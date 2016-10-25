Romper
13 Last-Minute Halloween Costumes For Babies That'll Get All The Awws

By Samantha Darby and Abi Berwager Schreier
No matter how much you love Halloween, it's easy for the holiday to sneak up on you, especially if you have a baby. It's not like your 6-month-old can ask to dress like a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, you know? Which is why you need some last-minute Halloween costumes for babies. All hope is not lost just because you didn't buy your baby an expensive pumpkin costume. There are plenty of last-minute Halloween ideas for babies that are adorable, budget-friendly, and most likely hanging in your kid's closet already.

Homemade costumes are adorable, sure, but who has the time or the energy to create some incredible spider costume for a baby who's just learning to move by scooting on their belly? Even older babies have no idea what Halloween is all about and, I hate to break it to you, but they are probably going to sleep through any activity you have planned. I made a cat costume for my little girl's first Halloween and everyone thought she was a penguin. Plus, she slept through the entire night and I think I only scored one picture with her. It was basically kind of pointless. I don't regret it, but I am grateful I didn't spend a bunch of money on a costume she was going to sleep in, you know?

So get your baby in the Halloween spirit with these 13 last-minute Halloween costumes for babies. Easy to put together, adorable, and everyone will totally know what they are supposed to be. Lucky.

1. Skeleton

Just One You® made by carter's Baby Boys' Halloween Black Skeleton Sleep N' Play with Hat
Target | 
$10

Available in sizes newborn to 9M.

One of the best last-minute Halloween costumes for babies? A skeleton. No matter how much you love Halloween, you most likely bought your baby a pair of skeleton pajamas for the holiday. So break them out as your baby's Halloween costume to keep them festive, your budget happy, and save everyone a lot of time. Bonus: You get to put your baby straight into bed when you get home.

2. Ballerina

Rabbit Skins Infant Long Sleeve Lap Shoulder Creeper
Amazon | 
$8

Available in sizes Newborn to 12M.

Jefferies Socks Little Girls' Solid Tights
Amazon | 
$6

Available in sizes 2T to 4T.

Dancina Sparkle Tutus for Girls (6 Months to 13 Years)
Amazon | 
$12

Available in sizes 6M to Teen.

OK, so babies aren't exactly known for being graceful, but they can still be the sweetest ballerina in the neighborhood. Just gather up a long sleeve pink onesie, pink tights, and a pink tutu for a sweet, easy costume.

3. Football

Baby Boys Football Graphic Bodysuit
The Children's Place | 
$10
$4

Available in sizes 0-3M to 18-24M.

Leveret Solid Baby Crawling Pants & Legging Set Kids Baby Pants (Size 3-24 Months) Variety of Colors
Amazon | 
$14

Available in sizes 3M to 24M.

Unisex Cotton Beanie Hat for Cute Baby Boy/Girl Soft Toddler Infant Cap 21 Color
Amazon | 
$3

Suitable for ages 6M to 4 years old.

If you're anything like my family, your baby probably has a football onesie in their closet. Pair it with some brown leggings and a brown hat to create the most adorable football costume there ever was. (For a group costume, dress in your favorite team's jersey to match.)

4. Pumpkin

Cute Little Pumpkin | Infant, Baby Halloween Jack O' Lantern One Piece Outfit
Amazon | 
$15

Available in sizes 6M to 24M.

Wrapables Colorful Baby Leg Warmers
Amazon | 
$8
Kafeimali Newborn Unisex Baby Boys Girls Beanie Wool Pumpkin Knit Crochet Hats for Halloween Caps Yellow
Amazon | 
$10

Available in sizes 2M to 4Y.

You just can't go wrong with a sweet pumpkin outfit. Make this one really easy on yourself, OK? Just dress your baby in your favorite pumpkin onesie That's it. If you want to add some green tights or a pumpkin hat, go for it. But you can keep this one as simple as possible and still be nice and festive.

5. Beanie Baby

Simplee kids Unisex Baby Boy Girl Romper Cotton Bodysuits Bunny Baby Pajamas Baby Clothes for 0-3 Years
Amazon | 
$10

Available in sizes 0-3M and 12-24M.

No, seriously, this is super easy. Use some cardboard and a red marker to create the iconic heart TY symbol, and attach it to your baby's stroller or the carrier you'll be wearing them in. Then dress your baby in some solid pants and solid shirt to match whatever animal ears they are wearing, like a bear or a cat. Or you can buy an all-in-one onesie that has ears included and just make the heart. Instant Beanie Baby, and worth way more than those you've got in your closet.

6. Farmer

Toddler Girls' Faux Denim Leggings - Cat & Jack™ Indigo
Target  | 
$5

Available in sizes 12M to 4T.

OshKosh Bigosh Plaid Flannel Bodysuit
OshKosh Bigosh | 
$30
$15

Available in sizes 6M to 24M.

