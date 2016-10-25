13 Last-Minute Halloween Costumes For Babies That'll Get All The Awws

No matter how much you love Halloween, it's easy for the holiday to sneak up on you, especially if you have a baby. It's not like your 6-month-old can ask to dress like a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, you know? Which is why you need some last-minute Halloween costumes for babies. All hope is not lost just because you didn't buy your baby an expensive pumpkin costume. There are plenty of last-minute Halloween ideas for babies that are adorable, budget-friendly, and most likely hanging in your kid's closet already.

Homemade costumes are adorable, sure, but who has the time or the energy to create some incredible spider costume for a baby who's just learning to move by scooting on their belly? Even older babies have no idea what Halloween is all about and, I hate to break it to you, but they are probably going to sleep through any activity you have planned. I made a cat costume for my little girl's first Halloween and everyone thought she was a penguin. Plus, she slept through the entire night and I think I only scored one picture with her. It was basically kind of pointless. I don't regret it, but I am grateful I didn't spend a bunch of money on a costume she was going to sleep in, you know?

So get your baby in the Halloween spirit with these 13 last-minute Halloween costumes for babies. Easy to put together, adorable, and everyone will totally know what they are supposed to be. Lucky.

1. Skeleton Just One You® made by carter's Baby Boys' Halloween Black Skeleton Sleep N' Play with Hat Target | $10 Available in sizes newborn to 9M. SEE ON TARGET One of the best last-minute Halloween costumes for babies? A skeleton. No matter how much you love Halloween, you most likely bought your baby a pair of skeleton pajamas for the holiday. So break them out as your baby's Halloween costume to keep them festive, your budget happy, and save everyone a lot of time. Bonus: You get to put your baby straight into bed when you get home.

5. Beanie Baby Simplee kids Unisex Baby Boy Girl Romper Cotton Bodysuits Bunny Baby Pajamas Baby Clothes for 0-3 Years Amazon | $10 Available in sizes 0-3M and 12-24M. SEE ON AMAZON No, seriously, this is super easy. Use some cardboard and a red marker to create the iconic heart TY symbol, and attach it to your baby's stroller or the carrier you'll be wearing them in. Then dress your baby in some solid pants and solid shirt to match whatever animal ears they are wearing, like a bear or a cat. Or you can buy an all-in-one onesie that has ears included and just make the heart. Instant Beanie Baby, and worth way more than those you've got in your closet.

10. Mummy Laughing Giraffe Baby Long Sleeve Sleeper Gowns (Set of 2) White Amazon | $17 SEE ON AMAZON Infant Baby Rib Cap by Rabbit Skins Amazon | $6 Available in OS. SEE ON AMAZON A mummy is just spooky enough for Halloween, but it's also super easy to put together. Just dress your baby in a white gown and a white hat and use something like cheese cloth cut into strips to create the mummy look. Be careful not to put too many loose ends near your baby's neck or mouth. Instead, just attach some long strips to the bottom of the gown and wrap a few around the sleeves and torso to make it work.