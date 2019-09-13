You guys. It's time. Friday the 13th is here, which doesn't sound all that compelling on its own, but then you add in the full moon happening, and the fact that it's September. Hello, is your hair standing up on the back of your neck, too? It's the ultimate spooky-sounding night, and these fall Friday the 13th Instagram captions are really going to hammer it home for you and your feed.

I am superstitious. I can say it without a trace of shame or embarrassment because y'all, I'm not about to get cursed trying to act cool. While I won't move across the street if a black cat crosses my path, I will avoid walking under ladders, putting shoes on the table, and I always toss salt over my shoulder when I spill it. It's just good juju, and I'm half convinced that those superstitions keep this world spinning on. What would happen if everyone pretended like superstitions didn't exist and went all willy nilly on some broken mirrors? Chaos, that's what. Have I ever told you about the time I dropped my grandmother's hand mirror and literally wrote in my diary that I was counting down the days until those seven years of bad luck were up? They ended when I was 14, and then I got kissed for the first time so like... I'm prone to believe.

If you are too, these 13 Instagram captions for Friday the 13th are just for you.

1. “Pawnee’s an incredibly superstitious town. A traveling magician came through one time, and he pulled a rabbit out of a hat, and the mob burned him at the stake for being a witch. The year was 1973.” — Leslie Knope, 'Parks and Rec' I mean, if anyone's going to be a little spooked by Friday the 13th, it's the citizens of Pawnee, right? Just don't host a Harvest Festival on the hallowed ground of the Wamapoke Indian Tribe, and your day should go just fine.

2. "Friday the 13th is still better than Monday the whatever." Seriously. I'll take a black cat if it means the weekend's up next.

3. "I'm not superstitious, but I am a little stitious." — Michael Scott, 'The Office' Another favorite Michael Scott quote? "Oh, this office is so cursed." Hopefully your Friday the 13th is free of people getting hit by cars, of virus-riddled computers, and of dead cats in freezers. RIP, Sprinkles.

4. "Happy Friday the 13th. Don't walk under any ladders, don't break any mirrors, don't spill any salt, don't open an umbrella indoors, don't pick up a penny facing down, and don't walk by any black cats." This is just good advice, but on Friday the 13th, heed this warning, friend. It's to the point, and definitely highlights the superstitions surrounding a date like Friday the 13th.

5. "Get married on Friday the 13th. Then you'll always have something to blame it on." I love my husband, but man this one's kind of hilarious.

6. "What the mind doesn't understand, it worships or fears." — Alice Walker Shutterstock Whether that's the fear of a date, the worry of a full moon on Friday the 13th, or your obsession with all things spooky, just remember that the day is just a day. Your perception of it will turn it into something bigger.

7. "There is superstition in avoiding superstition." — Francis Bacon It makes so much sense. Share this one when your friends are all "I don't believe in superstitions."

8. "Friday the 13th, Friday the whatever — I'm just glad I don't have to pack a school lunch for tomorrow." Can I get an amen, parents? Toss those water bottles and unicorn Tupperware into the sink. Tomorrow's Saturday and that means you can sleep in and avoid the peanut butter and jelly sandwich-making. Just kidding, they'll probably still request one and you have a soccer game to get to. Get up.

9. "Steer clear of Camp Crystal Lake this evening." Again, just good advice on Friday the 13th. Nobody needs to meet up with Jason's mama.

10. "Well, I was never in luck's way long." — Sir Arthur Conan Doyle Spill your PSL down your shirt this morning? Lose your keys? Miss a deadline? Blame it on Friday the 13th and share this quote from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

11. "Just because I cannot see it, doesn't mean I can't believe it." — Jack Skellington, 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' This one is for those who are trying to prove their superstition-hating friends wrong. Just because you can't see the bad luck and spooky vibes floating through the air doesn't mean you can't believe in them.

12. "By the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes." — William Shakespeare, 'Macbeth' I mean, it's Friday the 13th in September. It feels pretty spooky, and this quote seals it.