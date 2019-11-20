Thanksgiving sure is a slow-cooked meal, what with all the roasting and braising and simmering and baking and all. And in an effort to get the turkey and all those sides on the table in a timely manner, you might forget that it can be hours before anyone is going to see a golden bird. So that’s when these 15 Thanksgiving appetizers to get from Costco can keep rumbling tummies full until it’s Turkey Time.

Thanksgiving is a day for giving thanks — but it’s also a day for eating. Thing is, it’s time-consuming to have to cook such a big meal, and you probably don’t want to have to stop in the middle of mashing potatoes to slap a sammie together for your kids. But every chef needs a sous, and that’s where those Costco appetizers can help you make your Thanksgiving more manageable.

From cheeses to charcuterie, Brussels sprouts to baked cheesy bread, you’ll find appetizers that will blend in with your menu and keep everyone satisfied during the day. And when all is said and done, you’ll definitely have an attitude of gratitude for these apps that will allow you to spend less time in the kitchen — and more time with your family.

1. Celebrity Cranberry Cinnamon Goat Cheese Courtesy of Jennifer Parris Goat cheese and cranberries and cinnamon, oh my! The Celebrity Cranberry Cinnamon Goat’s Milk Cheese ($7) should be a hit even with the toughest of turophiles. It comes in a 16 ounce log for easy slicing and serving.

2. Kirkland Signature Isigny French Brie Courtesy of Jennifer Parris You really can’t go wrong with Brie as an appetizer. The Kirkland Signature Isigny French Brie comes in a round wheel and costs just $6 for 13.4 oz. Extra hostess props if you warm it up first.

3. Cropwell Bishop Prize Winning Blue Stilton Courtesy of Jennifer Parris Looking for something fancy to serve your guests? The Cropwell Bishop Prize Winning Blue Stilton Cheese is imported from England, and has that signature blue cheese veining running throughout. A quarter ring will cost you about $11 per pound.

4. Tipiak Pull Apart Cheese Bread Courtesy of Jennifer Parris You could bake your own bread, but if you’re not really into letting yeast rise, just pop the Tipiak Pull Apart Cheese Bread ($11) into your oven. Your house will smell like freshly-baked bread, and no one will be the wiser.

5. Aidells Chicken Meatballs Courtesy of Jennifer Parris For a sweet/savory app, you can serve Aidells Chicken Meatballs ($10). They come in a teriyaki and pineapple flavor, and there are no artificial ingredients, nitrates, or antibiotics at all. Just pop them in the microwave for an easy-to-serve app.

6. Spirella Minis Prosciutto Sopressata Courtesy of Jennifer Parris When you don’t have time to roll deli meats and cheeses, surprise your guests with the sopressata, prosciutto, and mozzarella cheese rolls from Spirella ($15). The artisanal meat is imported from Italy, and comes ready to eat.

7. Castella Mediterranean Tapas Platter Courtesy of Jennifer Parris Olives are the way to go with this Mediterranean Tapas Platter from Castella ($16). It offers marinated artichokes, peppers stuffed with garlic herb cream cheese, Mediterranean mushroom antipasto, provolone cubes, and hot pitted olives.

8. Sous-Vide Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta Courtesy of Jennifer Parris Get a little green on your app table when you serve up the Sous-Vide Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta. It’s already cooked, so you just heat and serve for a healthy (and appetizing) appetizer for just $11.

9. Sous-Vide Egg Bites Courtesy of Jennifer Parris Bring on the (turkey) bacon. The Four Cheese & Uncured Turkey Bacon ($12) from Sous-Vide can make a great brunchy appetizer. It’s made from cage-free eggs and boasts 19 grams of protein per serving.

10. Kirkland Broccoli Cheddar Soup Courtesy of Jennifer Parris You could slave away making soup all day — or you could ladle some Kirkland Signature Broccoli Cheddar Soup into everyone’s bowls instead. The soup comes in two 2-pound tubs, costs $6, and is made without any artificial flavors.

11. DiLusso Charcuterie Courtesy of Jennifer Parris If tending to the turkey has left you little time for slicing and dicing, you can always open up the DiLusso Charcuterie ($15) to serve to your guests. It comes with 8 oz. each of pepperoni, hard salami, sopressata, provolone, Colby jack cheese, and pepper jack cheese.

12. Keebler Entertainment Crackers Courtesy of Jennifer Parris Crackers are an easy way to complement your spread of appetizers. The Entertainment Crackers from Keebler ($6) feature 2 sleeves each of Toasteds Savory Onion and Harvest Wheat, Club Multi-Grain, Carr’s Table Water with Cracked Pepper, and 3 yummy sleeves of Town House Original.

13. Carr’s Cheese Melts Courtesy of Jennifer Parris You could serve cheese and crackers separately—or you could just give your guests the Carr’s Cheese Melts ($10). Inside you’ll find crispy crackers that have real gourmet cheese sprinkled on them.

14. Spring Valley Party Platter Courtesy of Jennifer Parris Hey, it’s not a party unless there’s some kind of puff pastry. The Spring Valley Party Platter ($16) offers a plethora of puff, from red skin puff potatoes, BBQ chicken, chicken pot pie, and cocktail franks.