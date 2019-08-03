A sister is the best gift your parents could ever give you, even if you sometimes have wished they'd returned it or exchanged it for a puppy. Sisters get the jokes, share the secrets, and annoy you on a daily basis, but when push comes to shove (sometimes literally), they'll be right there to back you up. To celebrate your relationship and your mutual crazy sense of humor, post one of these hilarious Instagram captions for National Sister's Day (and don't forget to tag your partner-in-crime).

National Sister's Day is always celebrated in the U.S. on the first Sunday in August, according to National Day Calendar. While it’s great to know that there’s an official day to show your sister some love, oddly, there doesn't seem to be a reliable source for the origins of the day. Could it be that some enterprising sisters decided to try creating a holiday for themselves by drumming up some social-media interest? No matter. However it began, National Sister's Day deserves to take its place alongside Mother's Day, Father's Day, Grandparents Day, and Siblings Day as a 24-hour period to give thanks for — or share laughs about — the special female sibs in your life, be they older, younger, or your twin or triplets.

These are 32 of the funniest sister-related Instagram captions out there. If you're quick, you can get your post up before your sisters do.

My sister has the best sister in the world.

2 You and I are sisters for life. Remember that if you fall, I will always be there to pick you up... as soon as I stop laughing.

3 I smile because I'm your sister. I laugh because there's nothing you can do about it.

4 More than Santa Claus, your sister knows when you've been bad and good.

5 Good friends come and go, but a sister and her wardrobe are for life. (Can I borrow your black top?)

6 "Little sisters: Gladly doing what you tell them for 18 years."

I can't remember if I'm the good sister or the evil one.

8 If you mess with the big sister, there is always a younger, crazier sister behind her...THAT'S WHO YOU DON'T WANNA MESS WITH!

9 Sisters: the ones you can get mad at only for a short time, because you have something important to tell them.

10 Don't blame me. My sister probably made me do it.

11 When I say I won't tell anyone, my sister doesn't count.

12 Of all the annoying things in the world, you're my favorite.

13 If you don't understand how a woman could love her sister dearly and want to wring her neck at the same time, then you were probably an only child.

14 Happy Sister's Day to the only person who is smart enough to identify my farts by smell alone, and kind enough not to do it publicly.

15 Sisters are like thighs: They stick together, and even more so when the heat is on.

Oldest Sister: I make the rules. Middle Sister: I'm the reason we have rules. Little Sister: The rules don't apply to me.

17 There is no problem that sisters cannot confront, combat, plot against, ignore, make fun of, drown in chocolate sauce, or run over with the car.

18 You and I are sisters, always remember that if you fall, I will pick you up… after I finish laughing.

19 In the cookies of life, sisters are the chocolate chips.

20 We’ll be the troublesome old ladies in the nursing homes.

21 Sister, you will always be my partner in crime. You have no option.

A sister is a best friend you can never get rid of.

23 No one will ever be as entertained by us as us.

24 Never let an angry sister brush your hair.

25 Having sisters means you always have backup.

26 Bella and Gigi have nothing on us.

27 When mom and dad don’t understand, a sister always will.

28 The only person who is allowed to get on my nerves and get away with it.

29 Annoying her is my favorite pastime.

BTBFF: Born together, best friends forever.

31 Maybe she's born with it. Maybe it's her sister.

32 "What are sisters for if not to point out the things the rest of the world is too polite to mention."―Claire Cook

Sure, no one can make you as angry as your sister can, but at the end of the day, she’s the one listening to you complain about your parents — and joining in. These funny Instagram captions for National Sister’s Day will capture that feeling (that only siblings could understand) and are perfect alongside your favorite photo of each other.