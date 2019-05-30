Romper
17 Father’s Day Gifts From Costco That You Can't Go Wrong With

By Kristina Johnson
Every year around Father's Day, many of us find ourselves asking the same question: What do you get the guy who has everything? Finding the perfect gift for your dad, grandpa, or the father of your kids can be so challenging. But if the question's got you extra stumped this year, you might be overlooking a store that has lots of amazing options. The selection of Father's Day gifts from Costco is pretty impressive, and there's a good chance you can find something perfect for all the dads in your life.

You might not realize it, but Costco is kind of a dad's dream. They've got everything from clothes to power tools to tech gadgets to fitness equipment. And of course, it wouldn't be Costco without some ridiculously oversized food selections, like the whopping four-pound cheese spread you'll see below. No matter what the guy you're shopping for is interested in, from entertaining to playing sports to enjoying the great outdoors, there's probably a gift from Costco that'll work.

Whether you're heading to your local Costco warehouse or shopping online, keep an eye out for the 17 gifts below — any one of them would make an excellent gift, and if not, they can always exchange them for something they do love.

1. An Espresso Machine

15 Bar Espresso & Cappuccino Machine

$150

De'Longhi

If your dad needs his daily caffeine fix, he'll love being able to make professional quality lattes and cappuccinos in the comfort of his own home. Reviewers give this espresso machine high marks for its compact size and ease of use.

2. New Shades

Polarized Sunglasses

$103

Oakley

Upgrade his shades with a cool pair of polarized sunglasses. They'll look super stylish while giving his eyes 100 percent UV protection.

3. An Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS with Black Sport Band

$415

$380

Apple

Need an impressive group gift from you and your siblings? You can't go wrong with an Apple watch, which lets dad do everything from make phone calls to listen to music to track his health and fitness stats. Depending on how tech savvy he is, you might have to pair it with a one-on-one meeting with the genius bar (or you).

4. Travel Inspiration

Atlas Obscura

$25

Workman Publishing Company

If dad's got the travel bug, this book on the world's hidden wonders will give him plenty of vacation inspiration. Maybe he'll even bring you on his next adventure.

5. Luggage

Duffel and Backpack Set

$70

High Sierra

Send him off on his travels with a new matching bag set. The duffel has about 30 inches of packing space, which is more than enough for a weekend getaway or even a longer trip.

6. A Salty, Cheesy Treat

Father's Day Popcorn Tin

$50

Popcornopolis

An edible gift rarely goes to waste, in my experience.This cute popcorn tin comes with more than three gallons of popcorn, perfect for passing around at family gatherings.

7. Power Tools

Drill and Driver Set

$100

Porter Cable

Dads can always use some new power tools for all their handyman projects around the house. Reviewers love that this set is light and compact, making it easier to drill in tight spaces.

8. A Wristwatch

Two-Tone Watch

$130

Wenger Swiss

A leather watch is the perfect accessory to any guy's outfit. He'll hold onto this one for years .

9. Athleticwear

Active 1/4 Zip Pullover

$15

Puma

A Puma pullover is perfect for when dad hits the gym, but it looks great when he's just lounging, too.

10. A Dressy Shirt

Button Down Dress Shirt

$19

Kirkland Signature

Dads can never have too many button down shirts. Costco's store brand shirts have hundreds of five star reviews from customers who love the fit and the quality.

11. Golf Clubs

10-Piece Golf Club Set

$500

Callaway

If dad's been lugging around the same set of golf clubs for decades, it may be time for a replacement. You can get this set for lefties for the same price.

12. Golf Balls

Golf Balls

$60

Callaway

Can't afford a pricy new set of clubs? A giant box of golf balls will still come in handy when he hits the links.

13. A Tent

Dome Tent

$120

Coleman

Indulge dad's love of the great outdoors with a fancy new tent. This model sleeps six and stays cool thanks to blackout panels that block sunlight.

14. Fun And Games

Deluxe Dartboard

$230

American Heritage

A dartboard is a great addition to his man cave or the family game room. The doors fold shut so when it's not in use, it just looks like a pretty wooden cabinet hanging on the wall.

15. A New Bike

Sport Comfort Bike

$300

Northrock

Whether dad wants to bike to work or through nature trails, this bike is suitable for all types of terrains.

16. A Massive Cheese Spread

Global Cheese Collection

$90

Sid Wainer and Son

If dad's a foodie, he'll absolutely melt over this collection of gourmet cheese. The four pound spread features cheese from the U.S., England, France, and Spain.

17. A Massager

Shoulder and Neck Massager

$90

truMedic

What's better than a massage after a long, hard day? This shoulder and neck massager will help dad unwind. The best part is he'll stop bothering you to dig your elbows into back.