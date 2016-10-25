13 Last-Minute Halloween Costumes For Babies That'll Get All The Awws
No matter how much you love Halloween, it's easy for the holiday to sneak up on you, especially if you have a baby. It's not like your 6-month-old can ask to dress like a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, you know? Which is why you need some last-minute Halloween costumes for babies. All hope is not lost just because you didn't buy your baby an expensive pumpkin costume. There are plenty of last-minute Halloween ideas for babies that are adorable, budget-friendly, and most likely hanging in your kid's closet already.
Homemade costumes are adorable, sure, but who has the time or the energy to create some incredible spider costume for a baby who's just learning to move by scooting on their belly? Even older babies have no idea what Halloween is all about and, I hate to break it to you, but they are probably going to sleep through any activity you have planned. I made a cat costume for my little girl's first Halloween and everyone thought she was a penguin. Plus, she slept through the entire night and I think I only scored one picture with her. It was basically kind of pointless. I don't regret it, but I am grateful I didn't spend a bunch of money on a costume she was going to sleep in, you know?
So get your baby in the Halloween spirit with these 13 last-minute Halloween costumes for babies. Easy to put together, adorable, and everyone will totally know what they are supposed to be. Lucky.
1. Skeleton
Available in sizes newborn to 9M.
One of the best last-minute Halloween costumes for babies? A skeleton. No matter how much you love Halloween, you most likely bought your baby a pair of skeleton pajamas for the holiday. So break them out as your baby's Halloween costume to keep them festive, your budget happy, and save everyone a lot of time. Bonus: You get to put your baby straight into bed when you get home.
2. Ballerina
OK, so babies aren't exactly known for being graceful, but they can still be the sweetest ballerina in the neighborhood. Just gather up a long sleeve pink onesie, pink tights, and a pink tutu for a sweet, easy costume.
3. Football
Available in sizes 3M to 24M.
Suitable for ages 6M to 4 years old.
If you're anything like my family, your baby probably has a football onesie in their closet. Pair it with some brown leggings and a brown hat to create the most adorable football costume there ever was. (For a group costume, dress in your favorite team's jersey to match.)
4. Pumpkin
Available in sizes 6M to 24M.
Available in sizes 2M to 4Y.
You just can't go wrong with a sweet pumpkin outfit. Make this one really easy on yourself, OK? Just dress your baby in your favorite pumpkin onesie That's it. If you want to add some green tights or a pumpkin hat, go for it. But you can keep this one as simple as possible and still be nice and festive.
5. Beanie Baby
Available in sizes 0-3M and 12-24M.
No, seriously, this is super easy. Use some cardboard and a red marker to create the iconic heart TY symbol, and attach it to your baby's stroller or the carrier you'll be wearing them in. Then dress your baby in some solid pants and solid shirt to match whatever animal ears they are wearing, like a bear or a cat. Or you can buy an all-in-one onesie that has ears included and just make the heart. Instant Beanie Baby, and worth way more than those you've got in your closet.
6. Farmer
A Halloween classic is to dress your little one as a farmer, but it's also pretty easy for babies. Just dress them in a pair of jean leggings and a plaid shirt. If they can manage a farmer's hat, throw it on, but you can also add a stuffed cow or toy tractor to the stroller to give some more oomph to the costume.
7. Michael From 'Peter Pan'
Available in size Newborn to 12-18M.
The youngest of the Darling children, Michael makes for an adorable Neverland guest in the cutest and easiest outfit ever. All you need is some pink footed pajamas and your baby's favorite teddy bear to create this sweet literary costume.
8. Witch
Available in sizes 6-9M to 5-6Y.
Available in sizes 6M to 18M.
You just can't go wrong with a classic witch costume. Put your sweet babe in a black long sleeve onesie, some striped tights, and a purple, black, or green tutu. Add a tiny witch headband and your baby's ready to put a spell on the neighborhood.
9. Book Worm
If your baby loves being read to (or chewing on board books), a baby book worm costume is perfect. Just dress them in a long green gown, pick up some fake glasses, and grab a pet graduation cap for your baby to wear. Fill their stroller or wagon with their favorite books and you're good to go.
10. Mummy
A mummy is just spooky enough for Halloween, but it's also super easy to put together. Just dress your baby in a white gown and a white hat and use something like cheese cloth cut into strips to create the mummy look. Be careful not to put too many loose ends near your baby's neck or mouth. Instead, just attach some long strips to the bottom of the gown and wrap a few around the sleeves and torso to make it work.
11. Tommy Pickles From 'Rugrats'
And for everyone's favorite baby, all you need are a couple of items to turn your little one into Tommy Pickles. (Obviously, it might be chilly on Halloween, so use your discretion.) Your baby just needs to wear their diaper and a little blue t-shirt, but feel free to add a bottle or a toy screwdriver for that lock-picking that Tommy was known for in the Rugrats.
12. Eleven
Available in sizes 6-9M to 2-3T.
Grab a pink dress, a blonde wig, and a toy Eggo Waffle — or empty Eggo Waffle box — and it will be unquestionable that your sweet baby is dressed as Eleven from Stranger Things. Special powers not included. Thankfully.
13. Baseball Player
Available in sizes 3-6M.
I'm sure you have a raglan tee or onesie in your baby's closet. Pair that with a baseball cap, a toy baseball, and some striped pants, and your baby will be ready to be rookie of the year.
This article was originally published on