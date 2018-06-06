15 Father's Day 2018 Gifts From Target For Every Kind Of Dad
Believe it or not, Father's Day is right around the corner (yet again). And unless you're one of those amazingly organized types who plans ahead for months and has a shelf of pre-wrapped "emergency" gifts in the closet, chances are you still have no idea what you're getting for the dad in your life (whether that's your own father, your partner, or even a friend or brother who happens to fall into the #1 dad category). But all hope isn't lost: There are lots of great Father's Day gifts at Target right now, no matter what his interests or hobbies might be. And let's face it, you're probably going to have to go to Target between now and Father's Day at least once anyway.
Whether the dad you're shopping for loves spending time outside or prefers the comforts of his couch, there's a huge variety of items on sale that will suit his needs perfectly (and maybe give him a good laugh, too). There's also a wide range of price points available, from splurge-worthy presents to more affordable offerings (with plenty for around $20 and under). Best of all, there are no tired old clichés on this list (ties, socks, etc.), so you don't have to worry about your gift getting stuck in a drawer and never used or worn.
1For The Dad With Serious Grill Skills
If he's the type who insists on doing all the grilling himself, this three-piece set including a fork, tongs, and a spatula (all made of wood and stainless steel) will show him how much you appreciate his culinary prowess.Buy Now
2For The Dad Who Wants To Be Tyrion Lannister
Just because he has to wait another year for the next season of "Game of Thrones," doesn't mean you can't feed his obsession with this hilarious t-shirt featuring one of Tyrion Lannister's most meme-able quotes ever.Buy Now
3For The Dad Who's A Snob About Sound
Not only does this handy gadget promise "unmatched sound" for a speaker its size, it's also super durable and waterproof. Like, you can even drop this thing in the pool (something that will probably definitely happen anyway).Buy Now
4For The Dapper Dad
He'll never have to borrow your manicure supplies again with this convenient set, which includes seven essential tools for keeping fingers and toes well-groomed.Buy Now
5For The DIY Dad Who's Also A Beer Connoisseur
He's been meaning to get in on the home brewing craze for years now, so give him a nudge with this convenient kit. It comes with everything you need to get started, from a fermenter to brewing extract to Carbonation Drops. Cheers!Buy Now
6For The Dad Who Wants To Get Back In The Game
This hoop fits over pretty much any home or office door, so he can easily sneak in a few free throws in between emails. Plus, the padded door hooks mean you don't have to worry about scratches and scuff marks.Buy Now
7For The Hipster Dad (Or The Dad Who Can't Stand Hipsters)
Whether he's a hipster in spite of himself or rolls his eyes at all things trendy, he'll get a kick out of this one: Featuring vintage photos of dads doing hipster stuff before it was cool (think mustaches, whiskey and vinyl), this book is based on the popular blog of the same name.Buy Now
8For The Old School Gamer Dad
It's always a bonus if a Father's Day gift doubles as an opportunity for the whole family to bond, and this "Stranger Things" version of Monopoly is definitely something (bigger) kids and parents will want to play together.Buy Now
9For The Dad Who Could Use A Little Recognition
He does so much for your family, and probably doesn't hear "thank you" as much as he should. Show him how much you appreciate his hard work with this clever jar, which contains message strips with prompts like “You’re Great Because… ” and “I Love You Because… ” (you make the best grilled cheese sandwiches, you kill all the spiders, you never miss a Little League game, etc.).Buy Now
10For The Dad Who's Had Enough Of Scruff
Who needs a barber when you've got this kit? Just 15 minutes of charging will keep the clipper going for one hour and forty minutes, and it comes with 12 different guide combs and a pair of scissors, too.Buy Now
11For The Dad Who Lives For Poker Night
Gambling is, well, a gamble... but this poker set is a sure thing when it comes to gifts he's sure to love. Who knows, maybe it'll bring him good luck, too!Buy Now
12For The Dad Who Can Binge Watch Like Nobody's Business
A ridiculously easy way to access over 190 channels and apps (plus streaming networks like Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and Amazon Video) all he has to do is plug the Fire TV Stick into your HDTV, then use the Alexa Voice Remote to find what he wants to watch.Buy Now
13For The Dad Who Might Actually Be Superman
Why should kids have all the fun when it comes to superhero-themed clothing? These Superman board shorts have a print that's slightly less cartoon-y than your preschooler's swim trunks, so they're totally appropriate for the over-30 set.Buy Now
14For The Dad Who Digs The Great Outdoors
Perfect for outdoor gatherings that are still going strong after sunset or camping trips in need of a soundtrack, this 2-in-1 device provides a full 360° of light and also has the wireless capability of a Bluetooth speaker.Buy Now
15For The Dad Who's A Sucker For Nostalgia
Like a box full of childhood memories, this enhanced plug and play version of the original console he played with as a kid comes with such classic games as Space Invaders, Frogger, and more (plus new titles, too).Buy Now