15 Cute Nursing Tops You'd Want To Buy Even If You Weren't Breastfeeding

After months of maternity clothes, most new moms really start missing their "normal" wardrobe. In fact, wearing non-pregnant outfits is probably one of the things at the very top of your "stuff I can't wait to do once I finally have this baby" list. Alas, no matter how quickly you "bounce back," some of your pre-pregnancy clothes just won't work with a new baby — like anything that wrinkles easily or doesn't provide convenient access for breastfeeding. Still, you're done with feeling frumpy. So what are some cute nursing tops you'd want to buy even if you weren't breastfeeding?

The good news is, nursing fashion has come a long, long way in recent years. Even when my oldest was born (she's now 17), tops designed specifically for breastfeeding mothers weren't just hard to find, they weren't the kind of thing you'd ever consider wearing if you didn't have a hungry infant to consider: Boxy and obvious, they might have made it easier to pull out a boob, but they certainly weren't... cute. For that reason, I didn't even buy much in the way of nursing clothes back then. If I wasn't wearing a button-down, I just pulled up whatever shirt I was wearing and, if I was in public, tried to use my sling to cover up my exposed stomach area. (It never really worked.)

Thankfully, since then, designers realized that breastfeeding moms like to look cute, too... and now there's an abundance of adorable nursing tops you'll want to keep on wearing even after your little one is weaned.

1.Undercover Mama Tunic Tee Tunic Tee $20 Undercover Mama Just long enough, this versatile top has convenient side slits so you can lift the front of the shirt while while the back stays down. Perfect with jeans, shorts, a skirt... you can definitely dress this one up or down. Buy Now

2 Gap Crossover Top Crossover Nursing Top $35 Gap A v-neck is every nursing mom's best friend, so you'll be happy to hear this classic top is available in 7 colors. Buy Now

3 ASOS Floral Wrap Top Mamalicious Nursing Floral Printed Wrap Top $60 ASOS With a tie-front and layered neck for discretion, this shirt will make you look instantly put-together even when you haven't had a chance to shower in... a while. Buy Now

4 H&M Nursing Tank MAMA Nursing Tank Top $18 H&M Made from a soft jersey that you and your baby will appreciate, this whimsical tank has double layers at top for instant nursing ease. Buy Now

5 Loyal Hana Shannon Blouse The Shannon Blouse $96 Loyal Hana Concealed zippered openings in the side seams are this silky blouse's secret weapon. Buy Now

7 Old Navy Side-Slit Nursing Tee Maternity Side-Slit Nursing Tee $22 Old Navy This breezy top looks amazing with a pair of white pants as pictured, though it would pair just as well with cutoffs or a denim skirt. Buy Now

9 HATCH Linen Tank The Linen Swing Tank $78 HATCH Available in heather grey, white, black, and black & white stripe, this flowing linen tank was designed to be worn all throughout pregnancy and beyond. Buy Now

10 Isabella Oliver Avebury Top Avebury Nursing Top $57 to $109 Isabella Oliver This label is known for quality, which is why the price is a bit steep, but right now, all of the 7 colors available are on sale! (Except for black, unfortunately.) Buy Now

11 Rosie Pope Nursing Tee Zoe Nursing Tee $58 Rosie Pope The snaps on the side of this tee serve a dual purpose: They make nursing easier, and they add a little pizazz, too. Buy Now

12 H&M Floral Nursing Top MAMA Nursing Top $25 H&M Perfectly summery, this comfy top also comes a light pink floral. Buy Now

13 Gap Double-Layered Nursing Tee Double-layered Nursing Tee $35 Gap Instead of layering two bulky tees, let the Gap do it for you with this easy-to-wear style (also available in gray and white stripe or navy and white stripe). Buy Now

14 Old Navy Lace-Trim Cami Lace-Trim Nursing Cami $20 Old Navy The adjustable satin spaghetti straps on this comfy tank have detachable clips that don't stick out in a super clunky way (imagine that!). Buy Now