Remember when you were a kid and you could spend hours working on a coloring book? Something about it felt therapeutic and mesmerizing at the same time. Studies have shown that like art therapy (but to a lesser degree), coloring can reduce stress. Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Let’s get coloring. Here are 15 free printable coloring pages for adults.

Now, the key to really letting yourself go with these printable pages is to first have your colors ready from the get-go. Either steal your kiddo’s crayon box or find some old colored pencils. Make sure you have a sharpener handy if using the latter — nothing's more annoying when you really want to use a teal pencil but the tip is broken and you have to opt for a navy blue instead, am I right? Then, pick a coloring page that suits your mood. There's a wide range to choose from, whether you're into high art or mandalas or cartoons. Another pro-tip to promote calm? Maybe poor yourself a cup of tea or a glass of wine, turn on some soothing music, and melt into the relaxing coloring world, a place where the biggest stressor is what hue to choose and whether or not to color within the lines.

1. Ashley Longshore Ashley Longshore Fashion world darling and friend to celebs like Miley Cyrus, pop artist Ashley Longshore has created some of the hippest coloring pages ever. Subjects range from "Iconic Women" like Ruth Bader Ginsburg to "Fashion Icons" like Kate Moss to "Glittered Men" and more.

2. Just Color Just Color This online resource offers dozens of different coloring sheets. From mandalas to Russian dolls, each is available for printing with a click of your computer. And if your kids want to color with you, it also has a library of children coloring pages.

3. Faber-Castell Faber-Castell Faber-Castell is better known for its fountain pens, watercolors, and other art supplies, but the site also offers a big library of free coloring pages specifically designed for adults. As is a favorite, there are many different types of mandalas included, but also beautiful art deco prints.

4. Crayola Crayola Not to be outdone, the best known brand in the crayon biz has jumped on the coloring pages bandwagon as well and even has pages for adults. Way edgier than what you might typically associate with the coloring brand, prints include everything from zombies to sugar skulls.

5. Big Eyed Owl Adult Coloring Page Fave Crafts Do you give a hoot about coloring? Well then, check out this big-eyed owl adult coloring book. You can get seven pages for free with this downloadable e-book created to refocus and calm one’s nerves.

6. Eye of the Tiger Coloring Page EasyPeasyandFun.com Kids aren’t the only ones who love coloring animals. This one-off page features a beautiful tiger in the jungle. But rather than sharp lines, his face is a bit more open to interpretation for those coloring fans looking for a bit more of a challenge.

7. Sarah Titus Sarah Titus Single mom Sarah Titus started her blog as a way to help solo parents care for kids at home. In keeping with that theme, she offers 30 coloring pages for adults. Filled with affirmations and positive messages, it’s clear Titus’ goal is inspire parents to keep calm and carry on.

8. CreativeLive CreativeLive Not satisfied with a few pages of coloring? CreativeLive offers an entire downloadable book. Better yet, each page is signed by the illustrator so you can seek out more of their work online.

8. Swear Word Coloring Book Swear Word Coloring Book Tired of censoring yourself around your kids? Need to just let some crass language fly? Channel that energy into Swear Word Coloring Books. Free and full of colorful cuss words, these will help you release your rage while safely keeping the potty language out of your children’s sight.

9. The Museum of Modern Art MoMA The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) collaborated with photographer Louise Lawler to make a free, printable coloring book based on drawings of the work in her "Why Pictures Now" exhibit (featuring pieces by Jeff Koons, Lucio Fontana and more).

10. Cambridge University Library Coloring Book library.nyam.org Cambridge University Library is one of the major research libraries in the world, so it might not be the first place you think to look for a coloring book, but behold, they have one. Even better, the coloring pages here are pulled from its own archives.

12. Carnegie Hall Archives Coloring Book Carnegie Hall Coloring Book Some of the most fascinating archives are musical posters. Naturally, Carnegie Hall has a great collection. With thousands of concert programs, posters and fliers, this coloring book is like a look back in time.

13. Newberry Library Newberry Library Coloring Book Since 1887, the The Newberry has operated as an independent research library in Chicago. Filed with amazing tomes, this coloring book is filled with historic images from medieval books, maps, and author letters.

14. Center for the History of Medicine, Countway Library Coloring Book Center for the History of Medicine The tradition of drawing nature, animals, and the human body has been a part of science and art for years. With this coloring book from the Center for the History of Medicine, Countway Library, you too can try your hand at coloring important medical illustrations.