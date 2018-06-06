Believe it or not, Father's Day is right around the corner (yet again). And unless you're one of those amazingly organized types who plans ahead for months and has a shelf of pre-wrapped "emergency" gifts in the closet, chances are you still have no idea what you're getting for the dad in your life (whether that's your own father, your partner, or even a friend or brother who happens to fall into the #1 dad category). But all hope isn't lost: There are lots of great Father's Day gifts at Target right now, no matter what his interests or hobbies might be. And let's face it, you're probably going to have to go to Target between now and Father's Day at least once anyway.

Whether the dad you're shopping for loves spending time outside or prefers the comforts of his couch, there's a huge variety of items on sale that will suit his needs perfectly (and maybe give him a good laugh, too). There's also a wide range of price points available, from splurge-worthy presents to more affordable offerings (with plenty for around $20 and under). Best of all, there are no tired old clichés on this list (ties, socks, etc.), so you don't have to worry about your gift getting stuck in a drawer and never used or worn.