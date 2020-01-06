Raising twins means having two adorable photography subjects on hand at all times. Thankfully, there's no shortage of cute Instagram captions for pics of twins, because honestly you have a never-ending supply of precious kid pics. Now it will be easier than ever to caption those moments to share with family and friends all over Insta.

Remember that your twins are a pretty unique pair. Out of every 1,000 live births, twins make up only about 33 of those, as noted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although there are factors that can increase your chance of having twins, such as using fertility drugs, it's still a relatively rare and special occurrence. If you've been out and about with twins for very long, then you know how much attention they can demand. It may be tricky to get through a single grocery store trip without someone stopping you to ask, "Are they twins?!"

Although parenting twins means doubling up on the diaper duty and late-night feedings, it's also fascinating to watch these extremely close siblings grow up together. Basically, it's raising kids with permanent double vision. It's no wonder there are so many cool quotes and sayings about twins that can dress up your Insta feed.

1. "Being a twin is like being born with a best friend." — Tricia Marrapodi Shutterstock The connection between twins is legendary, and with good reason. Sometimes these kids seem to share a mind. It's like they have a BFF from day one on the earth.

2. "Twin one, twin two!" This little caption sounds like something from a Dr. Seuss book. It's perfect for pics with the kids dressed alike. And really, aren't you always double-checking to make sure the correct number of kids are nearby?

3. "Do you ever switch places with one another?" This is one of those questions that twins probably hear about a zillion times over. Still, it's a fun idea. Who wouldn't want a best friend to enjoy this kind of mischief?

4. "With twins, reading aloud to them was the only chance I could get to sit down." — Beverly Cleary This quote from the beloved author is probably super-relatable to any parent of twins. Still, any activity that can capture the attention of both kids at once is magic all on its own. Use this caption for a pic of you and the twins enjoying story time.

5. "Twinning is a way of life." Show off your #twinlife moments with this caption. Maybe it's a pic of your kids in the double-stroller, or a combo birthday party. At any rate, your kids are super accustomed to sharing just about everything.

6. "I may be a twin, but I'm one of a kind." Whether your twins are fraternal or identical, they're still unique individuals. It's a perfection phrase for those pics of your kids showing off their distinctive personalities. As a parent, you're probably super attuned to these differences, anyway.

7. "Buy one, get one free." If you enjoy a good BOGO sale (and who doesn't?), then twins are basically the ultimate version of this deal. This would be an adorable caption of twins coming home for the first time, or a shot of both babies in their carriers. Here's to all the parents who got a "bargain" with their babies.

8. “Winning at twinning" Shutterstock Maybe both kids are asleep for a nap at the same time. Or you've found a new show that they both enjoy equally. Whatever the case, capture those moment where you're just #winningattwinning.

9. "Double the love" Save this one for the cutest, mushiest pics you have. Maybe the ones where the kids are hugging one another, or a family member is holding both babies at once. It's double the work, sure, but also double the love.

10. "All the weird, crazy things people say, like twins can read each other minds, they can feel each other's feelings, it's all true." — Brie Bella You don't have to be a pro wrestler like Brie to have that super-strong twin connection. Sometimes you just know when your kids are on the same wavelength about something. That connection is strong.

11. “There are two things in life for which we are never truly prepared: twins.” – Josh Billings Chances are, all you can do is agree with Billings' sentiments here. There really wasn't a way to prepare for the reality of double-baby life. It's just a lot that you learn on the fly.

12. “Twins. Twice the love, half the sleep!” Sure, most all new parents joke about the loss of sleep. This is only compounded when there are two infants who also have the ability to wake each other up at night. (That said, sleep deprivation in parents can have serious effects on your health and mental well-being, so don't hesitate to ask for help if you're feeling overwhelmed.)

13. "Double trouble." It's the perfect caption for those mischievous pics. You know, where the kids are obviously up to something, but you're not entirely sure what. Hey, sometimes they just have you outnumbered.

14. "Are you identical?" This is perfect for the fraternal twins who get that question all the time. Yes, you can be twins without looking exactly the same. Sharing a womb doesn't automatically make you identical.