Depending on your relationship status, Valentine’s Day means celebrating with your significant other, enjoying the fact that you don't have to drop loads of cash on anyone in mid-February, or drowning your single sorrows in chocolate, wine, and movies. As in *literally* Netflix and chilling. Even if you don't have an official Valentine you can still enjoy some of the many delightful rom coms on Netflix right now. There are enough to give you a healthy selection of the overly sappy, like Chocolat, that you sometimes need to purge that last awful relationship. Then there are others, like When We First Met, that will definitely make you laugh in between every "aww."

I don't know if these are the best romantic comedy movies of all time or if they’re better suited for single servings or marathon watches, but no matter your reason for craving one, Netflix has you covered. Unsurprisingly, Netflix also has its share of Netflix Original romantic comedies these days, so in case you’ve seen Silver Linings Playbook too many times to count (is there such a thing though?), you can watch 2018’s Ibiza. Though if I’m being honest, there’s never a wrong time to enjoy a good rom com, complete with a few laughs and tears.

When We First Met Netflix on YouTube When We First Met has all of the trappings of your typical rom com, like the sweet guy secretly in love with his best friend and her own traditionally handsome boyfriend. But where it veers off course is the friend’s sudden ability to travel back in time and try to win his BFF's heart for himself instead of her soon-to-be-husband.

The Kissing Booth Netflix on YouTube The Kissing Booth is based on a novel of the same name, so already it has a little bit of credibility. The teen romantic comedy follows Elle, whose first kiss leads to a romance with a popular guy in her high school who also happens to be her best friend’s older brother.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before Netflix on YouTube After Lara Jean’s secret love letters are accidentally released at school, all hell breaks loose and she’s left to pick up the pieces and salvage her social and romantic life. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before is also based on a book and there will be a sequel movie on Netflix, so this story is just getting started.

Zack And Miri Make A Porno Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube After attending their high school reunion, best friends Zack and Miri decide to make an adult film after realizing that they haven’t done much else with their lives. What starts out as a gag to earn some extra money turns into some romantic feelings, because of course it does.

Mama Mia! Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube You don't have to love musicals to appreciate the romantic love story behind Mama Mia! In preparation for her wedding, young bride Sophie decides to bring together three ex-boyfriends from her mother's past and figure out which one is her father so they can walk her down the aisle. It’s made all the more interesting because it takes place in Greece, so if you needed any more reason to watch Meryl Streep play the unsuspecting mother, that should do it. Full disclosure: you will be singing the title song in your head for weeks after.

Set It Up Netflix on YouTube In the Netflix Original Set It Up, two executive assistants hatch a plan to set up their bosses to make their own lives a little easier. I’m sure you can already see where this is going, but with Taye Diggs and Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson involved, it ticks both the "rom" and "com" boxes.

Definitely, Maybe Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Ryan Reynolds, Elizabeth Banks, Isla Fisher, and a young Abigail Breslin star in Definitely Maybe about a young girl’s determination to figure out the story of how her parents met. Through Reynolds’ character’s stories, his daughter tries to figure out which great love of his life was her mom.

Silver Linings Playbook Roadshow Films on YouTube Silver Linings Playbook was the start of Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper’s amazing on-screen chemistry. After Pat leaves a mental institution and moves back in with his parents to get his life back together, he strikes up a romance with Tiffany, who has some issues of her own.

Ibiza Netflix on YouTube The best thing about Ibiza *might* be that Game of Thrones' Richard Madden co-stars in it, but it’s also a little different than your typical romantic comedy. The Will Ferrell-produced movie follows workaholic Harper as she veers of her work trip to follow a DJ after having an unexpected connection with him during a show. The music alone makes Ibiza fun to watch.

She’s Out Of My League She's Out of My League - Trailer on YouTube Kirk, played by Jay Baruchel, is at a loss when a successful woman everyone feels is out of his league suddenly shows interest in him. While his friends and family don't quite get it, Kirk and his new girlfriend try to make it work anyone and it’s pretty adorable.

The Switch QueueSquared on YouTube The Switch is another rom com that deviates from the usual formula. When Wally’s best friend Kassie decides to have a baby by way of sperm donor, he’s disappointed to learn that he wasn't chosen to donate. At her insemination party, however, he drunkenly spills the cup of sperm in the bathroom and has to replace it with his, erm, own personal sample.

Chocolat Miramax on YouTube On the cusp of Lent in a small French village, a woman opens a chocolate shop where she can somehow give locals the exact treats they each need to fulfill their most secret desires.