15 Amazon Prime Day Deals For Parents That Are Too Good To Miss
Prime Day is upon us, which means it's time to finally purchase the items that have been sitting in your cart for months, just waiting for the moment you hit "buy." Well, that moment is here. Hundreds of thousands of deals can be found across the site, especially if you're a parent looking to save a buck. In fact, there are more than a few Amazon Prime Day deals for parents that are too good to miss.
Whether you're stocking up on the baby basics or shopping for a toddler with a summer birthday, there's definitely something on the Amazon Prime deal list for you. Baby lotion, car seats, and toddler-friendly bowls are all on super sale today. Just make sure that if you want something you purchase it quickly, because many of the best deals have been selling out quickly.
The only trick? You have to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take advantage of the deals, so if you're perusing and can't take cash in on the savings you'll have to sign up. Thankfully, a Prime membership is beneficial long after Prime Day is over. You'll be watching all sorts of Amazon Prime shows and movies made available for those who have a membership, and you can enjoy free 2-day shipping that will likely get you out of more than one child-related emergency. So with that in mind, happy shopping!
1Britax Pioneer Combination Harness-2-Booster Car Seat
Was $230, Now $150
From the brand with one of the highest safety ratings in car seats, snap up this Britax toddler-to-kid car seat that will help them transition from a car seat to a regular buckle with ease.
2Suction Cup Bowls For Toddlers
Was $28, Now $15
These suction cup bowls are toddler essentials. They're perfect for serving cereal and milk to a little person who can't quite manage to avoid knocking over the bowl within five seconds. This is a set of three bowls with lids and utensils.
3Graco Pack 'N Play Playard Portable Napper and Changer
Was $130, Now $60
More than 50 prtvrmy off a pack 'n play that includes a portable napper and changer is a really good deal. You won't likely find a better price, especially for a reliable brand like Graco.
4Amazon Echo
Was $100, now $70
When my daughter transitioned to toddlerhood I realized using my laptop to play music or listen to a podcast wasn't the best option, because she always wanted to watch something or snoop at what was playing and no matter how boring the screen looked. An Amazon Echo changed all that and allows us to listen to music without opening a device. It also has a very handy timer function that has saved many a toddler activity.
5Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Multi-Surface Concentrate
Was $12, Now $8
So many parents rely on this multi-purpose and natural cleaner, so all the better to get it for cheaper! As a concentrate, it lasts for ages and can be used to clean your whole house.
6Wonder Workshop Coding Toy
Was $200, Now $140
STEM toys are all the rage, and rightfully so. This toy will help teach your kids to code, from toddlerhood to age 8. It comes with flash cards that your child can use to give commands to the robot, and the robot creature responds to their voice and even comes with a catapult. Watch out!
7Green Toys Recycling Truck
Was $28, Now $20
When you see the Green Toys on sale, that's the time to stock up for birthdays or holidays for your kids. They last forever and are classic toys known to last. The ultimate bonus is that they aren't made of hideous neon colors that hurt your eyes!
8Giant Tiger
Was $80, Now $40
No one ever needs a giant tiger, but if you think it would make your kid's day now's the time to purchase one! Half off a giant tiger is pretty hard to pass up.
9Fire HD 10 Tablet
Was $150, Now $100
If you have a long car ride or plane ride on the horizon, an Amazon Fire tablet might be a good investment to keep your sanity and the peace and quiet. This is a great deal for a tablet that's even Alexa-enabled.
10Instant Pot
Was $100, Now $59
If you've been eyeing an Instant pot and wondering whether it could help you get dinner on the table faster, now's your chance to scoop one up for more than $40 off.
11Aveeno Baby Daily Moisture Lotion
Was $12, Now $8
My partner and I have used this baby lotion for both our kids and a single bottle lasts for months and works really well to keep their skin soft and supple.
12Graco Milestone All-In-1 Convertible Car Seat
Was $230, Now $115
It's not every day you can score a car seat for more than $100 off. Today is that day and you should click your way to this all-in-one car seat that will see your baby from infancy through toddlerhood.
13Zoo Insulated Toddler Backpack
Was $20, Now $15
If you've got a kid heading to kindergarten or even pre-school next year, the backpack is a big part of the prep. Saving 25 percent off your kid's backpack isn't a bad bonus for Prime day.
14Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine
Was $200, Now $136
I've always been a French press girl, but when I became a parent getting the coffee to my mouth faster has become a priority. A Nespresso single serve coffee and espresso machine will make that happen. Just make sure to recycle the pods!
15Prismacolor Premier Colored Pencils
Was $21, Now $9
With back to school around the corner, tick something off the classroom list with this set of colored pencils more than 50 percent off. The botanical garden image on the front adds a lot of pizzazz to a backpack stash.