is one of the great modern movie romances in my opinion. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams play the star-crossed lovers.

6. Emma Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube No one does romance quite like Jane Austen. Emma, starring Gwyneth Paltrow, is based on Austen's novel of the same name.

7. Definitely, Maybe Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Ryan Reynolds is a dad talking his daughter through his looming divorce and his dating ups and downs in Definitely, Maybe. Abigail Breslin pays the adorably precocious 11-year-old.

8. When We First Met Netflix on YouTube The hilarious Adam Devine stars in this equally hilarious Netflix original. When We First Met is a time-traveling rom-com romp that's likely to leave you in stitches as you root for him to break out of the friend zone and get the girl.

9. Nick And Norah's Infinite Playlist NickAndNorahMovie on YouTube Romance blossoms over the course of a wild night in New York City for two high-school misfits in Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist, starring Michael Cera and Kat Dennings. You might find yourself downloading the awesome soundtrack after the movie's over.

10. Set It Up Netflix on YouTube Two beleaguered assistants try to play matchmaker for their horrible bosses in Netflix's Set It Up. Taye Diggs and Lucy Liu play the bosses, while Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell are the assistants.

11. P.S. I Love You Movieclips on YouTube P.S. I Love You is another movie you'll need a box of tissues for, but it'll be worth all the tears. Hilary Swank stars as a widow trying to get over her husband's death with the help of messages he left behind.

12. The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society Netflix on YouTube I loved the book version of The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, and I was so excited when I saw that Netflix had turned the WWII romance into a movie. The gorgeous Lily James of Downton Abbey fame stars.

13. A Cinderella Story Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube The great thing about a movie based on a fairy tale is that you know it's going to have a happy ending. Hillary Duff and Chad Michael Murray play the couple looking for their happily ever after in 2004's A Cinderalla Story.