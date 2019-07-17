If your kids are anything like mine, they have a sixth sense for when their parents want to get a little hanky panky going. I'll lean over to kiss my husband and my 8-month-old will wake up just in time to stop us from smooching. It's a total mood-killer. Nights like those, we generally give up on any thoughts of sexy time and just stick to the Netflix part of "Netflix and chill." That's when I'm glad I've already added the steamiest shows to watch on Netflix to my queue. Who has time to waste hunting down shows to watch when you're already grumpy because you can't have sex?

I mean, if the baby is going to block me from doing much more than cuddling up with hubby at night, I might as well take advantage of the mood. It's the only chance I have to see grown ups doing grown-up things on television. Having two older, curious children means my husband and I can't watch sexy Netflix shows until after their bed time (we don't want to have to answer the loaded question, "Mommy, why is he on top of her?") We just put our own steamy thoughts on pause while we live vicariously through these characters. At least, until the baby goes back to sleep.

1. The Last Czars Netflix If you have a thing for royal intrigue, passion mingled with politics, and historical docudramas, then this hybrid saga about the last Russian monarchs will probably hit the spot.

2. Grey's Anatomy Netflix Relive all 15 seasons of Shonda Rimes' long-running soap about the love lives of the doctors at the fictional Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, including OG hotties McDreamy and McSteamy.

3. Armistead Maupin's Tales of the City Netflix on YouTube This reboot of the 1993 San Francisco LGBTQ miniseries gets some familiar faces (original actors Laura Linney and Olympia Dukakis) as well as some new ones (newcomer Ellen Page).

4. Easy Netflix on YouTube Set in Chicago, this refreshing series follows the intersecting sex lives of different couples in funny, poignant episodes. Not your typical romantic sitcom, Easy will instead have you thinking about hard it is to find and keep love.

5. Spike Lee's She's Gotta Have It Netflix on YouTube Based on Spike Lee's classic movie of the same name, the series She's Gotta Have It features Nola Darling as a sensual free spirit who must juggle her lovers, her activism, and a burgeoning career as a starving artist.

6. The L Word SHOWTIME on YouTube Ten years after its series finale, The L Word fans will finally get a sequel to showrunner Ilene Chaiken's groundbreaking hit about lesbian and queer lovers this fall. In the meantime, you can rewatch the series (or check it out for the first time) right before the reboot airs.

7. Being Mary Jane BETNetworks on YouTube Gabrielle Union is perfection as gorgeous-but-flawed TV personality and journalist Mary Jane Paul. From her man troubles to backstabbing career moves, this steamy drama is anything but boring.

8. Jane The Virgin Greg Gayne/The CW Virgin? Don't let the title fool you. Despite its madonna twist, this show has more (love) triangles than a geometry class, and plenty of hot kisses in the middle of Target to make you sigh with jealousy.

9. Californication Netflix David Duchovny is the quintessential f*ckboy navigating casual sex, situationships, and the fallout from his tangled sheets as he tries to resuscitate his career as an author.

10. Orange Is The New Black Netflix on YouTube Follow Litchfield prisoner Piper Chapman and her fellow inmates as they survive and try to thrive while incarcerated. Boasting one of the best ensemble casts in recent television history, OITNB is worth a watch because it goes from sexy to hilarious to touching with characters you can't help but fall in love with.

11. Spartacus STARZ on YouTube Set during the age of the decadent Roman empire, Spartacus might reel you in with its lush set design, choreographed fights, and costuming, but trust me, you'll keep watching for the gratuitous love scenes.

12. House of Cards Netflix on YouTube Now that the sixth and final season is over, it's a great time to binge watch House of Cards and see what all the hype was about. Watch the Underwoods make Washington politics sexy again, along with an all-star supporting cast of characters.