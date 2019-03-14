With so many people obsessing over the newest royal bundle of joy due this spring, top baby names in the UK are a hot topic of conversation. Speculation over Meghan and Harry's baby's name has made waves online recently, causing a boom in popularity for several traditional royal names. While it is not yet known what the newest royal baby's name will be, I'm pretty sure it will become just as popular as Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis' names have been in recent years.

But it's not just royal names that are trending across the pond — fresh and unique baby names are fighting for their time in the spotlight, as are babies named after British pop culture icons and athletes. Names of characters from popular British television shows and movies, as well as those here in the U.S. are also seeing a rise in popularity among new parents.

Naming your baby is one of the most important jobs you have as a parent. Whether inspiration strikes watching a movie, taking a walk through the park, or reading a blog post about trending baby names in the UK, your baby's name will be something they carry with them throughout their entire life. If you happen to pick one from this list, they will probably love hearing the story behind their British-inspired name one day.

1 Peter Giphy According to Baby Centre, the name of the adorably lovable main character from the movie Peter Rabbit inspired more parents of newborns in the UK to register the name on birth certificates in 2018.

2 Harper Alex Livesey/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images The only daughter of British superstars Victoria and David Beckham touts the name Harper, which Mother and Baby reported has steadily risen in popularity since 2007, a few years before she was born.

3 Jackson Giphy This name never fails to make me think of the dreamy Dr. Jackson Avery on Grey's Anatomy. (Is that just me?) The Independent listed the name Jackson, which has Scottish origins, as the most popular baby name in the UK for boys in 2018.

4 Sophia Giphy While it's not spelled the same as the beloved Disney cartoon character who may have inspired the name's trendiness, Sophia topped The Independent's list of most popular baby names in the UK in 2018 for girls.

5 Louis WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Although still not as popular as his brother George's name, Prince Louis' name is steadily rising among popular baby names in the UK, according to a report by iNews. Look for the name to become trendier than ever as the adorable new royal grows up.

6 Meghan Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I'm not really sure this one needs an explanation. Since becoming the Duchess of Sussex in 2018, Meghan Markle's first name has steadily risen in popularity and is one of the top trending baby names in the UK, according to Mother and Baby.

7 Kane Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Nameberry reported that the popularity of England football captain Harry Kane during the World Cup in 2018 caused a rise in the registration of the name Kane. While his first name, Harry, has been a classic favorite for years, his last name is steadily rising through the ranks of popular British baby names.

8 Arya/Aria Giphy Thanks to the ever-popular show Game of Thrones, the name Arya (also spelled Aria) broke into the top 10 most popular baby names in the UK in 2018, according to Baby Centre. With the conclusion of the series happening this year, the name should gain even more popularity.

9 Ryder Giphy Baby Centre predicts a rise in the traditional British name Ryder this year. Thanks to the cartoon Paw Patrol, babies can grow up and watch a character with their same name help lead the pups on exciting missions.

10 Julia Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Bodyguard has been reported by The Guardian as BBC's bestselling box set of all time. English actor Keeley Hawes plays the part of Julia Montague, whose first name has seen a rise in popularity as a baby name in the UK and is expected to become even more trendy, according to Baby Center.

11 Muhammad Giphy In addition to being one of the most popular names in the world, a report by BBC listed Muhammad as one of the top 10 most popular boy names in the UK. While the spelling of the name can vary, it is certainly a name that carries much prestige, and certainly packs a punch.

12 Luna Giphy I'm not sure if I love the Harry Potter inspiration or the nod to Chrissy Teigen's daughter more with this name. Motherly reported that the name Luna rose in popularity of UK baby names for girls a whopping 30 places in 2018.

13 Hunter Giphy Rising through the ranks of popular baby boy names in the UK is the classic Hunter, making its first appearance on the top 100 English baby names in 2018, Motherly reported. The name has origins in English culture from the Middle Ages when Hunter was used as a surname for those who hunted game as an occupation, according to The Bump. If hunting isn't your thing, opt for strong alternatives with similar roots like Wolf or Chase.