Ashland™ Straw Hat
Michael's | 
$4

Available in sizes 14 inches and 18 inches.

A Halloween classic is to dress your little one as a farmer, but it's also pretty easy for babies. Just dress them in a pair of jean leggings and a plaid shirt. If they can manage a farmer's hat, throw it on, but you can also add a stuffed cow or toy tractor to the stroller to give some more oomph to the costume.

7. Michael From 'Peter Pan'

bonamy Baby Unisex Organic Cotton Gloved Sleeve Footie
Amazon | 
$18

Available in size Newborn to 12-18M.

Aurora 31283 Barnsworth Plush Toy, 8", Multicolor
Amazon | 
$5

The youngest of the Darling children, Michael makes for an adorable Neverland guest in the cutest and easiest outfit ever. All you need is some pink footed pajamas and your baby's favorite teddy bear to create this sweet literary costume.

8. Witch

Earth Elements Baby Long Sleeve Bodysuit
Amazon | 
$8

Available in sizes 0-3M to 12-18M.

Striped Tights for babies and children.Striped Tights in dark green.WERI SPEZIALS
Etsy | 
$11

Available in sizes 6-9M to 5-6Y.

Simplicity Baby Girl's Classic Layers Tulle Tutu Skirt (6 Months to 8 Years)
$8

Available in sizes 6M to 18M.

Girls' Glitter Witch Hat Headband - Cat & Jack™ Black
Target | 
$6

You just can't go wrong with a classic witch costume. Put your sweet babe in a black long sleeve onesie, some striped tights, and a purple, black, or green tutu. Add a tiny witch headband and your baby's ready to put a spell on the neighborhood.

9. Book Worm

MONAG Long Sleeve Baby Gown
Walmart | 
$10

Available in sizes 0-3M to 3-6M.

Rubie's Graduation Hat Pet Accessory
Amazon | 
$10
Eye Glasses - Spritz™
Target | 
$3

If your baby loves being read to (or chewing on board books), a baby book worm costume is perfect. Just dress them in a long green gown, pick up some fake glasses, and grab a pet graduation cap for your baby to wear. Fill their stroller or wagon with their favorite books and you're good to go.

10. Mummy

Laughing Giraffe Baby Long Sleeve Sleeper Gowns (Set of 2) White
Amazon | 
$17
Infant Baby Rib Cap by Rabbit Skins
Amazon | 
$6

Available in OS.

A mummy is just spooky enough for Halloween, but it's also super easy to put together. Just dress your baby in a white gown and a white hat and use something like cheese cloth cut into strips to create the mummy look. Be careful not to put too many loose ends near your baby's neck or mouth. Instead, just attach some long strips to the bottom of the gown and wrap a few around the sleeves and torso to make it work.

11. Tommy Pickles From 'Rugrats'

Clementine Baby Girls' Infant Soft Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
Amazon | 
$8

Available in sizes 18M to 24M.

Inflatable Bright Toy Tools
Oriental Trading  | 
$6

And for everyone's favorite baby, all you need are a couple of items to turn your little one into Tommy Pickles. (Obviously, it might be chilly on Halloween, so use your discretion.) Your baby just needs to wear their diaper and a little blue t-shirt, but feel free to add a bottle or a toy screwdriver for that lock-picking that Tommy was known for in the Rugrats.

12. Eleven

GSVIBK Baby Girls Cotton Dress Solid Toddler Dress Girl Casual Dress Long Sleeve Infant Playwear Dresses
Amazon | 
$10

Available in sizes 6-9M to 2-3T.

STRANGER THINGS ELEVEN BLONDE WIG ACCESSORY
Wholesale Halloween Costumes | 
$16
$13
Realistic Imitation Faux Waffle Cake
Amazon | 
$16

Grab a pink dress, a blonde wig, and a toy Eggo Waffle — or empty Eggo Waffle box — and it will be unquestionable that your sweet baby is dressed as Eleven from Stranger Things. Special powers not included. Thankfully.

13. Baseball Player

Laughing Giraffe Baby Long Sleeve Raglan Baseball Onesie Bodysuit (White/Black, 3-6M)
Amazon | 
$11

Available in sizes 3-6M.

MLB Atlanta Braves Home My 1st 59Fifty Infant Cap, Size 6
Amazon | 
$25

Available in size 6.

CatchStar Baseball Plush Fluffy Plush Baseball Toy Durable Stuffed Baseball Soft Sports Ball Toy Gift Room Decorations for Kids Boy Infants Toddler Baby Childs 4"
Amazon | 
$10

I'm sure you have a raglan tee or onesie in your baby's closet. Pair that with a baseball cap, a toy baseball, and some striped pants, and your baby will be ready to be rookie of the year.

