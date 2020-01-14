When you think of dinners kids will eat without complaint, pizza, chicken nuggets, and anything white and starchy probably rank a little higher than fish. That doesn’t have to be the case however, and these 13 sheet pan fish recipes prove that getting little ones to eat salmon, cod, or tuna (to name a few) doesn't have to be a battle.

There are plenty of reasons to introduce your kids to fish. It’s a quality protein that’s packed with vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats like DHA, which is essential for brain development, per Healthy Children (the website provided by the American Academy of Pediatrics). Plus, it tastes really good, and it's nice to make one meal everybody in the family enjoys.

A serving size of fish for kids is much smaller than an adult’s portion, so you don’t need to load their plate up, either. In fact, the recommended serving size of seafood for children ages 2-3 is just one ounce according to Healthy Children. Visually, one ounce of fish is about the size of half a deck of cards, so really not much at all.

From classic favorites like nuggets to more unexpected dishes like salad niçoise, you just might find that your kids as for these 13 sheet pan fish recipes again and again.

1. Blackened Salmon With Potatoes Half Baked Harvest This blackened salmon bowl from Half Baked Harvest is served with rice, potatoes, creamy avocado dressing, and a sprinkling of feta (or your favorite) cheese. You can always cut your kiddos' salmon into tiny pieces if they're still warming up to fish.

2. Lemon Butter Fish Simply Delicious This dish by Simply Delicious had me at lemon and butter. White fish has a mild taste that kids will probably like, plus the recipe is so easy because the fish and the asparagus cook at the same temperature for the same amount of time (which is just a quick 12 minutes).

3.Chili Lime Cod Inside BruCrew Life If your kiddo isn't super into food that's "too spicy" you could always go light on the chili powder, or swap it out entirely. The cod recipe from Inside BruCrew Life tastes great paired with any of your favorite veggies.

4. Baked Fish Nuggets Simply Scratch Fish sticks are a reliable staple in many kids' diets, and the classic gets a little twist from Simply Scratch by baking them in the shape of nuggets. They're so good you'll want to eat them too, and cooking on parchment makes clean up a breeze.

5. Shrimp & Broccoli Well Plated You don't have to order from your favorite Chinese restaurant next time your family has a craving for shrimp and broccoli. While shrimp may not technically be a fish, this savory dish by Well Plated incorporates honey, soy sauce, and rice vinegar, and it's so good I had to include it.

6. Lemon Maple Salmon A Pretty Life In The Suburbs This recipe from A Pretty Life In The Suburbs is made with a delicious maple barbeque sauce that whole family will be licking off their fingers, and you can always swap broccolini for another vegetable.

7. Salmon Tacos Feed Me Phoebe Fish tacos are one of my absolute favorite foods, and this recipe from Feed Me Phoebe holds up against some of my restaurant faves. These get a great flavor balance from the pickled salsa, and you can top the tacos with anything else you have around like avocado, shredded cabbage, or sour cream.

8. Fish & Chips Cooking For Keeps Even the pickiest of eaters will likely enjoy the classic British pub food, fish and chips. This recipe from Cooking For Keeps is breaded using salt and vinegar chips, which is delicious, but if it's too much flavor for your little one, regular potato chips work well too. Best of all, it's baked instead of fried.

9. Sriracha Ranch Fish Tacos Inside BruCrew Life Cod is the star of this recipe from Inside BruCrew Life. It couldn't be much easier: just whip up a simple salsa (she uses pineapple for a bit of sweetness) then bake frozen cod according to package directions. Dinner is ready in no time.

10. Mustard Salmon Foodie Crush This sheet pan salmon gets a burst of flavor from lemon, dill, and of course, mustard. Even if your kiddo isn't a major mustard fan, they might still love this tangy dish.

11. Parmesan-Crusted Tilapia Taste And Tell Parmesan-crusted anything is good in my book, and this crispy tilapia is a stand-out recipe. Deborah of Taste And Tell says, "I even got the thumbs up from the 5 year old. She is becoming quite the fish lover!"

12. Barbeque Salmon With Slaw Cooking For Keeps Paprika, brown sugar, spicy chipotle powder, and garlic powder give this crispy salmon tons of smoky flavor that pair so well with the rich barbecue sauce. The brussel sprout slaw lends a nice crunch to the soft salmon.