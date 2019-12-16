In the December scramble, it’s easy to forget to buy something for your furry friends who haven’t made elaborate wish lists and dropped hints (as in, told you exactly what they want) every time you enter a store. If you just realized you're missing something for a certain very good girl or boy in your life, don’t worry, these 14 last minute holiday gifts for dogs are perfect for putting in your pet’s stocking.

Even when your pup briefly ends up on the naughty list (maybe by destroying the Elf On The Shelf, which honestly could be a favor, depending on how you look at it) they still spread joy all year round, which is exactly what the holidays are about. Sure your dog may have no idea why they're wearing antlers, sitting on a Santa's lap, or are suddenly allowed to rip open packages, but your kids will get a kick out of seeing your pet get in on the holiday action, and everyone, regardless of species, loves receiving new toys.

From gingerbread houses and "puppuccinos" to festive pajamas that'll make them a hit in the family photo op, I’ve got you covered with gifts your dog will love to unwrap. Because let’s face it, it’s fun for them to unwrap anything, but these options are especially jolly.

1. A Merry Toy Set Bark Ginger & Joe Dog Toy Target | $8 see on target Cookies and coffee are already an amazing pairing, and this classic duo gets even more fun as a dog toy set. Each plush figure has two squeakers inside (which is ideal for the pup who will instantly destroy the first one) and they're filled with crinkle paper. Plus, think of the puppuccino (which, by the way, is something you can actually order at Starbucks for your pet) photo possibilities.

2. A Puzzle For Pups Outward Hound Ottosson Puzzle Brick Dog Toy Amazon | $20 see on amazon This puzzle is the ultimate boredom-buster. It has three different ways to find treats, and your pup will have to master sliding, lifting, and flipping the pieces to find the hidden snacks. This will challenge any dog and keep them occupied and (hopefully) out of trouble.

3. A Cozy Jacket ThinkPet Warm Reversible Dog Coat Amazon | $25 see on amazon Your dog will be warm all winter with this cozy jacket. The piping is reflective which helps keep them visible on nighttime walks, and the coat reverses for different temperature options. It's available in several different solid colors and even a few plaids.

4. An Anti-Itch Shampoo Earthbath Oatmeal & Aloe Shampoo Chewy | $9 $7 see on chewy This gift may not mean much to your dog at first, but they'll be thankful for this soap-free shampoo at their next bath. The aloe helps to relieve itching and the formula helps soothe dry skin. I use this on my dog and I can attest that it smells so amazing sometimes I wish I could use it too.

5. Yogurt Treats Bow Wow Bakery Small Sprinkle Dog Treats Target | $7 see on target Dogs deserve special holiday desserts, too. These yogurt-covered bones are finished with green and red sprinkles for a pet-friendly treat that's a much better doggie option than a cookie left for Santa.

6. A DNA Test Embark Dog DNA Test Amazon | $199 $145 see on amazon So maybe this is really more of a gift for a pet owner than for their dog, but it's still really cool to have your dog's breed identified, especially if they were adopted from a shelter. In addition to breed specification, the test tests for over 170 genetic diseases. Results are delivered quickly (usually within four weeks) by Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine.

7. Plush Puppy Toy Holiday Tails Fintastic Festivities Narwhal Plush Puppy Toy Petco | $6 $3 see on petco Turns out the only thing that can make puppies any cuter is when they have a holiday narwhal hanging out of their mouths. This small toy has crinkly paper and a squeaker inside. Just make sure to order by Dec. 20 if you want this in time for Christmas.

8. Dog Pajamas Frisco Classic Dog & Cat Flannel PJs Chewy | $18 $17 see on amazon If everyone in your family gets a new pair of pajamas, this year your dog can be included in the fun. They're made of soft flannel so your pup will be cozy, plus they can reduce hair and pet dander from landing on your rugs and furniture.

9. A Digital Treat Tosser Furbo Treat Tossing Dog Camera https://www.amazon.com/Furbo-Dog-Camera-Designed-Compatible/dp/B01FXC7JWQ | $249 $149 see on amazon If you've ever wished you could talk to your dog while you're out and about, well, now you can. This WiFi-enabled device works with the Furbo app to dispense treats at your request, plus you'll get an alert when your dog is barking, and the two-way audio means you can soothe your dog from afar.

10. CBD Oil For Dogs Dog CBD Oil Spruce | $89 see on spruce CBD is a hot item this holiday season, and early research from Cornell University shows it may also be helpful for dogs, especially those experiencing joint pain. This CBD oil is mixed with coconut oil (which has a milder taste than hemp oil) and can be dispensed right onto your dog's food once or twice a day. It's a good idea to check in with your vet, too, if you're not sure it's right for your dog or if you have questions about dosage.

11. A Holiday Toy Set P.L.A.Y. Pet Lifestyle and You Holiday Classic Variety Pack Plush Dog Toy Chewy | $60 see on chewy Your pup will have a very merry time with this set of five holiday-themed toys. The crinkly toys are filled with 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles, so you can feel good about your choice and your pup can feel food about the hours of fun they're about to have.

12. A Driedel Multipet Dreidel Hanukkah Plush Singing Dog Toy Amazon | $10 see on amazon Your dog can play dreidel, too, with this soft, plush toy. It plays “Dreidel, Dreidel, Dreidel” sung by kids when it's squeezed and it's the perfect shape for fetching or for playing tug-of-war.

13. A Snazzy Collar "Drew" Collar Pink Papyrus | $20 Available in sizes XS through Large see on pink papyrus No need to settle for a boring leash when there are colorful options like this one, featuring gold hardware and reinforced stitching (a must if your dog takes *you* for a walk). It can be washed with soap and water, too (also a must, because leashes get gross fast).