15 Breastfeeding Dresses For Valentine's Day 2019 (That Don't Look Like Breastfeeding Dresses At All)
Valentine's Day is coming up, and no one deserves a night on the town to celebrate more than a breastfeeding mom. Finding a babysitter and getting all dolled up for the evening just might be the perfect remedy for the exhausting, largely unglamorous routine of nursing a little one day and night. But even when a breastfeeding mom does take a few hours off, she's still gotta make sure her outfit works for pumping on the go or squeezing in a quick feed before she heads out the door. Luckily, there are tons of breastfeeding dresses for Valentine's Day that are as pretty as they are practical.
You definitely don't have to sacrifice style to find a dress that will work for nursing or pumping. There are tons of options that are so well designed, no one will be able to tell that they have hidden features like side slits or hidden panels. You won't have to worry about comfort, either — because many nursing dresses double as maternity dresses, they'll be plenty forgiving if you indulge in a delicious Valentine's dinner or decadent dessert.
Here are 15 stunning dresses that will look amazing on V-Day, or any day of the year.
1Fashionable Floral
The gorgeous floral pattern on this nursing dress is totally fitting for Valentine's day — because what's more romantic than a stunning bouquet of flowers?
2Pretty In Pink
This hot pink sheath proves that maternity and nursing dresses can still be sexy.
3Ready In Red
There's no better day of the year to rock a show-stopping red dress than Valentine's day. The ruffled panel on the chest is hiding slits that make breastfeeding or even pumping a breeze.
4Glammed Up
Got a super glam date night in the works for V-day? This dramatic full-length dress will strike just the right fashion note.
5The LBD
You can never really go wrong with a little black dress. This lacy one is cute enough to keep in your closet even when you're done with breastfeeding.
6Simply Sweet
This simple, soft pink dress can be dressed up or down, ensuring you'll look fabulous whether you're going on a fancy date or just keeping it casual.
7Not Just A Nursing Dress
From the front, it's pretty much impossible to tell that this is a nursing dress — but well hidden side panels open up to give you easy access to the girls.
8Easy Access
Two-colored layered nursing dress
Getting ready to breastfeed or pump couldn't be easier in this cute dress. You can completely pull back the black layer to get your boobs out, but the gray layer stays in place to keep you from accidentally flashing anyone.
9Comfy But Cute
Tank dresses are one of the comfiest items of clothing ever invented, in my opinion, and they still manage to be super stylish.
10Full-Length
The absolute best thing about a maxi dress? No need to shave your legs (which you probably barely have time for when you're a nursing mom).
11Cozy Up
A sweater dress is a great option for staying warm and cozy on a cold Valentine's night. The deep V-neck of this dress shifts to the side to nurse, and there's a second panel underneath to keep you covered up.
12Pleasing In Purple
The gorgeous purple dress may be meant for nursing, but the classic cut and bold color will make you want to wear it again and again, breastfeeding or not.
13Pretty Print
The fun but tasteful pattern on this dress makes it a perfect option for wearing to work on Valentine's day, and then transitioning straight into date night afterward.
14Classic And Cool
No matter what your plans are for V-day, this sexy and classic black dress will make sure you look absolutely perfect.
15All Buttoned-Up
If the typical pink and red Valentine's colors just aren't your thing, a denim shirt dress could be right up your alley. The button front makes it easy to quickly get ready to nurse.