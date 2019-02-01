Greetings, Pat Nation! The fruits of Bill Belichik's labor have paid off once again, and it's almost time for the New England Patriots to head to Super Bowl 2019. Despite how excited you are, you probably haven't been loving the hate you've had to deal with the past few weeks; the animosity the world has for your team is honestly overwhelming. But you're done apologizing for being the best, and you're going to celebrate as loudly and proudly as you want. First step? Queue up a Patriot-praising Instagram caption for Super Bowl Sunday to go with that cute pic of you and the fam in those custom New England jerseys.

It seems like everyone who isn't a born and bred Patriots fan is rooting for the Rams this year. The internet has been buzzing like crazy with disses at the Pats, and the only way to fight that kind of fire is to be even more enthusiastic with your love. Instead of feeling shame for loving your team, be all up on social media with support for Tom and the squad, dress your little one in an official Pats' onesie, and don't waste a second of your time thinking about the haters. (Psst: there are also some super cute Patriots' maternity outfits if you're expecting this Super Bowl Sunday. There's no such thing as being too extra.)

So put your game face on, and get ready to bring the social media heat with one of these captions. Happy Super Bowl season, New England.

"Guess who's back, back again" — Eminem Giphy This is your chance to own the fact that your team is the team of the NFL. Take it.

"Ready for redemption" Giphy Patriots fans don't take last year's loss lightly, and you're willing to own that on Insta. Time to get it.

If you're expecting: "Like if we should name him Pat" Giphy Here's a perfect pregnancy announcement opportunity if you and your partner are Patriots fans. Show off that cute bump in red, white, and blue.

"We're still here" Giphy This caption feels super sassy, and bonus, it's the official Patriot rally cry for Super Bowl 2K19 according to The New York Post.

"Everybody hates a winner" Giphy Haters are only showing shade because they know they're up against the best. Maybe wait to post this one until after you get that big win though, just in case...

"Big Patriot energy" Giphy If your Super Bowl Sunday consists of a large group of like-minded friends, here's an appropriate caption. The bigger the crowd, the better.

"Belichick yourself before you wreck yourself" Giphy This one is my personal fave. There's a reason why he has a reputation as one of (if not the) greatest coaches of all time.

"Name a better duo than the Patriots and the Super Bowl, I'll wait" Giphy Looks like it's going to be a long night.

"The boys are back in town" Giphy And you knew you'd be back all along.

"In Tom we trust" Giphy Let's hope he doesn't let you down.

"Happy Pat Nation Day" Giphy How many more times does the team have to make it to the Super Bowl for this to become an official federal holiday?Asking for a friend.

"#SuperBowl2018: Thank u, next" Giphy Biggest power move? Owning last year's loss, and telling the world it means nada.