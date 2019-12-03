Looking for the holiday gift that keeps on giving? How about a subscription to a streaming service that has seemingly unending content for everyone in the family? If that sounds as good to you as it does to me, here's how you can gift a Disney+ subscription and share the magic with those you love.

Disney+ went live last month, and fans of the new streaming service have been watching ever since. But for anyone looking to pass the fun on to someone else this holiday season, there's an easy way to share a subscription as a gift. Simply register for the service using the intended recipient's email address and they will have access to the hundreds of movies, series, and specials that come with a Disney+ account.

When checking out on the Disney+ website, choose either the monthly membership for $6.99 per month or $69.99 for the whole year and enter their email address as the registering account. (You can also opt for a bundle with Disney+, Hulu with ads, ESPN+ for $12.99 a month.) Next, you'll create a password that you will pass on along with your gift and enter your payment information.

The only downside to this gifting approach: the user will receive a confirmation email as soon as you register them with their email, so it won't be as much of a surprise as a wrapped DVD box set under the Christmas tree.

Along with its scores of blockbusters, Disney Channel Original Movies and shows, and National Geographic content, Disney+ also boasts an impressive collection of holiday movies — making it a perfect gift for the most wonderful time of the year. So, if you register them today, you can let the recipient of the subscription enjoy classics such as The Santa Clause, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Muppets Christmas Carol, and I'll Be Home For Christmas for the rest of the month.