The Women's March hits the streets again on Saturday, January 19, and people all over the country will be taking part. Whether you're heading to Washington or marching through your hometown, it's never too early to get your kids involved. It's a great opportunity to teach them about civil disobedience and standing up for the causes that matter to them. There are lots of sign ideas for kids going to the Women's March that can help even the littlest participants give voice to their concerns.

The first Women's March in 2017 may have been the biggest single-day of protest in American history, according to The Washington Post. Women came out in droves, and many brought their children along to be a part of history (and lots of those kids ended up stealing the show). While the 'official' March this year is taking place on the National Mall, there are local marches happening in almost every state. The event is also going global, with marches taking place in countries throughout Asia, Africa, and Europe according to ABC News. So no matter where you live, you've probably got a chance to teach your kids about the power of the protester.

Here are 13 sign ideas for little marchers to make their voices heard.

1 Children Are The Future Sarah Morris/Getty Images News/Getty Images I think the past few generations have sufficiently botched up the job of running the country, and I for one am really excited to see what this next generation is going to do.

2 Nevertheless, She Persisted Who would have guessed that Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would have accidentally uttered the phrase that would be taken up as a motto by feminists? Those three little words date back to when McConnell blocked Senator Elizabeth Warren from finishing a speech on the Senate floor, according to the Washington Post.

3 Fight Like A Girl Once upon a time, this phrase might have been thrown around as an insult. Now, it's a battlecry.

4 Nasty Woman In Training Giphy When Donald Trump called Hillary Clinton a "nasty woman" during a debate, he probably didn't foresee that women would soon be using the insult with pride. If Hillary's a nasty woman, I'd certainly be thrilled to have my daughter grow up to be one, too.

5 Future Voter Today's tiny marchers are tomorrow's mighty voters — and politicians would do well to remember it.

6 A Woman's Place Is In The House And Senate As the mom of a daughter, the current crop of female leaders is so inspiring. There's a record number of women in the House according to Vox, and the New York Times noted that some of the top female leaders in the Senate are getting ready to run for president in 2020. Before too long, this phrase might have to be changed to "A woman's place is in the White House."

7 Recruiting For Dumbledore's Army There's nothing like the Harry Potter series for teaching children about standing up to evil-doers. Dumbledore's Army proved that even kids can fight for what's right — and you know Hermione would be the first one lining up for a Women's March.

8 The Future Is Female Women make up 50 percent of the population, but have never held anything close to an equal number of positions in government. But there's no denying we're making progress, and the next generation will go even further.

9 "Down here at the bottom, we, too, should have rights.” — Dr. Seuss Dr. Seuss's books may be silly, sweet, and funny, but many of them are also surprisingly stuffed with political messages that stand the test of time. The political cartoons Dr. Seuss drew for a much older audience have also taken on new relevance in recent times according to USA Today.

10 I Could Be Playing But I’m Here It's good to let kids be kids, but some things are more important than another play date. Fighting for their future is definitely one of those things.

11 Protect Our Planet It's a little terrifying to think about what kind of world our kids are going to inherit, especially when you think of the damage being done by pollution. For everyone's sake, I hope our leaders get this message.

12 I'm With Her Giphy It started as a Hillary Clinton campaign slogan according to Fast Company, but "I'm With Her" has morphed into a way for anyone to show support for women in general. It's a great option for boys who need a sign, perhaps with an arrow pointing to mom or a sister.