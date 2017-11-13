Every year, it seems like more and more families are "adopting" their very own Elf on the Shelf. Kids tend to get pretty excited whenever their family's elf comes back to town after spending much of the rest of the year at the North Pole, but when it comes to parents, it appears most either love it or hate it. Regardless of if you happily trot that elf out every year and plan all kinds of hijinks for it or think it's terrifying and won't let one in your home, you can appreciate these funny Elf on the Shelf memes.

The best part of Elf on the Shelf season is the hilarious antics. Parents get super creative every day with the way their family's elves greet their kids in the morning or when they arrive home from school. While those staged scenes aren't exactly effortless (and by that I mean that they can be a real pain), they can provide endless entertainment for kids and even get a few laughs from adults. Funny memes, tweets, and photos of (or about) what parents have coaxed their family's elves into doing leaves everyone laughing and nodding, because clever Elf on the Shelf ideas are the gifts that keep on giving all season long. It's a tiring trek through the holiday season each year, which means you can and should embrace the clever, funny antics that come with making your family's elf's visit magical for your kids. You may not anxiously anticipate your kid's elf's arrival each year, but you can at least have a little fun while it's here.

1. Too far? If the thought of a moving doll doesn’t freak your kids out, this probably will. It takes true dedication to make the Elf on the Shelf experience exceptionally memorable. This one is for the parents who take this game a lot more seriously than others.

2. Are You Keeping Up? Is it even December if you haven’t sprinted out of bed at least once to make sure the Elf on the Shelf is strategically placed in a different location from the night before? Probably not. No one likes waking up in a panic, but anything for that holiday magic.

3. It’s Not Only About the Elves Elf on the Shelf has inspired a ton of rhyming memes such as this: Shrek on a deck. These incredibly corny, yet occasionally hilarious memes will probably get you to start making up some of your own.

4. Channeling Miley Pediatric Nurse Dave on Twitter Miley Cyrus' infamous "Wrecking Ball" music video featured her swinging around on a wrecking ball (in case you haven't seen it). Your kid's elf transforms itself into a Miley wannabe when it cleverly hitches a ride on the chandelier. Kids won't appreciate it (unless maybe they're a little bit older), but the adults will surely chuckle.

5. So Simple, Yet So Hilarious No one, not even former U.S. Presiden Barack Obama is granted immunity from Elf on a Shelf-related jokes. Celebrities and cabinet members alike have fallen victim to this chain of trending memes that are literally made up of only four(ish) words. Timberlake on a Cornflake, Ru Paul on a U-Haul, and Pence on a fence are just a few that have circulated thus far.

6. I Meant The Makeup, Not The Creepy Doll Vanessa on Twitter Strongly anti-Elf on the Shelf? Then this tweet is so relatable. This one is the only Elf on the Shelf I want to see this holiday season. ELF makeup? Yes. Elf doll that watches your family and reports back to Santa? Maybe not. You have to hand it to the many clever shoppers who keep pointing this out.

7. The Elf For Every Holiday Regina Spacola on Twitter Need a way to get your kids to behave year-round? Recruit your elf (in a bunny disguise, of course) to report back to the Easter Bunny as well as Santa. Yes, you'll have to be fully committed to elf antics right on through the spring, but your kids will be thrilled that their Elf look-a-like friend gets to stick around.

8. Poor Elf _ on Twitter This right here is why you always make a plan. Both parents have to be on the same page beforehand. Don't leave either parent to fend for themselves with Elf on the Shelf ideas. At least your husband found another use for that industrial-sized bottle of ketchup he bought at Costco. You can't say he's not creative.

9. It’s a Commitment imgur.com Children take Elf on the Shelf pretty seriously. When you purchase an elf, you’re making a month-longish commitment to moving the holiday doll around your home in different places, every day. Even though you’ve got a laundry list of things to do during the holidays, this daily task is probably one of the most important to your children, and they may not be very forgiving if you flake on them.

10. Once A Year Is More Than Enough TheManderley on Twitter Santa knows what's up: why visit every day when you can limit your visits to once a year instead? Everyone is exhausted by the time the holiday season is over and the elf has to go back to the North Pole and you find yourself wishing that the elf would take a page out of Santa's book. Maybe next year they'll take the hint.

11. Why Isn’t This Creepy? imgur.com It is rather peculiar that kids aren’t freaked out by the fact that this inanimate object is creeping around their house while they’re fast asleep. Whatever it takes to keep the Christmas magic alive, I guess?

12. Breaking The Internet imgur.com This Elf on the Shelf took a few pointers from Kim Kardashian’s iconic 2014 Paper Magazine cover shoot where she pops a bottle of champagne that magically pours into a glass placed on her bum. With a few cookies and a glass of milk, your elf, too, can #breaktheinternet. Kudos to you if you can recreate this elf scenario without photoshop.