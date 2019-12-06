Have you discovered Disney Plus? The new streaming service includes hundreds of Disney films, and I'm having the best time introducing my kids to these classics and sharing on Instagram. If you're spreading the Disney movie love online, too, I've got the Disney + Instagram captions you need. From the wise words of Winnie the Pooh to the loving heart of Snow White, Disney has always given its beloved characters so much grace, humor and wisdom. And if there was ever a heartwarming time to share the wonder and magic of a Walt Disney film, the holiday season is it.

In addition to the classic Disney movies you'll find on Disney +, you can also discover films, animated shorts and programming from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. My whole family is loving the new offerings (don't even get me started on my husband's childlike glee over The Mandalorian), and for $7/month (or $13/month which includes hulu and ESPN+) it is a pretty good deal. And if you subscribe this month, be sure to check out Noelle, a super cute new holiday flick starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader. Here's to sharing the Disney + love on Instagram (my favorite social platform).

1. "All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them." Walt Disney Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I love this line. It's so important for our children to grow up believing in their dreams, but also to know that it takes work and perseverance to make them come true. That's a running theme throughout all Disney movies, IMO.

2. "If you focus on what you left behind, you will never be able to see what lies ahead." Gusteau, 'Ratatouille' So true, Gusteau! No looking back. We must always keep moving forward, and the sooner our little ones understand that, the better off they'll be.

3. "Venture outside your comfort zone. The rewards are worth it." Rapunzel, 'Tangled' Rapunzel so wanted to touch the grass, to see the lanterns glow, but she was too scared to leave the comfort of home. However, once she ventured past her comfort zone, her journey truly began. A reminder to always continue to push yourself forward!

4. "What makes you different also makes you incredibly special." Dumbo, 'Dumbo' Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images No two of us are the same, and that's what makes us special. But that can be hard for children to understand, when they last thing they want to do is stick out. Dumbo reminds us that our uniqueness is what makes each of us special.

5. "Believe you can, then you will." Mulan, 'Mulan' I should have this written out on my desk so I can see it every day. Yes, Mulan! This positive mantra is important for all of us to hear, even if we're not going in to battle.

6. "Your identity is your most valuable possession. Protect it." Elastigirl, 'The Incredibles' Elastigirl knows that she's part of a pretty incredible family, just like yours. I love her positive self-esteem, which is so important for all the little girls (and boys) out there.

7. "You're braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think." Winnie the Pooh ADEK BERRY/AFP/Getty Images We all have a tendency to doubt ourselves, so thanks Winnie for coming along and reminding us that we're pretty special! So many life lessons from the cutest bear around.

8. "Happiness is the richest thing we will ever own." Donald Duck, 'Duck Tales' Amen to that, Donald Duck! Sure, being rich would have its advantages, but at the end of the day, happiness surrounded by friends and family is worth more than all the riches in the world.

9. "Remember, you're the one who can fill the world with sunshine." Snow White, 'Snow White' As your little one watches Snow White interact with the seven dwarfs, they're learning an important lesson: kindness.

10. "The most important thing a girl wears is her confidence." Cinderella Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images Listen up, little girls! Cinderella is dropping some truth bombs. While trends come and go, confidence will take you far in life.

11. "Always let your conscience be your guide." The Blue Fairy, 'Pinocchio' Your conscience, your inner spark, will never lead you astray. While it took Pinocchio a little while to figure that out, eventually he made the right decisions to get him home again. An important phrase to remember!

12. "Hakuna matata." Timon and Pumbaa, 'The Lion King' Hakuna matata is a Swahili language phrase from East Africa, meaning "no trouble" or "no problems." I love this laid back quote, which may be one of the most legendary of all Disney movie quotes. Would you agree?

13. "Love is putting someone else’s needs before yours." Olaf, 'Frozen' Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Olaf sums up the way parents feel about their children in one perfect quote. Beautifully said, Olaf.

14. "My dream wouldn’t be complete without you in it." Tiana, 'The Princess and The Frog' The sweetest quote from one of our favorite Disney films. My dreams in life definitely include my family and my children, and I couldn't imagine life without them.