Oh the joys of being pregnant in the summer. As if having a human bowling ball wedged against your bladder weren’t hard enough, add in heat and humidity. As your body becomes more and more unrecognizable, the trials of procuring fashionable and comfortable clothing for the hottest months of the year is all the more complex. But here's a secret: All you really need are a few pairs of the best maternity shorts to get you through those sweltering times (and luckily, there are lots out there).

Sure, you could arm yourself with a series of ever-expanding sundresses, but sometimes you want a little more coverage. You know, a garment that won’t expose your undies when you have to bend down to, say, put on your shoes that you can no longer see because of this enormous bump obscuring your view. That’s where maternity shorts come in. When designed well, these life-saving pieces of clothing can cool you down while covering up your bits.

We pulled together a list of arguably cute shorts that have all the things a mama could want — comfortable belly panels, soft fabrics, attractive designs. Essentially, the creme de la creme of short pants, as my grandmother used to call them. And better yet? Quite a few of these must-haves are on sale. Get them while they’re (or should I say you're) hot.

1. Skinny Mid-Rise Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Maternity Mid-Rise Skinny Shorts Amazon | $22 XS to XL see on amazon We highly doubt Levi Strauss could have imagined his classic dungarees would one day come in maternity wear options, but thanks to the good people who run the company today, they do. And these mid-rise skinny shorts are the much lauded result (perfect if short shorts aren't your thing).

2. Sporty & Stretchy Kathleen Maternity Shorts Nordstrom | $48 XS to XL see on nordstrom Are the heels in this image comically tall? Yes, but we're willing to overlook that because these shorts are legit. Rather than opt for the typical maternity jean short or jersey fabric, these more formal shorts look polished while still offering a stretchy waistband that you can fold over or pull up over your belly.

3. Smocked & Stretchy The Easy Smocked Short Hatch | $128 0 to 3 (Like XS to L) see on hatch A pair of shorts that grows with you? They exist and they're actually attractive. These smocked Hatch shorts have such a stretchy waistband that where you want them to ride is completely up to you.

4. Pocket Patrol Womens Maternity Low-Rise/Over Bump Casual Elastic Waist Shorts with Pockets Amazon | $19 S to XXL see on amazon These Low-rise Casual Elastic Waist shorts are one of Amazon's best sellers with a 59% five-star rating, and one of the reasons is that reviewers say the lack of a large belly band makes these a refreshingly cool option for especially hot summer days.

5. Classic Denim Citizens of Humanity Skyler Loose Maternity Shorts Shop Bop | $208 23 to 30 see on shopbop The belly band is not for everyone. Sometimes you just want a side panel to help make room for your growing womb. That's why shoppers are big fans of these Citizens of Humanity's Skyler Loose Maternity Shorts. Are they an investment? Yes. But then, who needs a handful of various jean shorts when you can buy just one really great pair?

6. All Tied Up Mama Denim Shorts H&M | $25 XS to L & XXL see on h&m Leave it to Swedish chain H&M to find a way to make maternity shorts flattering and fashion-forward, with a denim belt you can tie as a bow that serves as a comfortable belly band. If you need more convincing, the denim-looking fabric is actually made from a Tencil and cotton blend, so they're extra soft and flexible.

7. A Fun Print Maternity Full-Panel Foil-Print Linen-Blend Shorts Old Navy | $25 $22 see on old navy With these linen pants, a five-inch inseam means you won't be showing off too much leg, and the sporty palm tree print keeps things fun. Plus, the belly band on these bad boys is light in color, so you can wear a white top without it showing through.

8. Boyfriend Shorts Maternity Front-Low Panel Distressed Boyfriend Jean Shorts - 5-Inch Inseam Old Navy | $25 0 & 6 to 14 see on old navy Another Old Navy look, these lightly distressed black shorts have a generous (hidden) elastic waist, so you can be extra comfy while looking way stylish. Plus, the lightly worn vibe will make it seem as if you've had these shorts for ages and didn't just pick them up to fit your expanding belly.

9. Crisp & Cool Maternity Riviera Shorts Loft | $50 00 to 18 see on loft There are tons of options when it comes to denim maternity shorts, but that fabric can be so heavy and hot. That's why these Loft Riviera shorts are a nice alternative. Available in white, grey, and green, you can buy three pairs and be all set for the summer.

10. What Waistband? Ripe Destructed Maternity Shortall A Pea in the Pod | $108 XS to L see on a pea in the pod Don't want to deal with elastic or a belly band at all? Then by all means, embrace overalls. Ripe has a spacious pair that could likely get you through your entire pregnancy. With adjustable straps (just like your old OshKosh B'gosh pair), these will have you feeling comfy all day.

11. Easy Indigo The Phoebe Short in Denim Indigo Rosie Pope | $88 $28 XS to XL see on rosie pope The brand Rosie Pope is all about delivery fashionable maternity wear to women and these denim shorts are in keeping with that theme. The adjustable elastic waist stretches with you but comes with a decorative faux tie to make them look like regular shorts. You might even wear these post-pregnancy, just saying.

12. Summer Staple Navy Blue Cotton Maternity Shorts Seraphine | $59 4 to 14 see on seraphine If you're all about emulating celebrity style, The Bump reports that the UK brand Seraphine is a favorite with the likes of Princess Kate and Jessica Alba. Score the look with these sharp cotton shorts that tuck a breathable bump band hidden above each pocket for a sophisticated tailored look.

13. A Long Story Maternity a:glow™ Roll Cuff Bermuda Shorts Kohl's | $40 $24 2 to 18 see on kohl's Not everyone is all about the short-shorts and we respect that. Sometimes you want a tried and true Bermuda look and Kohl's has got one. This maternity short comes in white, light and dark denim each with a 9 1/2-inch inseam. The cuff is gently rolled and the belly band is long to accommodate every kick.

14. So, So Soft ASOS DESIGN Maternity mix & match lounge super soft short ASOS | $26 2 to 14 see on asos Lounging (a.k.a. resting because you're, you know, building a freaking human!) is an essential part of maternity and making yourself as comfortable as possible is a key part of that. Enter ASOS ribbed knit shorts. Looking at these, we can just imagine the glorious naps they'd induce. All the better to build a baby, right?