15 Amazon Prime Day Deals For Parents That Are Too Good To Miss

Prime Day is upon us, which means it's time to finally purchase the items that have been sitting in your cart for months, just waiting for the moment you hit "buy." Well, that moment is here. Hundreds of thousands of deals can be found across the site, especially if you're a parent looking to save a buck. In fact, there are more than a few Amazon Prime Day deals for parents that are too good to miss.

Whether you're stocking up on the baby basics or shopping for a toddler with a summer birthday, there's definitely something on the Amazon Prime deal list for you. Baby lotion, car seats, and toddler-friendly bowls are all on super sale today. Just make sure that if you want something you purchase it quickly, because many of the best deals have been selling out quickly.

The only trick? You have to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take advantage of the deals, so if you're perusing and can't take cash in on the savings you'll have to sign up. Thankfully, a Prime membership is beneficial long after Prime Day is over. You'll be watching all sorts of Amazon Prime shows and movies made available for those who have a membership, and you can enjoy free 2-day shipping that will likely get you out of more than one child-related emergency. So with that in mind, happy shopping!

1 Britax Pioneer Combination Harness-2-Booster Car Seat Amazon Was $230, Now $150 Amazon From the brand with one of the highest safety ratings in car seats, snap up this Britax toddler-to-kid car seat that will help them transition from a car seat to a regular buckle with ease. Buy Now

2 Suction Cup Bowls For Toddlers Amazon Was $28, Now $15 Amazon These suction cup bowls are toddler essentials. They're perfect for serving cereal and milk to a little person who can't quite manage to avoid knocking over the bowl within five seconds. This is a set of three bowls with lids and utensils. Buy Now

3 Graco Pack 'N Play Playard Portable Napper and Changer Amazon Was $130, Now $60 Amazon More than 50 prtvrmy off a pack 'n play that includes a portable napper and changer is a really good deal. You won't likely find a better price, especially for a reliable brand like Graco. Buy Now

4 Amazon Echo Amazon Was $100, now $70 Amazon When my daughter transitioned to toddlerhood I realized using my laptop to play music or listen to a podcast wasn't the best option, because she always wanted to watch something or snoop at what was playing and no matter how boring the screen looked. An Amazon Echo changed all that and allows us to listen to music without opening a device. It also has a very handy timer function that has saved many a toddler activity. Buy Now

5 Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Multi-Surface Concentrate Amazon Was $12, Now $8 Amazon So many parents rely on this multi-purpose and natural cleaner, so all the better to get it for cheaper! As a concentrate, it lasts for ages and can be used to clean your whole house. Buy Now

6 Wonder Workshop Coding Toy Amazon Was $200, Now $140 Amazon STEM toys are all the rage, and rightfully so. This toy will help teach your kids to code, from toddlerhood to age 8. It comes with flash cards that your child can use to give commands to the robot, and the robot creature responds to their voice and even comes with a catapult. Watch out! Buy Now

7 Green Toys Recycling Truck Amazon Was $28, Now $20 Amazon When you see the Green Toys on sale, that's the time to stock up for birthdays or holidays for your kids. They last forever and are classic toys known to last. The ultimate bonus is that they aren't made of hideous neon colors that hurt your eyes! Buy Now

8 Giant Tiger Amazon Was $80, Now $40 Amazon No one ever needs a giant tiger, but if you think it would make your kid's day now's the time to purchase one! Half off a giant tiger is pretty hard to pass up. Buy Now

9 Fire HD 10 Tablet Amazon Was $150, Now $100 Amazon If you have a long car ride or plane ride on the horizon, an Amazon Fire tablet might be a good investment to keep your sanity and the peace and quiet. This is a great deal for a tablet that's even Alexa-enabled. Buy Now

10 Instant Pot Amazon Was $100, Now $59 Amazon If you've been eyeing an Instant pot and wondering whether it could help you get dinner on the table faster, now's your chance to scoop one up for more than $40 off. Buy Now

11 Aveeno Baby Daily Moisture Lotion Amazon Was $12, Now $8 Amazon My partner and I have used this baby lotion for both our kids and a single bottle lasts for months and works really well to keep their skin soft and supple. Buy Now

12 Graco Milestone All-In-1 Convertible Car Seat Amazon Was $230, Now $115 Amazon It's not every day you can score a car seat for more than $100 off. Today is that day and you should click your way to this all-in-one car seat that will see your baby from infancy through toddlerhood. Buy Now

13 Zoo Insulated Toddler Backpack Amazon Was $20, Now $15 Amazon If you've got a kid heading to kindergarten or even pre-school next year, the backpack is a big part of the prep. Saving 25 percent off your kid's backpack isn't a bad bonus for Prime day. Buy Now

14 Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee and Espresso Machine Amazon Was $200, Now $136 Amazon I've always been a French press girl, but when I became a parent getting the coffee to my mouth faster has become a priority. A Nespresso single serve coffee and espresso machine will make that happen. Just make sure to recycle the pods! Buy Now