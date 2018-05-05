Wherever you take your mom for Mother's Day, be sure to take your camera, too. These are memories in the making, and the pictures are destined to beautiful. But what if you find yourself at a loss for words? You'll need some sweet Instagram captions for Mother's Day so you can find the one that helps you express exactly how you feel. And don't worry. On this of all days, it's OK to get a little sappy. Mom will understand.

She raised you. She changed you. She made you the person you are today. What will you do for her this Mother's Day? Brunch with champagne, a fancy dinner, a movie night, all three? As the mom of a toddler, I personally plan to document my day carefully, in the hopes that when she one day sees the sweet things I did for grandma, she'll be inspired to try to show me up. (Future daughter, if you're reading this — brunch with champagne, please.)

Some of the captions below are quotes, and some are just memes, but all are words your mother will love to remember. Now that I'm a mom myself, I know that one thing in life always holds true: 'thank you' is the sweetest phrase in the English language. Happy Mother's Day.

1 "Life doesn't come with a manual. It comes with a mother." Giphy And she knows everything. This caption will work perfectly with a photo of mom doing something she knows and loves. Gardening, reading, yelling at you. Whatever works, you know?

2 "Mother: one person who does the work of 20, for free." Giphy A mother's hard work goes unacknowledged all year long. On Mother's Day, go big or go home. I'd say this caption could go with a photo of mom cooking, but it's Mother's Day, and she definitely shouldn't be cooking. How about a 'gram of mom eating the cake you made her, for once?

3 "Nothing is lost until your mother can't find it." Giphy Another long overdue recognition of her superpowers.

4 "God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers." — Rudyard Kipling Giphy She should definitely be smiling beatifically in this one. It's a classic, and perfect for a shot in nature, or wherever you spend your Mother's Day.

5 “Whatever else is unsure in this stinking dunghill of a world, a mother’s love is not.” – James Joyce Giphy This dunghill stinks, but moms do what they can to make it all smell better. (With a little help from a lavender sachet, and some very clever detergent.) Again, big smiles, Mom.

6 "Motherhood: all love begins and ends there." — Robert Browning Giphy This caption is perfect for a wide, bright family photo. Remember that mom belongs in the center. Or maybe this would caption a beauty shot of mom, gazing off into the distance? Or walking the dog? Or holding a baby? It's the circle of life.

7 "Sometimes the strength of motherhood is greater than natural laws." — Barbara Kingsolver Giphy This caption is perfect for a photo snapped while walking on the beach, or having a picnic in the park. Moms look great in nature.

8 "A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's." — Sophia Loren. Giphy Happy hugs make the best photos, and moms always, always need a good hug.

9 "Mom: a title just above queen." Giphy This one's super relevant now that another couple of royals are getting married. Remind mom that she's worth her weight in crown jewels. This caption is perfect for a shopping spree, or for mom opening a gift.

10 "It's not easy being a mother. If it were easy, fathers would do it." — Dorothy Zbornak, 'The Golden Girls' Giphy This caption is perfect for a picture of mom with the grandkids, or maybe mom ribbing dad? Of course, fathers really can do everything moms can do (OK, almost) — but you don't have to worry about thanking that guy until June.

11 "A mother understands what a child does not say." — Jewish Proverb Giphy Mom, stand here while I look mysterious and enigmatic. Snap! But seriously, it's a sweet proverb, and it captures how many of us feel every day. One reason mom-work sometimes slips under the radar is because it's so intuitive, and almost unconscious. Let her know that you appreciate the subtle kindnesses she's shown, throughout the years.

12 "Where would I be without her?" Giphy This caption is perfect for any picture of you achieving something wonderful, or just enjoying life. After all, mom helped you get where you are today.