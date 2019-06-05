Romper
15 Father’s Day Gifts For The Hot Mess Dad

By Jennifer Parris
Every time you turn on the TV, there’s yet another commercial touting Father’s Day gift ideas. Thing is, the dads in your love don't look like any of the dads (or actors pretending to be dads) on the screen. You love your big ol’ lug, but truth be told, your sweetie is kind of a hot mess, so you need a Father's Day gift that speaks to his personality: His car looks it should be condemned, and his clothes are often crumpled. He's sporting stains that might be an ode to last night’s lasagna or that time he accidentally smeared ruby red nail polish on his shirt when he was painting your daughter’s toenails. Truly, it’s a toss up.

Thing is, you love your carefree partner all the same, and probably even more so for his laid-back ways. You wouldn’t change him for the world, (at least, most days anyway), and might even prefer his nonchalance than having a more high-maintenance dude. That said, that doesn’t mean that you can’t try to coax him into being a little less mess and a little more... sophisticated, shall we say. As Father’s Day approaches, give a gift that celebrates him in all his glorious hot messiness — and might make him become a little more adorable in your eyes, too.

1. Kobalt 22-Piece Household Tool Set with Soft Case

22-Piece Household Tool Set with Soft Case

$60

Kobalt

Arm your weekend warrior with the tools he’ll need to make those household summer projects a reality — even if he doesn’t really know the difference between a long nose and a slip joint plier.

2. Kenneth Cole Reaction Men's Pebbled Messenger Bag

Men's Pebbled Messenger Bag

$35

Kenneth Cole

Now he can look polished (and professional) with this cool messenger bag from Kenneth Cole. There are pockets inside for his phone, pencils, and even a tablet. And with a wipe clean exterior, it’ll be hard for your hot mess husband to ruin his gift.

3. Starbucks Cold Brew Coffee, Black Sweetened

Cold Brew Coffee, Black Sweetened

$20

Starbucks

When he doesn’t have time to make coffee in the morning (and will surely be cranky without it), cold brew coffee can be the quick cure. A pack of six 11-ounce bottles means that he’ll have enough coffee to carry him over until he remembers to turn the coffeemaker on again.

4. Apple Watch Series 4

Series 4 Watch

$400

Apple

Watch your guy’s eyes light up when you bestow the Apple Watch Series 4 upon him for Father’s Day. He’ll need to use the electrical heart sensor just to make sure his heart rate doesn’t get too high!

5. Croakies Eyewear Retainer

Eyewear Retainer

$9

Croakies

You swear, your guy would lose his head if it weren’t screwed on. But at least now he won’t lose his sunglasses when he attaches them to this sunglass strap — which, depending on how much his sunnies cost, might be more important.

6. Grainger Car Seat Organizer

Car Seat Organizer

$38

Grainger

You know it’s getting serious when you can’t find the seat in your husband’s car. Maybe, just maybe, the car seat organizer can motivate him to keep his papers, receipts, and other incidentals (such as those errant fast food fries) neatly in place.

7. Tide To Go Stain Remover Pen

Stain Remover Pen

$7

Tide

For the times when your guy gets a little too slurpy with his French onion soup, this little dynamo can help wipe out the stains – and help keep his shirt somewhat spotless.

8. The Lawn Mower 2.0

Lawn Mower 2.0

$60

Manscaped

This electric trimmer can help keep your husband groomed, you know, down there. And with its QuietStroke technology, he won’t have to worry about nicking his nether regions.

9. Starter Beard Care Kit

Starter Beard Care Kit

$33

The Beard Club

If he’s looking to finesse his facial hair, he might benefit from a beard care kit. Complete with balm, cream, sandalwood oil, and a beard brush, he’ll be sporting luscious locks in no time.

10. Nike Sportswear Logo-Appliquéd Nylon and Mesh Bucket Hat

Sportswear Logo-Appliquéd Nylon and Mesh Bucket Hat

$35

Nike

For those times when you know that your hubby hasn’t brushed his hair that day (or any other in recent memory), this Nike hat can cover his bedhead. Plus, it boasts breathable fabric, so his head won’t sweat when he rocks it this summer.

11. Tweezerman Professional Slant, Midnight Sky

Professional Slant, Midnight Sky

$12

Tweezerman

Sure, he’ll probably be a baby about it, but you’ll be doing him a big favor by plucking his unibrow away. After all, two eyebrows are better than one.

12. Febreze Extra Strength Fabric Refresher

Extra Strength Fabric Refresher

$4

Febreze

No, you can’t directly Febreze your hubby (even though you might be really tempted to). But you can give him this super potent fabric refresher to spritz in his car or any other areas he might have funkified.

13. Uniqlo Men’s Ultra Stretch Long-Sleeve Sweat Pajama Set

Men’s Ultra Stretch Long-Sleeve Sweat Pajama Set

$30

Uniqlo

If you’re tired of seeing your sweetie slumbering in the same worn out tee shirt over and over again, the relaxed fit PJs can be perfect for bedtime, or when your hubby decides to walk the dog in his jammies — again.

14. Ben Sherman Percy Slip-On Sneaker

Percy Slip-On Sneaker

$30

Ben Sherman

Laces? Who has time for laces? Slipping on shoes has never been easier or more stylish for your sweetie than with these slip-on sneaks for your lazy love.

15. Bold Style For Him Personalized 8-Piece Grooming Set

Bold Style For Him Personalized 8-Piece Grooming Set

$30

Personalization Mall

Having his name engraved on the case just might convince your cutie to cut his cuticles every once in a while.